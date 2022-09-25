ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
US Navy Chief friends raise over $1,000 to donate after dispute

By Kelsey Jones
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GK6UL_0i9EQYhx00

NORFOLK, Va.— It's been two months since a Virginia Beach community lost a U.S Navy chief petty officer. But now his friends are turning their pain into passion.

Sunday was a day of fun for many but the focus is to remember a life friends say was taken too soon. But they're remembering him through a corn hole tournament.

"The world was definitely a safer place with him in it" said Gray Livingston, close friend of Murphy.

"We lost an amazing soul. His name was Tyler Murphy on July 5th in a horrific accident, and Gray was like a second dad to him. He was a big part of our corn hole community" said Carrie Graven, close friend of Murphy.

Tyler Murphy was a Navy Chief petty officer . His friends tell News 3 he devoted his life to protect others. He was just 40-years-old when he died. Police say he got into a fight, then was fatally injured in what is believed to be an intentional crash on shore drive.

"There's a big void in a lot of people's heart around here" said friends of Murphy.

"When I die, I'm like I don't want to be forgotten. I don't want Murphy to be forgotten" said Mike Hopkins, close friend of Murphy.

Hopkins organized a corn hole tournament in memory of Murphy. His friends tell us it was big hobby of his that he loved.

"Lots of spectators in addition to the 80 players that signed up for the tournament. We had over $1,400 that we were able to donate to the Navy Seal Foundation" said Livingston.

Livingston said the Navy Seal Foundation played a big role in helping Murphy's family at the time of his death.

"Taking a life from a community is just not ever okay, it doesn't matter what the situation is. Life is important and he will never be apart of ours anymore" said Graven.

Friends are now making it their mission to make sure Murphy's name and military achievements are never forgotten.

"Somebody suggested earlier that we should make this an annual event so we can remember him every year, and that's exactly what we're going to do a 1000%."

