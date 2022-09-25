ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tucson, AZ

azdesertswarm.com

What Jedd Fisch said at his press conference to start Colorado game week

Arizona is coming off its worst performance of the season, both on the scoreboard and defensively, but next up is the kind of opponent that the Wildcats can get right against. Winless Colorado, which fell 45-17 at home to UCLA on Saturday to open Pac-12 play, is the first power-conference team in 65 years to start a season as poorly as it has.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona's offense needs to make things easier on its struggling defense

The Arizona Wildcats amassed 536 yards of offense Saturday at Cal, scored four touchdowns and topped the 30-point mark for the third time this season after doing so just once in 2021. Arizona’s defense, on the other hand, surrendered 599 yards—354 of which came on the ground—and was pretty much...
TUCSON, AZ
FanSided

5-Star SF Carter Bryant to visit Arizona Basketball for Red-Blue Game

As Tommy Lloyd and Arizona Basketball puts focus on the recruiting class of 2024, 5-Star Small Forward Carter Bryant is set to visit for the Red-Blue Game. It wasn’t long ago that Arizona Basketball and Tommy Lloyd offered Carter Bryant was offered, and already the Wildcats are pulling out all the stops in recruiting the highly-touted 2024 five-star small forward.
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona men's basketball to unveil new uniforms on Wednesday

The 2022-23 men’s basketball season begins in earnest on Friday when Arizona hosts its annual Red-Blue intrasquad scrimmage. And it appears the Wildcats will be decked out in some new threads for that game. The UA tweeted a teaser video on Monday, one featuring former greats Sean Elliott and...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Tracking Arizona Wildcats' snap counts and PFF grades at Cal

The Arizona Wildcats played 74 offensive snaps and 70 defensive snaps in Saturday’s 49-31 loss to Cal. Here is how much each player played along with their Pro Football Focus grade. Offense. C Josh Baker, 74 (63.5) QB Jayden de Laura, 74 (90.0) LT Jordan Morgan, 74 (68.6) RT...
TUCSON, AZ
azdesertswarm.com

Arizona defense trending in wrong direction as tackling problems mount

Late in the third quarter, with Cal on the move, Arizona’s defense was tasked with keeping the contest a one-possession game. The Golden Bears were humming offensively, having gone 87 yards in eight plays for a touchdown on the previous drive. Now they were back in the red zone looking to push their lead to double digits.
TUCSON, AZ
Eastern Progress

5-star UA target Carter Bryant to visit for Red-Blue; new Wildcats unis coming Wednesday

Five-star 2024 forward Carter Bryant told On3.com he will visit Arizona this weekend, likely in time for the Wildcats' Red-Blue Game on Friday at McKale Center. While it's unclear if the Red-Blue Game will continue to be the major recruiting event it became under former UA coach Sean Miller -- with second-year coach Tommy Lloyd following a more selective recruiting strategy -- Bryant's expected presence is another significant sign in the Wildcats' effort to recruit him.
TUCSON, AZ
Jeremy Beren

"Cowards": Advocates, Democratic lawmakers vow action after reinstatement of territorial-era abortion ban in Arizona

A protester holds a sign during a demonstration outside the U.S. Supreme Court following the overturning of Roe v. Wade in June.Ted Eytan/Flickr. (Tucson, Ariz.) — Reaction continues to pour in from reproductive rights advocates and state lawmakers following a Pima County Superior Court decision lifting an injunction on Arizona's previously unenforceable 1864 abortion ban.
ARIZONA STATE
KTAR.com

2 Arizona defense companies awarded contract worth nearly $1 billion

PHOENIX — Two Arizona defense companies were awarded a nearly $1 billion cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for hypersonic missiles last week. Raytheon Technologies and Northrop Grumman were awarded $985,348,124 to design, development and deliver the Hypersonic Attack Cruise Missile (HACM) by March 2027, the U.S. Department of Defense announced. A scramjet...
ARIZONA STATE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
momcollective.com

Day Trips We Love: Tucson

I’ll be the first to admit that Tucson doesn’t make it to many lists of top destinations, but my parents are both from there, I went to college in the “Dirty T” and we lived there when my kids were babies. It’s a whole different vibe than the Phoenix metro area and full of some really awesome places to explore with your family. It holds a special place in my heart and if you’re new to AZ, definitely worth a visit. Whether you’re looking to escape for a day or a weekend, here are some fun things to do with the fam just 90 minutes down the I-10.
TUCSON, AZ
zachnews.net

Breaking News: Arizona: Pima County Superior Court Judge rules to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona's abortion ban.

Sources: Pima County Superior Court and Arizona State Legislator (Information) Arizona: An Pima County Superior Court Judge has ruled on Friday, September 23rd, 2022 to lift a 1973 court injunction against the Arizona’s abortion ban. Pima County Superior Court Judge Kellie Johnson ruled that a judgment and injunction signed...
ARIZONA STATE
thisistucson.com

40 festivals and markets in Tucson this fall and winter 2022

Fall is one of the best times of year. It's when we say goodbye to triple-digit temperatures and head up to Mount Lemmon to see the leaves change color. It's when we throw on the lightest jacket in our closet (only to take it off by noon when it gets warm again), and when we start to see a decrease in our electricity bill because we're running the A/C less.
TUCSON, AZ
KOLD-TV

Elderly Tucson woman goes missing near Interstate 19, Drexel Road

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are asking for help to find an elderly Tucson woman who went missing Saturday morning. The Tucson Police Department said Magdalena Carvajal Davila, 91, was last seen at her home in the 900 block of West Calle Evelina. The area is near Interstate 19 and Drexel Road.
TUCSON, AZ
roadtirement.com

Mission San Xavier del Bac, the White Dove of the Desert

About 10 miles south of Tucson, Arizona you will find the “White Dove of the Desert” also known as the Mission San Xavier del Bac. This magnificent Spanish mission was completed in 1797. The first Spanish missionary, Father Eusebio Kino, arrived at the site in 1692. Throughout the years the location has been part of New Spain, Mexico, and finally a part of the U.S. after the Gadsen Purchase of 1854.
TUCSON, AZ

