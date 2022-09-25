ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GALLERY: Tamasha La Wa Africa showcases African Culture

By Shelly Womack
 3 days ago

ABILENE, Texas ( KTAB/KRBC ) – The second annual Tamasha La Wa Africa allowed Abilene community members to learn more about African history and culture.

To represent what they want to focus on, this years theme is “Pamoja” which translates to “community together.”

From head wraps to carrying buckets of water, to carvings representing their culture, people got to see what it looks like to live in Africa.

GALLERY: First ever Abilene Pride kicks off Saturday afternoon.

Throughout the event, there was food, games, presentations and a concert to end the night. Each aspect of this event recognized African heritage and culture, passing down these traditions to the next generation.

Natives from many African countries, including Bijoux Estella Mashauri from Burundi, came to support this event. She expressed how important culture is to her.

“It is very special, we cannot forget our culture and we have to show people how we used to live there,” said Mashauri.

The Epistolary Church of the Heavenly Rest hosted this event, focusing on community and sharing African culture with everyone who came. Mashauri also expressed her gratitude to this church for making her feel welcomed when she moved from Burundi in 2017.

Mashauri told KTAB/KRBC that she encourages people to hold onto their roots and to never forget where they came from.

