Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
The Best BBQ on the Go at Gio’sJ.M. LesinskiWoodland, PA
Related
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer jumped into the rankings after undefeated week
Penn State jumped into the top 25 of the United Soccer Coaches poll rankings for the first time since the preseason. This comes after a successful week for the Nittany Lions. The team tied No. 9 Maryland on Sept. 20 and beat No. 15 Akron on Sept. 25. The team...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men's soccer's Tyger Evans earns weekly award following big week
Penn State Junior midfielder Tyger Evans is the Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week. Evans earns this honor after his standout performances against No. 9 Maryland and No. 15 Akron. Evans scored one goal and tallied an assist in the Nittany Lions’ 3-3 draw with the Terrapins, and added...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey stays put in the NFHCA poll after a pair of conference wins
Penn State is ranked No. 6 in the nation for the third week in a row. The Nittany Lions advanced their record to 8-1 this week after two more Big Ten wins over Michigan State and Ohio State. Currently undefeated in the Big Ten, the Blue and White will play...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey's Tessa Janecke wins CHA Rookie of the Week
After a dominant opening series against then No. 3 Wisconsin, one Penn Stater captured her first CHA weekly award. Tessa Janecke introduced herself to Hockey Valley in a big way, lighting the lamp twice while tacking on an assist to win CHA Rookie of the Week. Her three points came...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 3 spots in AVCA poll after 1st loss of season to Michigan
After a Friday night win against Indiana was diminished by a Saturday loss to Michigan, Penn State was dropped in the AVCA top 25. Now sitting at 12-1, the Nittany Lions sank three spots in the poll to No.12 and will refocus with two key matches this weekend. Splitting the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day
Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey moves up USCHO poll after splitting first series with Wisconsin over weekend
After a record-setting weekend, Penn State found itself moving up in the USCHO polls. On Thursday night, the Nittany Lions took down now-No. 5 Wisconsin 4-1 for their first-ever win against a top five opponent. The blue and white split the series against the Badgers, and on Monday, it moved...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer dominates Illinois on Senior Day, earns 2nd consecutive shutout victory
After an upset of No. 4 Rutgers, Penn State looked even better in its next match, applying pressure and defending well. It was a daunting task whether the team would be able to carry the momentum into its game Sunday against Illinois, but the team had no problem doing so, winning 5-0.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer leans on senior class in tough stretch of games
Sunday’s victory against Akron was an emotional one for the blue and white on and off the field. The Nittany Lions prevailed 1-0 over the Zips on Senior Day, where they honored five senior players. Senior forward Liam Butts, who was honored as a part of the Senior Day...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s soccer flexes depth, young talent in decimation of Illinois on Sunday
It was a day of firsts for Penn State on Sunday. Dominating Illinois at Jeffrey Field on Senior Day, the Nittany Lions scored a season-high five goals in the 5-0 thrashing. After racing out to a 3-0 halftime lead, the blue and white kept its foot on the gas pedal, even with many of its starters subbing out in the final 45 minutes.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball gets taste of own medicine, struggles to keep up with Michigan offense
The Nittany Lions dropped their winning streak, failing to use a packed Rec Hall to their advantage. After 12 victories and four sweeps in a row, Penn State got a taste of its own medicine, losing in a 3-0 clash against Michigan. So far, Penn State’s main strength has been...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey wins 3rd consecutive Big Ten matchup, but struggles offensively
Penn State played against a stingy Ohio State defense on Sunday, but was able to break through. The Nittany Lions weren’t able to score until the third quarter, but eventually won 2-0. The first half was back and forth, with both teams playing good defense. Penn State was allowed...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey prevails over Ohio State thanks to a gritty effort
It wasn’t pretty for the Nittany Lions, but they got the job done. Penn State made it seven straight with a 1-0 win against Ohio State. Fresh off a 4-0 victory over its rival Michigan State and a second straight shutout, Penn State had a quick turnaround and faced another Big Ten rival in Ohio State.
Digital Collegian
James Franklin says Penn State football defensive end Smith Vilbert is 'just not available'
After tallying three sacks in the Outback Bowl, defensive end Smith Vilbert was expected to take on a much greater role on Penn State’s defensive line in 2022. However, four weeks into the season, Vilbert hasn’t been seen in uniform, let alone play in a game, with James Franklin opting out of updates on the redshirt junior or fellow absent defensive lineman Coziah Izzard.
Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: PSU Football vs. Central Michigan
Penn State football faced off at home against Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions defeated the Chippewas 33-14.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll
There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football recruiting roundup |2023 commits run wild in last week’s action
Penn State’s young players came alive in its 33-14 win over Central Michigan, and it looks like the Nittany Lions will only get better in the coming years. The class of 2023 recruits impressed in their high school football games with some big receptions, bulking up the stat totals.
Digital Collegian
Penn State students see improved mental health by fostering animals through Centre County PAWS
Centre County PAWS, an animal shelter in State College, allows for its animals to be fostered by local residents. Students at Penn State, such as Giana Curcio, have taken up the opportunity to foster their own pets from the shelter. Curcio described fostering pets as the “most amazing experience ever,”...
Digital Collegian
Ernest Hemingway collection comes to Penn State University Libraries
A new collection of Ernest Hemingway stories, documents, unpublished works and photos is coming to Penn State. The Toby and Betty Bruce Collection of Ernest Hemingway, purchased in October of 2021, will now be housed in the University Libraries' Eberly Family Collections Library, according to a news release. The new...
Digital Collegian
Centre County Pardon Project to drop minor marijuana charges throughout September
Individuals with a criminal record don’t have the same opportunities as someone without criminal charges — even if the individual has served their time, Krista Henry, pardon fellow and project coordinator of The Pardon Project of Centre County, said. The Pardon Project of Centre County, affiliated with the...
Comments / 0