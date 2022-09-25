ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

CBS Austin

Eight vehicles burn in east Travis County grass fire

Emergency officials say a grass fire Tuesday afternoon in east Travis County swept over eight vehicles before it could be put out. The approximately 1-acre blaze happened off Blake Manor Road. Travis County ESD #12 said they were assisted by the Pflugerville Fire Department. The cause remains under investigation. ALSO...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX
KWTX

MOTORCYCLE CRASH ON I-35 NEAR BELTON

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Belton Police are working a serious motorcycle crash on the southbound side I-35 heading towards Belton near Exit 293B. Traffic is shut down and is being redirected and diverted off at 6th Avenue. Belton Police are urging drivers to find an alternate route.
BELTON, TX
CBS Austin

Two people injured in S Austin crash

Two people were seriously injured in a crash in south Austin Sunday afternoon. Crews with the Austin Police Department, Austin Fire Department and Austin-Travis County EMS responded to the scene in the 9900 block of Bilbrook Place, just south of West Slaughter Lane. ALSO | One ejected, two others rushed...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

WATCH: Otters spotted in San Gabriel River in Georgetown, Texas

GEORGETOWN, Texas - It's not every day you spot an otter while out fishing in Texas, but that's exactly what happened to one man in Georgetown. Duran Crouch captured a video of some otters in the San Gabriel River out at San Gabriel Park. Crouch says he was out on...
GEORGETOWN, TX
fox44news.com

Major accident in Belton causes traffic delays

BELTON, Texas (FOX 44) – UPDATE: Belton Police responded to a major accident on the southbound side of Interstate 35 on Tuesday morning. The department says the accident occurred at Exit #293B. Traffic was shut down on the southbound side, and was diverted off at 6th Avenue. Police said...
BELTON, TX
fox7austin.com

Fundraising efforts underway for family of APD officer killed in crash

AUSTIN, Texas - Fundraising efforts are underway for the family of an Austin police officer killed in a motorcycle crash. Senior Police Officer Anthony "Tony" Martin was killed in a crash on his department issued motorcycle at the intersection of SH 29 and RM 1869 in Liberty Hill just before 6 a.m. Friday. The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating.
AUSTIN, TX
highlandernews.com

Community mobilizes following fire captain's passing

A Marble Falls and Spicewood fire agency leader has died, and the community has mobilized to support the family and the memory of the firefighter. On Friday, Sept. 23, officials announced that Sam Stacks had died. He was the fire chief of Burnet County ESD9/Spicewood Fire Rescue. “Sam’s reputation in...
MARBLE FALLS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock CVS location to close in November

The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3, signage posted at the store states. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact Newspaper) The CVS Pharmacy located at 7001 Wyoming Springs Bvld., Round Rock, will close Nov. 3. A manager of the store confirmed that the closure is due to lack of demand at that location. Other locations throughout the city will remain open, including the store nearest this location at 800 W. Old Settlers Blvd., Round Rock. 512-716-0757. www.cvs.com.
ROUND ROCK, TX
fox7austin.com

Burn Ban issued for unincorporated areas of Travis County

TRAVIS COUNTY, Texas - The Travis County Commissioners Court issued a burn ban for the unincorporated areas of the county effective immediately. The burn ban will expire on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, unless further action is taken by the County Judge or County Fire Marshal prior to that date. "Fire...
TRAVIS COUNTY, TX

