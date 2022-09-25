ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 114

Walter
2d ago

Off-topic, but Biden has spent 40% of his days in the office “on vacation.” This was as of August, so you can add to those 234 days, and yet hasn’t been to the border. He can’t find the exit off stage, his comments need to be re-interpreted by his handlers to “clarify” what he “meant to say. Then you have a Biden administration spokesman saying Americans have to endure $5 gas prices to preserve “the future of the liberal World Order.” Whether it be energy, the economy, or illegal immigration, Biden has failed our country magnificently! He is an embarrassment and has betrayed our country.

Reply(10)
41
TRUMPSTER
2d ago

The majority of Americans have had enough of Biden and the Circus Clowns, he should just stay in his Basement and have Dr Jill spoon feed him Rice pudding 🍮

Reply(3)
35
Lou Cummings
2d ago

Sure, His "Covid infection" cancelled the last one. Biden won't come to Florida because, the media will come too. The Whitehouse doesn't want Florida's reaction to Biden shown to the world.

Reply(1)
35
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
West Palm Beach, FL
State
Florida State
City
Orlando, FL
City
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Local
Florida Elections
Fort Lauderdale, FL
Government
Orlando, FL
Elections
City
Surfside, FL
Orlando, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
travelnoire.com

1 Dead After Planes Flip In Orlando Due To Weather

Two airplanes flipped over at Orlando Executive Airport Thursday afternoon. Authorities say the weather is to blame for the unfortunate incident which left one person dead and another seriously injured. According to FOX 35 Orlando, Greater Orlando Aviation Authority spokesperson Carolyn Fennell said one of the planes involved had people...
ORLANDO, FL
CBS News

Florida man dies after snorkeling off Key Largo

MIAMI - A Fernandina Beach man died Monday after after losing consciousness while snorkeling off Key Largo. Howard Bernard Tarlow, 74, was with Sundiver Snorkel Tours on the White Banks Dry Rocks reef when he lost consciousness in the water just before 1 p.m. The boat crew immediately began CPR...
FERNANDINA BEACH, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
The Independent

‘This was all a scam’: Migrants reveal DeSantis plans for Delaware flight

Days after a group of migrants boarded planes chartered by Florida Governor Ron DeSantis from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard, a woman was recruiting other migrants to board another flight – this time from San Antonio to Delaware.The flight ultimately never happened. State agencies, local aid groups and the White House had coordinated with officials at a coastal airport anticipating the arrival of another plane organised by Florida’s Republican governor.But around the same time that Mr DeSantis defended his scheme on Fox News, arguing that migrants on the unannounced flights to the Massachusetts island had signed waivers to “voluntarily” board...
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Florida#Election Local#Hurricanes#Politics Federal#Politics Whitehouse#Tropical Storm Ian#Medicare#Democratic
The Independent

Shocking drone footage captures ‘catastrophic’ Puerto Rico floods after Hurricane Fiona

Aerial images have shown the full extent of devastation caused by hurricane Fiona as it barreled through Puerto Rico on Monday, leaving at least two people dead.The storm made landfall along the southwestern coast of Puerto Rico with “historic” rains and severe winds as the island suffered from a complete island-wide power outage.Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) coordinating officer Robert Little told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday evening that the “catastrophic rain that won’t stop” is “the biggest challenge” for responders.“The first responders, the local responders, the responders of the government of Puerto Rico, are not able to get...
ENVIRONMENT
L. Cane

Why This Florida Town is Sometimes Known as the "Hamptons of the South."

The Hamptons in the northeastern United States is said to be a playground for celebrities and the wealthy. Many New Yorkers take a reprieve from city life in the Hamptons. According to Travelila, this destination is highly sought after because of its rural environment and luxurious amenities. Some popular attractions in the Hamptons are Cooper’s Beach, Shinnecock Golf Club, and the Hampton Classic horse show, to name just a few. But the Hamptons are also known for fine dining and shopping.
PALM BEACH, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Social Security
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
L. Cane

What are the Richest Cities in Florida in 2022?

When you live in a place for a while, you may eventually believe that some areas are better off financially than others. Florida may be no different. Some areas of Florida are arguably more wealthy than others. When you think of the wealthiest places in Florida, you may automatically picture beach towns and cities, but it turns out that, according to one list, Florida's richest town isn't exactly beachfront at all, although parts of it are lake front.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy