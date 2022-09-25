Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey stays put in the NFHCA poll after a pair of conference wins
Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the nation for the third week in a row. The Nittany Lions advanced their record to 8-1 this week after two more Big Ten wins over Michigan State and Ohio State. Currently undefeated in the Big Ten, the Blue and White will play...
Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: PSU Football vs. Central Michigan
Penn State football faced off at home against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions defeated the Chippewas 33-14.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Breaking down Saturday’s place-kicking struggles
Penn State’s performance against Central Michigan had its highs and its lows, and the same could be said about its special teams performance. The highlights on the special teams end included textbook punting from sixth-year senior Barney Amor and a muffed punt from the Chippewas. However, there were a...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer jumped into the rankings after undefeated week
Penn State jumped into the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches poll rankings for the first time since the preseason. This comes after a successful week for the Nittany Lions. The team tied No. 9 Maryland on Sept. 20 and beat No. 15 Akron on Sept. 25. The team...
Digital Collegian
Trio of Penn State women's soccer athletes take home Big Ten weekly awards following pair of wins
Penn State’s games against Rutgers and Illinois brought more than just a pair of wins. Goalkeeper Katherine Asman, defender Mieke Schiemann and forward Penelope Hocking all received Big Ten Weekly awards after their performances against the conference foes. Asman had back-to-back shutouts against the No. 4 Scarlet Knights and...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football running back picks up program's 3rd consecutive Big Ten Freshman of the Week
Penn State freshman running back Nick Singleton took home back-to-back Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors, but this week another freshman back got the nod. Freshman running back Kaytron Allen was named Big Ten Freshman of the Week for his performance in the Nittany Lions' 33-14 win over Central Michigan.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin says Penn State football defensive end Smith Vilbert is 'just not available'
After tallying three sacks in the Outback Bowl, defensive end Smith Vilbert was expected to take on a much greater role on Penn State’s defensive line in 2022. However, four weeks into the season, Vilbert hasn’t been seen in uniform, let alone play in a game, with James Franklin opting out of updates on the redshirt junior or fellow absent defensive lineman Coziah Izzard.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer bounces back in this week's United Soccer Coaches rankings
Penn State women's soccer rises to No. 6 in the polls after a strong week. The Nittany Lions was previously ranked No. 17 in last week's poll. Penn State has not lost in five games, and now sits at 7-1-2 on the season. The Nittany Lions defeated No. 4 Rutgers...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 3 spots in AVCA poll after 1st loss of season to Michigan
After a Friday night win against Indiana was diminished by a Saturday loss to Michigan, Penn State was dropped in the AVCA top 25. Now sitting at 12-1, the Nittany Lions sank three spots in the poll to No.12 and will refocus with two key matches this weekend. Splitting the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer leans on senior class in tough stretch of games
Sunday’s victory against Akron was an emotional one for the blue and white on and off the field. The Nittany Lions prevailed 1-0 over the Zips on Senior Day, where they honored five senior players. Senior forward Liam Butts, who was honored as a part of the Senior Day...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 3rd consecutive Big Ten matchup, but struggles offensively
Penn State played against a stingy Ohio State defense on Sunday, but was able to break through. The Nittany Lions weren’t able to score until the third quarter, but eventually won 2-0. The first half was back and forth, with both teams playing good defense. Penn State was allowed...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer gathers win over No. 15 Akron, despite extended weather delay at Jeffrey Field
Penn State returned home Sunday looking to pick up a major victory against another ranked opponent. The Nittany Lions took down No. 15 Akron 1-0, despite a weather delay that kept both teams in the locker rooms for over an hour. Coming off of a tough second half performance from...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup |2023 commits run wild in last week’s action
Penn State’s young players came alive in its 33-14 win over Central Michigan, and it looks like the Nittany Lions will only get better in the coming years. The class of 2023 recruits impressed in their high school football games with some big receptions, bulking up the stat totals.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey prevails over Ohio State thanks to a gritty effort
It wasn’t pretty for the Nittany Lions, but they got the job done. Penn State made it seven straight with a 1-0 win against Ohio State. Fresh off a 4-0 victory over its rival Michigan State and a second straight shutout, Penn State had a quick turnaround and faced another Big Ten rival in Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll
There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day
Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer flexes depth, young talent in decimation of Illinois on Sunday
It was a day of firsts for Penn State on Sunday. Dominating Illinois at Jeffrey Field on Senior Day, the Nittany Lions scored a season-high five goals in the 5-0 thrashing. After racing out to a 3-0 halftime lead, the blue and white kept its foot on the gas pedal, even with many of its starters subbing out in the final 45 minutes.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey moves up USCHO poll after splitting first series with Wisconsin over weekend
After a record-setting weekend, Penn State found itself moving up in the USCHO polls. On Thursday night, the Nittany Lions took down now-No. 5 Wisconsin 4-1 for their first-ever win against a top five opponent. The blue and white split the series against the Badgers, and on Monday, it moved...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer dominates Illinois on Senior Day, earns 2nd consecutive shutout victory
After an upset of No. 4 Rutgers, Penn State looked even better in its next match, applying pressure and defending well. It was a daunting task whether the team would be able to carry the momentum into its game Sunday against Illinois, but the team had no problem doing so, winning 5-0.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students see improved mental health by fostering animals through Centre County PAWS
Centre County PAWS, an animal shelter in State College, allows for its animals to be fostered by local residents. Students at Penn State, such as Giana Curcio, have taken up the opportunity to foster their own pets from the shelter. Curcio described fostering pets as the “most amazing experience ever,”...
