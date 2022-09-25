Read full article on original website
Montana State women's tennis strides in fall season
BOZEMAN — Montana State first-year head women's tennis coach Suzie Woodburn got a glimpse of her squad in a competitive team setting at the Barb Chandler Classic hosted by Boise State over the weekend. The format for the classic featured a mini-dual tournament. Each school split its team into...
Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns...
Notebook: Montana State's Tommy Mellott ruled out, early look ahead to prime time matchup
BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen confirmed Monday that starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will not play against UC Davis this Saturday. Mellott suffered a head injury after colliding with two Eastern Washington defenders while sliding this past weekend. He was back at practice Monday but wasn’t dressed or running through drills. Vigen added that Mellott is “feeling better” after the weekend.
Montana State Billings volleyball sweeps Rocky to stop six-match slide
BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed. But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy. MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or...
Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense
MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll
In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
Montana Tech, Carroll enter poll as Rocky moves up and College of Idaho holds steady
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four teams represent the Frontier Conference in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll released on Monday. Another fell into the “receiving votes” category. College of Idaho, after blowing by Eastern Oregon to remain the lone undefeated team in the conference, held steady...
Week 4: No. 4 Montana State Bobcats beat No. 15 Eastern Washington to open Big Sky play
The No. 4 Montana State Bobcats (3-1) opened Big Sky Conference play with a second consecutive win over Eastern Washington on "The Inferno." No. 4 Montana State overcomes scary injury, wins thriller at No. 15 Eastern Washington. VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com. Updated 4 hrs ago. The No. 4-ranked Bobcats (3-1) escaped...
FULL HIGHLIGHTS: Montana State loses Tommy Mellott but beats Eastern Washington
From the start it was a shootout at the Red Inferno in Cheney, WA as the Eastern Washington University Eagles and Montana State Bobcats exchanged blows from the beginning.
University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes
Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
Montana volleyball team moves to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play
MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team moved to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play with home sweep over Idaho on Saturday night, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16. The Grizzlies out-hit the Vandals .302 to .110 and were never seriously challenged in the three-set match. "Griz Nation turned out in a big...
Bobcat Basketball Opens Preseason Drills
For the 18th time, Montana State head coach Tricia Binford has a completely different perspective entering the preseason, which officially started on Monday for the Bobcats. "Each year you have a different feel heading into the new season," said Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Coach Tricia Binford. "This season, I feel the level of practices and the standard of practices will be elevated. This group has shown from the start that they have a very high aspiration and are willing to do what it takes to get there."
What they’re saying nationally, in Pullman after Oregon Ducks came back to beat Washington State
The No. 15 Oregon Ducks came back to beat the Washington State Cougars 44-41 at Martin Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks (3-1, 1-0 Pac-12) erased a 12-point deficit with 6:42 to go for their largest fourth-quarter comeback since 2006. Here’s a roundup of what was written nationally and in Pullman...
Scoreboard: High school soccer (Sept. 27)
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai. LIVINGSTON: No stats reported. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Amaya Lorash 3; Abby Derbyshire 2. Assists – Kendall Wahl 2; Lily Bland 1. LIVINGSTON: Did not score. GREAT FALLS 4, BELGRADE 0. BELGRADE: Did not score. GREAT FALLS: Goals – Tahlia Murillo...
This Popular Montana Breakfast Spot Is Closing. Here’s Why
One of my favorite places to have breakfast is closing, and I'm absolutely heartbroken. When I first moved to Montana, I discovered a hidden gem located along the Gallatin River between Bozeman and Big Sky. The Inn on the Gallatin instantly became one of my favorite places for breakfast in the Bozeman area.
Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School
I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor
If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
Woman Air Lifted to Spokane Following Single Vehicle Rollover Crash on Pullman-Albion Road
PULLMAN - On the afternoon of Monday, September 26, 2022, deputies with the Whitman County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to a single vehicle crash on Pullman-Albion Road, approximately one mile west of Pullman, WA. According to a press release from the Whitman County Sheriff's Office, based on initial information investigators...
Crews rescue person after UTV crash near West Yellowstone
WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem
I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
