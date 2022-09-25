ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NC restaurant owner helping Hurricane Fiona victims in Caribbean

By Jason O. Boyd
 3 days ago

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Recovery efforts continue in Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic after Hurricane Fiona slammed into the Caribbean Islands earlier this week.

Greenville restaurant owner Jay Bastardo is collecting donations and supplies at both of his Villa Verde restaurants and at Harvey’s on Memorial Drive. He is a native of the Dominican Republic and knows many who’ve been impacted by the storm.

“Anything will and can help,” Bastardo said. “So we’re going to be collecting goods at all three of our sites so that we can start packing stuff up and send it to the Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico.

“You know we’ve been impacted by a lot of storms here in eastern North Carolina so it’s nothing new to us. We know what it takes. And there’s not a better group of people to get to support and understand what the needs are in the Dominican Republic right now more than the eastern North Carolina folks.”

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina.

