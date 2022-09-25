Saint Francis drops conference opener to Saint Xavier

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Saint Francis suffered their first setback of the year with a 25-20 loss against Saint Xavier.

The Cougars led 13-7 at the half thanks to a muffed punt for a touchdown and a pair of Jack James field goals.

Momentum shifted towards Saint Xavier in the third quarter after Jacob Denney returned a blocked field goal 71 yards for a game-tying touchdown. On the ensuing Saint Francis possession, Saint Xavier’s Kevin Countryman snatched a pick-6 from Heath Simmons for the go-ahead score.

After failing to retake the lead through the end of the third quarter, Saint Francis’s offense scored their lone touchdown of the night on a Simmons screen pass to Cam Peterson. However, Saint Xavier answered back with a touchdown pass by Stuart Ross to Justin Pringle.

Saint Francis was able to reach deep into Saint Xavier territory late in the fourth quarter, however the Cougars couldn’t convert on fourth down with less than two minutes to go.

Saint Francis will look to bounce back next Saturday when the Cougars visit Siena Heights.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WANE 15.