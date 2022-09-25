Seeking to avoid another major failure, Putin has become more hands-on with his commanders, refusing their requests to retreat from the last Ukrainian city under Russian control

Read full article on original website
Trump responds to Putin’s warning that nuclear threat ‘not a bluff’
Former President Trump responded Wednesday to Russian President Vladimir Putin’s hinting at being willing to use nuclear weapons in Ukraine, saying that the conflict should never have happened and that it could lead to a world war. Trump said on his social media platform Truth Social that the conflict...
What happens if Putin goes nuclear in Ukraine? Biden has a choice to make
Russian forces are in retreat yet Nato still holds back for fear of what a humiliated Putin might do. But now is precisely the time to step up the pressure
US has given so much weaponry to Ukraine that defense officials say one of its munitions stockpiles is getting 'uncomfortably low': report
Since Russia invaded Ukraine, the US has sent lots of weaponry to the eastern European nation. Among those are M777 Howitzers and the 155mm ammunition for the weapons. But this has depleted the US's own stockpiles of the munitions, The Wall Street Journal reported. The US has provided Ukraine with...
North Korea passes new law authorizing its military to 'automatically' launch nuclear strikes if the country's leadership is threatened
The new law specifies several scenarios in which a nuclear first strike can be used, such as to gain the upper hand in a war.
Biden will soon meet with Brittney Griner's wife, but experts say Russia has already 'embarrassed' the US by waiting so long to free her
President Joe Biden is set to meet with Brittney Griner's wife on Friday, the White House said. Griner is being detained in a Russian prison after pleading guilty to drug charges. The White House in July announced a proposed prisoner exchange, but few details have emerged since.
How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?
Fierce fighting continues in several regions across Ukraine nearly six months after the start of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war. Two civilians were killed and seven wounded in shelling by Moscow forces on Tuesday in the Donbas, which has become a key area of focus for what the Kremlin still insists is a “special operation”.At the start of the war in February, Mr Putin and his military officials were said to have been planning for an offensive which they believed would last only a few weeks. But with September just over two weeks away, his troops have made little...
Russians leave behind odd message after abandoning Ukraine prison building
CNN’s Nick Paton Walsh goes inside a recently abandoned building in Kupiansk, Ukraine, where Russians tortured Ukrainian prisoners, and speaks with a recently freed Ukrainian about his experience.
Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine
Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
‘Torment of hell:’ Ukraine medic describes Russians routinely torturing her and other prisoners
WASHINGTON — A volunteer Ukrainian medic detained in Ukraine’s besieged port city of Mariupol told U.S. lawmakers Thursday of comforting fellow detainees as many died duringher three months of captivity, cradling and consoling them as best she could, as male, female and child prisoners succumbed to Russian torture and untreated wounds.
Olga Simonova, Who Quit Russia To Fight for Ukraine, Killed on Front: Report
A woman who gave up her Russian citizenship to fight for Ukraine has been killed on the front line, according to local media reports. Olga Simonova, a 34-year-old military servicewoman who fought for Ukraine with the 24th Mechanized Brigade, died Tuesday in the southern Kherson region, local news outlet TSN reported.
Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says
Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight in Ukraine as devastating losses and poor battlefield performance have lead to refusals to go into combat, a US official said. Ukraine's punishing counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the significant damage its forces have inflicted on Russian troops have led to a personnel shortage within President Vladimir Putin's military, a senior US defense official told reporters on Monday.
Zelensky says it’s ‘not even possible’ that Trump did not recognize Putin threat
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said he was surprised by former President Trump’s continued praise of Russian President Vladimir Putin even after Moscow invaded Ukraine, given how much information Trump was privy to about the fellow world leader. “I believe he had enough time, plenty of time, to understand who...
US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch
The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
Video of Women Being Beaten at Saudi Arabian Orphanage Sparks Outrage
Footage that shows a group of young Saudi women being beaten up by security staff at an orphanage has been condemned by human rights groups. The incident is believed to have happened after a group of women went on hunger strike in protest against conditions at the orphanage. It came...
Playboy Model Accuses U.S. of Using Ukraine to 'Strong-Arm' Putin
"America cares so little about the fate of Ukraine that it gambles Ukraine being leveled as a result of the strong-arming against Putin," Jessica Vaugn said.
Ukraine troop advance reaches Russian border as Moscow shells ‘densely populated’ Kharkiv
Ukraine forces continued to push forwards and recapture invaded territory – even reaching the Russian border in one area – officials said on Monday, as criticism of the war grew louder in Russia. Blue-and-yellow Ukrainian flags fluttered over newly liberated towns in the northeast of the country with...
Horrifying photos show flesh-shredding WW1-era metal darts packed inside Russian missiles blitzing innocent Ukrainians
HORRIFIC photos have revealed thousands of flesh-shredding darts packed into Russian weapons used on civilians in Ukraine. Dozens of innocent civilians have been killed by the World War One-style munitions, Ukrainian doctors who examined the victims injuries have said. Each shell contains 8000 of the arrows, known as fléchettes, which...
Putin's Troops Have Two Days to Attack or Face Defeat: Ex-Military Leader
Russian President Vladimir Putin's army has one or two days to launch counterattacks against Ukraine near the occupied city of Izium in the eastern Kharkiv region, or it could be forced to leave the area, according to a former Russian military leader. Igor Girkin, who also goes by Igor Strelkov,...
US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp
Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
Ukraine is launching shells filled with flyers telling Russian troops they're 'cannon fodder' to convince them to give up
Ukrainian troops are launching shells filled with flyers to convince Russian troops to surrender. The move comes as Russia struggles to maintain its hold in Ukraine amid a Ukrainian counteroffensive. "Russians use you as cannon fodder. Your life doesn't mean anything for them," the flyers said. Ukrainian forces in Kyiv...
