ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Seeking to avoid another major failure, Putin has become more hands-on with his commanders, refusing their requests to retreat from the last Ukrainian city under Russian control

By tmitchell@insider.com (Taiyler Simone Mitchell)
msn.com
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alina Kabaeva
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Katerina Tikhonova
The Independent

How likely is it that Russia will launch a nuclear attack?

Fierce fighting continues in several regions across Ukraine nearly six months after the start of Russian president Vladimir Putin’s war. Two civilians were killed and seven wounded in shelling by Moscow forces on Tuesday in the Donbas, which has become a key area of focus for what the Kremlin still insists is a “special operation”.At the start of the war in February, Mr Putin and his military officials were said to have been planning for an offensive which they believed would last only a few weeks. But with September just over two weeks away, his troops have made little...
MILITARY
Daily Mail

Now the Russians are getting drunk and shooting each other! Three of Putin's troops are killed and two others wounded after alcohol-fuelled row turns into a gunfight in Ukraine

Three of Vladimir Putin's men were shot dead and two others were wounded after an alcohol-fuelled row between Russian soldiers and security agents from Russia's FSB spy agency turned into a gunfight in Ukraine. Junior Sergeant Igor Sudin, 31, shot dead two FSB officers, Igor Yakubinsky and Sergei Privalov, in...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine War Military#Russian World#Commanders#Southern#The New York Times#Kherson#Cna
msn.com

Putin's troops are performing 'so poorly' in Ukraine right now that many Russian volunteers are refusing to go into combat, US official says

Russia is struggling to find volunteers to fight in Ukraine as devastating losses and poor battlefield performance have lead to refusals to go into combat, a US official said. Ukraine's punishing counteroffensive in the northeastern Kharkiv region and the significant damage its forces have inflicted on Russian troops have led to a personnel shortage within President Vladimir Putin's military, a senior US defense official told reporters on Monday.
MILITARY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Place
Europe
Country
Russia
americanmilitarynews.com

US tips off Russia before nuke-capable missile launch

The U.S. military test-launched a nuclear-capable intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) on Wednesday, the Air Force confirmed in a statement. The launch took place after the U.S. gave Russia advance notice. According to Reuters, U.S. Air Force announced the ICBM test in advance in an effort to avoid worsening tensions with...
MILITARY
The US Sun

Horrifying photos show flesh-shredding WW1-era metal darts packed inside Russian missiles blitzing innocent Ukrainians

HORRIFIC photos have revealed thousands of flesh-shredding darts packed into Russian weapons used on civilians in Ukraine. Dozens of innocent civilians have been killed by the World War One-style munitions, Ukrainian doctors who examined the victims injuries have said. Each shell contains 8000 of the arrows, known as fléchettes, which...
MILITARY
Fox News

US-backed fighters rescue tens of thousands of women and children in raid on ISIS al-Hol camp

Syrian fighters backed by the United States have rescued tens of thousands of women and children following a weeks-long raid on a refugee camp in northern Syria. Dozens of militants were subsequently detained and an undisclosed number of weapons were seized following the 24-day operation at al-Hol camp carried out by the Internal Security Forces and the U.S.-backed Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces.
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy