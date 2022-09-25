ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State women's soccer gets instrumental contributions from veteran players on Senior Day

Penn State’s Senior Day was one to remember. After taking down No. 4 Rutgers on Thursday, the squad looked to build off its statement victory Sunday against Illinois. Surrounded by friends and family, seven Nittany Lions were honored prior to the game as it was Senior Day at Jeffrey Field. The players who were honored included Maddie Myers, Jordan Canniff, Penelope Hocking, Morgan Messner, Rachel Wasserman, Cassie Hiatt and Jillian Jennings.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

James Franklin says Penn State football defensive end Smith Vilbert is 'just not available'

After tallying three sacks in the Outback Bowl, defensive end Smith Vilbert was expected to take on a much greater role on Penn State’s defensive line in 2022. However, four weeks into the season, Vilbert hasn’t been seen in uniform, let alone play in a game, with James Franklin opting out of updates on the redshirt junior or fellow absent defensive lineman Coziah Izzard.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Penn State football lands at No. 11 in 5th AP Poll

There were a couple of teams ahead of the Nittany Lions that fell, making Penn State get bumped up after its 33-14 win over Central Michigan. The Nittany Lions came in at No. 11 in this week’s AP Poll, a small jump from its No. 14 slot last week.
STATE COLLEGE, PA
Digital Collegian

Ernest Hemingway collection comes to Penn State University Libraries

A new collection of Ernest Hemingway stories, documents, unpublished works and photos is coming to Penn State. The Toby and Betty Bruce Collection of Ernest Hemingway, purchased in October of 2021, will now be housed in the University Libraries' Eberly Family Collections Library, according to a news release. The new...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

