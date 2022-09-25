Read full article on original website
Popular wholesale store chain opening first location in Indiana this weekKristen WaltersNoblesville, IN
The Chiefs Week 3 RecapChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
The Chiefs beat themselves in week 3 against the ColtsChiefs Focus News And More.Kansas City, MO
3 Great Seafood Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
3 Great Burger Places in IndianaAlina AndrasIndiana State
WTHR
Live Doppler 13 Weather Blog: Hurricane Ian latest
INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane Ian was upgraded overnight and is now a Category 1 storm with 75 mph sustained winds. Forecasts are calling for a rapid intensification of this storm over the next 24 to 48 hours as it tracks northward toward Cuba. Hurricane warnings are posted for western Cuba,...
Indiana will be part of new 'extreme heat belt' coming to US
INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana will be part of a new “extreme heat belt” coming to the United States. The belt, stretching from Texas and Mississippi north to Indiana, will have the highest risk of extreme heat in the country. “Extreme heat” means heat indices over 125 degrees. Right...
Hoosiers, Floridians fly into Indy to avoid Hurricane Ian's wrath
INDIANAPOLIS — Floridians are bracing for Hurricane Ian to make landfall, anxiously awaiting the storm's arrival to the Sunshine State. Meteorologists warn the big concern with Ian is the life-threatening storm surge this massive storm will produce, which could reach as high as 12 feet. The strong winds, expected at speeds of 130 miles per hour, will also pack a punch, creating dangerous situations for families and rescue teams.
WISH-TV
Hurricane Ian intensifying quickly in warm water
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hurricane Ian has rapidly intensified within the past 24 hours in the Caribbean. “Rapid intensification” is defined has a tropical cyclone that increases wind speed by 35 mph in 24 hours or less. Ian went from a tropical storm with winds of 50 mph at...
northwestmoinfo.com
Largest BBQ Competition in the World Returns to Kansas City
(MISSOURINET) – The largest BBQ contest in the world is in the Kansas City area this weekend. The American Royal World Series of BBQ is this weekend at the Kansas Speedway. What makes this event the largest BBQ contest in the world? Alissa King, with American Royal, explains…. The...
Indiana Red Cross volunteers heading to Florida ahead of Hurricane Ian
INDIANAPOLIS — Hurricane Ian made landfall in western Cuba early Tuesday morning and is on its trek toward Florida. While the Sunshine State prepares for the hurricane to make landfall, hundreds of Red Cross volunteers and staff are setting up evacuation shelters, including volunteers from Indiana. Five Red Cross...
kansascitymag.com
Here’s what meteorologist Gary Lezak has planned after retiring from KSHB 41
Rain or shine, something Kansas Citians have been able to count on for the last thirty years is turning to KSHB 41 News and watching chief meteorologist Gary Lezak tell them what to expect. But with Lezak’s retirement quickly approaching, we’re left wondering what’s next for Kansas City’s favorite weatherman.
Bally Sports Indiana has a new streaming option for Pacers fans — but it will cost you
INDIANAPOLIS — More Indiana Pacers fans will have a chance to watch the team play this upcoming season, but it's going to cost you. Bally Sports Indiana, which carries the majority of Pacers games, is carried on a number of cable systems across the Hoosier State, but many who have "cut the cord" were left with no way to watch them play last season.
Fox 59
Where is Sherman? Glass Arts Indiana
‘Tis the season for pumpkin spice, pumpkin pie, and pumpkins all around! Sherman visited a glass pumpkin patch created by Glass Arts Indiana at the Circle City Industrial Complex. For more information about Glass Arts Indiana, click here.
WISH-TV
Low gas inventory in Midwest pushes Indiana price average near $4/gallon
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The average gas price in Indiana has increased more than a quarter a gallon in the past week, and a shortage of gasoline is to blame, an energy analyst says. Patrick De Haan with GasBuddy.com on Monday predicted Indiana’s average gas price would be rising to...
muncievoice.com
Muncie Higher Than Average Tornado Risk
According to the Indiana Tornado Risk Index and our Muncie Fieldhouse know only too well, extreme weather, including tornados, can happen in Muncie. But what does that mean for those that live and have businesses in the area?. Well, we must be more aware of extreme weather’s risks. It also...
Local orchards feeling good as fall season settles in
MOORESVILLE, Ind. — For Spencer and Kaylee Creekmore, it’s not truly fall until they go to Anderson Orchard. “When Kaylee and I first got together, it was our first fall,” said Spencer, “and we came out here and liked it so much, we made it a thing every year. We came out here and got […]
Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana
MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 27, 2022-- Knightscope, Inc. [Nasdaq: KSCP], a developer of advanced physical security technologies focused on enhancing U.S. security operations, today announced its Robot Roadshow - an engaging experiential event used to grab attention fast, forge direct connections with potential clients, and strike up conversations in a compelling fashion – will land at Indiana Health, 714 N Senate Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46202, on 27 September 2022 from 10:00am to 2:00pm ET. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220927005569/en/ Knightscope Robot Roadshow Arrives in Indianapolis, Indiana (Photo: Business Wire)
foodgressing.com
Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022: Dinner, Turkey to Go, Restaurants
Thanksgiving is a wonderful time to eat, drink and be thankful. Looking for ways to celebrate Thanksgiving in Indianapolis 2022? This post covers Thanksgiving dinner in Indianapolis, restaurants open for Thanksgiving in Indianapolis as well as turkey to go and takeout options. Thanksgiving in the US this year is Thursday,...
WISH-TV
Fishers family cancels vacation due to Hurricane Ian
FISHERS, Ind. (WISH)- As Hurricane Ian approaches the western coast of Florida, as a result, an Indiana family opted to change their vacation plans. Right now, traveling to the state is not recommended. The Erwin family of Fishers was supposed to go to Destin, Florida this Friday, but didn’t want...
arenadigest.com
New Fishers arena to fuel $550M development￼
A new 8,500-seat arena for the Indy Fuel (ECHL) will be the cornerstone of new investments totaling some $550 million in the Fishers District development in suburban Indianapolis. Thompson Thrift, the master developer of the mixed-use Fishers District development, is eying new retail, restaurant, entertainment and residential options in community...
Indianapolis Recorder
What’s In a Name, Indy? Haughville — Part 2: Immigration into Haughville
In the late 1800s, a rural area of Wayne Township was developing into what became known as Haughville. Among the initial residents of the farmland in the area as well as of this new community were, according to a registration form from the National Register of Historic Places, people who had immigrated here from Ireland. Information presented by The Polis Center indicated that the population of Haughville was primarily composed of people of Irish and German heritage in the early 1880s.
Indiana gas prices rising again
INDIANAPOLIS — Average gasoline prices in Indianapolis rose 19.2 cents per gallon in the last week and were averaging $3.85 per gallon Monday morning, according to GasBuddy's data from more than 650 stations. Prices in Indianapolis are 3.7 cents per gallon higher than a month ago, signaling an upward...
3 Great Burger Places in Indiana
If you love good burgers and you also happen to live in Indiana then this article is for your because I have put together a list of three amazing burger places in Indiana that you should absolutely visit if you haven't already. All of them are well-known for serving delicious burgers made with fresh and high-quality ingredients so make sure to pay them a visit next time you are around.
1 dead in crash early Sunday morning
One person died from their injuries after a single-vehicle crash that occurred early Sunday morning.
