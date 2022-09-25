Mission Pizza brings ‘South Shore bar pizza’ flavor to Denton
Steve North had four specialty pizza orders for two as soon as Mission Pizza opened during Saturday afternoon opening hours. He placed the different ingredients onto the 10-inch pizzas before putting them into the oven.
The customers who ordered were locals Dustin Mayfield and Celi Ramos. They had found out through social media the night before about the “South Shore bar pizza” style and were eager to try different specialty pizzas.
