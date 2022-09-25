ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bozeman, MT

406mtsports.com

Montana State women's tennis strides in fall season

BOZEMAN — Montana State first-year head women's tennis coach Suzie Woodburn got a glimpse of her squad in a competitive team setting at the Barb Chandler Classic hosted by Boise State over the weekend. The format for the classic featured a mini-dual tournament. Each school split its team into...
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Notebook: Montana State's Tommy Mellott ruled out, early look ahead to prime time matchup

BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen confirmed Monday that starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will not play against UC Davis this Saturday. Mellott suffered a head injury after colliding with two Eastern Washington defenders while sliding this past weekend. He was back at practice Monday but wasn’t dressed or running through drills. Vigen added that Mellott is “feeling better” after the weekend.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana State Billings volleyball sweeps Rocky to stop six-match slide

BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed. But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy. MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or...
BILLINGS, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense

MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
BOZEMAN, MT
montanasports.com

Griz slot in at No. 3, Bobcats at No. 4 in new Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll

In the latest Stats Perform FCS Top 25 poll, there was little to no movement for the Montana Grizzlies and Montana State Bobcats. After being tied with South Dakota State at No. 2 last week, the Grizzlies (4-0, 1-0 Big Sky) are now solo at No. 3 in the new poll which was released on Monday. The Grizzlies topped Portland State 53-16 on Saturday to open league play. The Grizzlies next take on Idaho State on Saturday at 1 p.m. in Pocatello.
BOZEMAN, MT
Daily Montanan

University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes

Montana’s flagship campuses notched enrollment wins this fall with incoming classes — including the second-largest one for Montana State University — although both universities saw slight dips in total students compared to 2021. The University of Montana counted its largest incoming class in six years, at 1,351, and one that’s 6 percent bigger than 2021, […] The post University of Montana, Montana State, count enrollment wins with incoming classes appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Montana volleyball team moves to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play

MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team moved to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play with home sweep over Idaho on Saturday night, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16. The Grizzlies out-hit the Vandals .302 to .110 and were never seriously challenged in the three-set match. "Griz Nation turned out in a big...
BIG SKY, MT
msubobcats.com

Bobcat Basketball Opens Preseason Drills

For the 18th time, Montana State head coach Tricia Binford has a completely different perspective entering the preseason, which officially started on Monday for the Bobcats. "Each year you have a different feel heading into the new season," said Ellen Kreighbaum Women's Head Coach Tricia Binford. "This season, I feel the level of practices and the standard of practices will be elevated. This group has shown from the start that they have a very high aspiration and are willing to do what it takes to get there."
BOZEMAN, MT
406mtsports.com

Scoreboard: High school soccer (Sept. 27)

BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai. LIVINGSTON: No stats reported. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Amaya Lorash 3; Abby Derbyshire 2. Assists – Kendall Wahl 2; Lily Bland 1. LIVINGSTON: Did not score. GREAT FALLS 4, BELGRADE 0. BELGRADE: Did not score. GREAT FALLS: Goals – Tahlia Murillo...
LIVINGSTON, MT
103.7 The Hawk

Montana Guard Woman Graduates Army Ranger School

I don't care who you are, graduating the US Army's Ranger School is a tremendous accomplishment- but for women in the US Military, Ranger School wasn't always an opportunity. A woman from Townsend, Montana, and a member of the Montana Army National Guard has now completed both Ranger School and Airborne training with the US Army.
TOWNSEND, MT
XL Country 100.7

New Movie Coming Out Features Local Actor

If Montanans love doing one thing, it's supporting other Montanans. Deadline reports that Nova Vento Entertainment has acquired the distribution rights to the film The Year of the Dog. The film is by Rob Grabow, who is from Montana. He directed, wrote, and starred in this film. The story is...
MONTANA STATE
montanarightnow.com

Crews rescue person after UTV crash near West Yellowstone

WEST YELLOWSTONE, Mont. - A person crash their UTV 7 miles west of West Yellowstone resulting in a possible broken leg Monday. Gallatin County Sheriff Search and Rescue said via Facebook crews responded and helped the person to an ambulance for medical examination--the person brought themselves to the Ennis Regional Medical Center.
WEST YELLOWSTONE, MT
96.7 KISS FM

Montana Town Overrun By Bears Moves Quickly To Fix Problem

I have never seen anything quite like this in all my years growing up in Montana, and I wonder if this could happen in Bozeman. The Daily Inter Lake reports that Columbia Falls in Northwest Montana passed an emergency law to deal with their ongoing bear problem. This law requires residents to secure garbage and other attractants, like fruit, in trees. This means residents will need to secure their garbage in bear-proof garbage cans.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT

