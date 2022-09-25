ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concordia, KS

Budweiser Clydesdales to parade down Santa Fe Wednesday evening

The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Salina Wednesday thanks to Pestinger Distributing!. Pestinger Distributing of Salina and Colby recently won the Anheuser-Busch Esteemed Ambassadors of Excellence Big Jake Award. Mike Riemann, Pestinger Distributing's general manager, told Salina Post that "in order to achieve Ambassador status and earn the Big Jake Award, which is the highest company honor, a wholesaler must score gold proficiency three times in a five-year period. The Ambassador of Excellence award is given annually to distributors nationwide who perform at the highest level of sales execution, customer service, community involvement, environmental consciousness and the endorsement and engagement of responsible drinking programs.
City of Salina reminds citizens of rental listing red flags

Did you know that the Fair Housing Act and Chapter 13 of Salina City Code prohibit landlords, property managers, and home sellers from making discriminatory statements, even in rental listings? Statements like "no wheelchairs," "female tenants only," and "no kids" are red flags to look out for. Have you seen...
SALINA, KS
Oktoberfest is set for Friday and Saturday in Junction City

Vendors, activities, contests, entertainment will all be part of the Oktoberfest in downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Coordinator Justin Hoover said it will be like a big backyard party, "with tents down the middle of main street and great entertainment." Hoover said there was one schnitzel vendor last year,...
JUNCTION CITY, KS
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people

MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
MERIDEN, KS
Aggravated burglary on Red Fox Lane; Salina man arrested

A Salina man was arrested after an aggravated burglary incident in southeast Salina early Monday evening. When a 62-year-old Salina woman returned to her home on Red Fox Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, she heard a door at the back of the house slam shut, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
SALINA, KS
Flatbed pickup stolen from north Salina business Saturday

Police are looking for a missing flatbed pickup and the person who stole it from a north Salina business Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 1995 red and white Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed pickup with a Kansas license plate of 398BRC was stolen Saturday morning from Gleason and Sons, 2440 N. Ninth Street. The business' name is on the doors.
SALINA, KS
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost

The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
EMPORIA, KS
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
TOPEKA, KS
Unique Places To Overnight In South Central Kansas That Are Not Chain Hotels

Is a road trip through South Central Kansas on your horizon? Make unique lodging in South Central Kansas part of your experience. I found some of the best places to stay in South Central Kansas. This area of Kansas is home to rolling hills, prairies, incredible scenic byways, delicious meals, and lodging that you will fall in love with.
KANSAS STATE
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Chronic wasting disease in deer

Chronic wasting disease is a debilitating, fatal disease that attacks the central nervous system of whitetail deer, mule deer, moose, caribou and elk, actually resulting in small holes developing in their brains. CWD was first diagnosed in captive animals in Colorado and Wyoming in the late 1960s and 1970s, and was seen in free ranging animals in the early 1980s.
KANSAS STATE
