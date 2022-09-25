Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Here’s What California Governor Newsom said in Texas that will Make You Happy or MadTom HandyTexas State
Chris Bosch Talks at the Texas Tribune Fest 2022 About the Need to Build Better Resources for Aspiring Young PlayersCarol LennoxAustin, TX
O’Rourke Wasn’t Concerned About the Recent Polls on This Trip in TexasTom HandyTexas State
Governor Newsom Called Governor Abbott Dumb as He Flies into Texas TodayTom HandyTexas State
An Overview on Mark Tippets - Libertarian Candidate for Texas GovernorTom HandyLago Vista, TX
Related
CBS Austin
Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire
Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
KWTX
MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
3 People Injured In A Multi-Vehicle Accident In Austin (Austin, TX)
According to the Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services, a multi-vehicle collision was reported. The officials reported that two vehicles were involved in a [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox7austin.com
Hurricane Ian: Texas search, rescue crews stand by in Florida as hurricane approaches
AUSTIN, Texas - Search and rescue crews are standing by in Florida, including some from Texas. "Our team is very adept at working in floods because of the work that they do on the state of Texas," said Jeff Saunders, director of Texas A&M Task Force 1. Fourty-five responders from...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Power knocked out at northwest Austin school, neighborhood after vehicle hits pole
A vehicle hit a pole near a northwest Austin school early Monday morning, knocking out power to the campus and nearby neighborhood, according to Austin Energy.
Remains of missing Schertz man Jacob Dubois found by police
Dubois was last seen on March 7, 2021.
foxsanantonio.com
Human remains found in Comal County belong to Schertz man missing since March 2021
SCHERTZ, Texas - Human remains recently found in Comal County were identified as those of Schertz man who went missing back in 2021. Schertz Police Department officials said that they were notified that the human remains belonged to Jacob Dubois, a missing person out of Schertz since March of 2021.
CBS Austin
Two people injured in S Austin crash
Two people were seriously injured in a crash in south Austin Sunday afternoon. Crews with the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 9900 block of Bilbrook Place, just south of West Slaughter Lane. ALSO | One ejected, two others rushed...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox7austin.com
WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas
GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
fox44news.com
Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays
BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
fox7austin.com
Fundraising efforts underway for family of APD officer killed in crash
AUSTIN, Texas - Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
highlandernews.com
Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing
A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
newsfromthestates.com
They saved to buy their own mobile homes. Then the land beneath them was sold to an investor.
Sisters Edith, Carolina and Maribel Velarde watch as workers from Magnolia Movers struggle to fit their fridge through the front door of their home at Congress Mobile Home Park in Austin on Aug. 29. (Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune) Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up...
LIST: Central Texas pumpkin patches, fall events for 2022
Though it may not feel like autumn for us in Central Texas, it's not going to stop us from celebrating this beautiful season.
KXAN
‘Difficult, heartbreaking,’ Austin musician identified as homicide victim in Portland
AUSTIN (KXAN)– A memorial is growing in a Portland, Oregon park for an Austin woman. On Tuesday, Portland police identified 26-year-old Erika Evans as the victim of a fatal shooting at the park on Friday night. “It was just– it’s shocking. It’s still is; I mean, it’s it was...
Round Rock CVS location to close in November
The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
LCRA to lower Lake Marble Falls for 3 months
The drawdown begins Saturday and ends Dec. 29.
Water leak cost a local family hundreds of dollars while out of town; what they want you to know
Pflugerville resident Jon Browning explained he typically pays a little over $70 for their water use every month, but in September, just one bill was $439.94.
39-Year-Old Dominique Laprell Parker Died In A Fatal Crash In Harker Heights (Harker Heights, TX)
According to the Harker Heights Police Department, a fatal crash was reported on Friday evening. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
fox7austin.com
Burn Ban issued for unincorporated areas of Travis County
TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately. The burn ban will expire on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal prior to that date. "Fire...
Comments / 0