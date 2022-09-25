Read full article on original website
U.S. National Aerobatic Championships return to Salina Regional Airport
The premier event for the International Aerobatic Club, the U.S. National Aerobatic Championships, returns to Salina in October. The official contest flights begin Oct. 2 and end on Oct. 7 at the Salina Regional Airport. This year’s contest director is President Emeritus Mike Heuer. Mr. Heuer has been with the...
THIS DAY IN WEATHER HISTORY: Tornadoes strike Salina area in 1973
In 1973, multiple families of tornadoes, among them one violent F4 and three strong F3s, roared from around Lindsborg, through Salina, to 7 miles northeast of Beatrice, Neb. The combined length of all the tornado tracks was around 150 miles. The tornadoes caused around $6 million damage, killed one person,...
Kan. man hospitalized in Salina after truck rollover accident
RUSSELL COUNTY—A Kansas man was injured in an accident just after 1p.m. Monday in Russell County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Mack Truck driven by Shiloh J. Tomlinson, 49, LaCrosse, was northbound on U.S. 281 three miles north of Russell. The truck tires dropped off into the...
Budweiser Clydesdales to parade down Santa Fe Wednesday evening
The world-famous Budweiser Clydesdales are coming to Salina Wednesday thanks to Pestinger Distributing!. Pestinger Distributing of Salina and Colby recently won the Anheuser-Busch Esteemed Ambassadors of Excellence Big Jake Award. Mike Riemann, Pestinger Distributing's general manager, told Salina Post that "in order to achieve Ambassador status and earn the Big Jake Award, which is the highest company honor, a wholesaler must score gold proficiency three times in a five-year period. The Ambassador of Excellence award is given annually to distributors nationwide who perform at the highest level of sales execution, customer service, community involvement, environmental consciousness and the endorsement and engagement of responsible drinking programs.
City of Salina reminds citizens of rental listing red flags
Did you know that the Fair Housing Act and Chapter 13 of Salina City Code prohibit landlords, property managers, and home sellers from making discriminatory statements, even in rental listings? Statements like "no wheelchairs," "female tenants only," and "no kids" are red flags to look out for. Have you seen...
Oktoberfest is set for Friday and Saturday in Junction City
Vendors, activities, contests, entertainment will all be part of the Oktoberfest in downtown Junction City Friday and Saturday. Coordinator Justin Hoover said it will be like a big backyard party, "with tents down the middle of main street and great entertainment." Hoover said there was one schnitzel vendor last year,...
Pickup truck collides with semi truck on K4 injuring two people
MERIDEN, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were injured in a crash involving a pickup truck and a semi truck Saturday night in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol responded to the crash on K4 highway in Meriden around 8:17 p.m. on September 24. They said a pickup truck, driven by...
Aggravated burglary on Red Fox Lane; Salina man arrested
A Salina man was arrested after an aggravated burglary incident in southeast Salina early Monday evening. When a 62-year-old Salina woman returned to her home on Red Fox Lane at approximately 6:30 p.m. Monday, she heard a door at the back of the house slam shut, Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning.
NYC Mayor Eric Adams throws shade at Kansas: 'They don't have a brand'
During a press conference on Tuesday, New York City mayor Eric Adams weirdly throws shade at Kansas, saying the state has no brand.
Junction City man hospitalized after pickup, semi crash
JEFFERSON COUNTY—Two people were injured in an accident just before 8:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2017 GMC Sierra driven by Shawn E. Ridgeway, 58,Topeka was westbound on Kansas 4 Highway in the city of Meriden. The pickup crossed the center line into the...
Two Dickinson County bridges declared as surplus; other action taken
Two bridges, which are more than a century old, were declared as surplus Sept. 15 by the Dickinson County Commission. Located at 2260 1300 Avenue and at 3200 Oat Road, the bridges are rated fracture critical, meaning if a tension component of a bridge fails the entire bridge could collapse.
Flatbed pickup stolen from north Salina business Saturday
Police are looking for a missing flatbed pickup and the person who stole it from a north Salina business Saturday morning. Salina Police Captain Paul Forrester said this morning that a 1995 red and white Dodge Ram 3500 flatbed pickup with a Kansas license plate of 398BRC was stolen Saturday morning from Gleason and Sons, 2440 N. Ninth Street. The business' name is on the doors.
Thousands of tires collected during North Salina Community Development event
Nearly 4,000 tires were collected during a North Salina Community Development (NSCD) event Saturday. NSCD's Barb Young told Salina Post Sunday that a tally of all the sign-in sheets shows that 3,973 tires were collected. That total was more than four times the number collected in 2019, she noted. "Despite...
Kansas farmers say that planting crops isn’t the only struggle in this drought
Parts of Kansas saw rain on Thursday, but farmers say it won't be enough to help out in the long run.
INSIGHT KANSAS: What Emporia has lost
The news coming out of Emporia last week, with at least 30 members of the faculty of Emporia State University fired on one day, was terribly sad. Not just because the firings were a blow to the education of hundreds of ESU students, but also because it reflects a failure to understand just what, realistically speaking, higher education in Kansas should be all about.
Short sets camper ablaze; grass burns in NW Saline County
An electrical short is believed to be the cause of a fire in a camper being pulled in northwestern Saline County Saturday afternoon. That fire also is believed to have sparked a grassfire along the way. James Pearson, 63, of Tescott, was pulling a 1979 Executive brand camper north on...
Sheriff: 12-year-old Kan. child injured in pedestrian accident
SHAWNEE COUNTY—A child was injured in an accident just before 7:30p.m. Monday in Shawnee County. According to Deputy Abigail Christian. A Kia Optima driven by 64-year-old was westbound in the 8100 block of SE U.S 40 and struck a 12-year-old child in the road. American Medical Response transported the...
Group sues Kansas Governor over Docking Building rebuild
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A group that says it wants to save the Docking Building is suing Governor Kelly in Shawnee County District Court. Plains Modern Inc. is asking the court to reverse Governor Kelly’s order to rebuild the Docking Building, at 915 SW Harrison St., to a 3-story structure.
Unique Places To Overnight In South Central Kansas That Are Not Chain Hotels
Is a road trip through South Central Kansas on your horizon? Make unique lodging in South Central Kansas part of your experience. I found some of the best places to stay in South Central Kansas. This area of Kansas is home to rolling hills, prairies, incredible scenic byways, delicious meals, and lodging that you will fall in love with.
Exploring Outdoors Kansas: Chronic wasting disease in deer
Chronic wasting disease is a debilitating, fatal disease that attacks the central nervous system of whitetail deer, mule deer, moose, caribou and elk, actually resulting in small holes developing in their brains. CWD was first diagnosed in captive animals in Colorado and Wyoming in the late 1960s and 1970s, and was seen in free ranging animals in the early 1980s.
