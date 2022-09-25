ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
BoxingNews24.com

Is Tyson Fury ready for Joe Joyce?

By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce has already proven that he’s ready for the likes of Tyson Fury with his knockout victories over Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois. The 90+ punches that Joyce threw in rounds 9, 10and 11 in his victory over Joseph Parker last Saturday night would be a total nightmare for Fury, who isn’t capable of throwing anywhere near that number.
BoxingNews24.com

Did Team Joshua intentionally sit on contract for Fury fight?

By Allan Fox: Anthony Joshua’s management’s delay in working through the contract for the Tyson Fury fight may ultimately have saved their fighter from suffering a career-ending loss on December 3rd. The question is whether Joshua’s management intentionally dragged their feet in reviewing the contract. If they...
BoxingNews24.com

Josh Warrington defends against Luis Alberto Lopez on Dec.10th in Leeds

By Charles Brun: IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington will be defending against #1 IBF Luis Alberto Lopez on DAZN on December 10th. Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) and Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) will headline at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. This isn’t the type of fight that’ll attract a lot...
BoxingNews24.com

VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – Post Fight Review

By Geoffrey Ciani: Last weekend it finally happened. It had been 4 years since they last met, and 5 years since they first squared off – the highly anticipated third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. This one was for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight world championship. The...
BoxingNews24.com

Warren still trying to get Fury vs. Joshua fight done

By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren revealed that he’s still trying to get the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight done for December 3rd despite the deadline passing. Fury had set a 5:00 p.m. deadline today, and when it passed without Joshua signed, he announced that he was moving on. However, that’s not stopped Warren from continuing to work hard to get the Fury-Joshua fight over the line for December 3rd, and he’s hopeful he can get it done.
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury wants Manuel Charr next

By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury says he wants Manuel Charr for his next fight after giving up on his fight against Anthony Joshua when he failed to sign the contract by his appointed 5:00 p.m. deadline today. The 37-year-old Charr isn’t ranked in the top 15 by the WBC, so...
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”

Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
BoxingNews24.com

Amanda Serrano Wants The Last Piece of the Puzzle

By Vince D’Writer: The co-feature bout on the September 24 Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker card was a one-sided affair as WBC/WBO/IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano made her return to the ring, and she did it in dominant fashion by earning a convincing unanimous decision victory over Sarah Mahfoud at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.
BoxingNews24.com

Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce “wouldn’t land one punch on me”

By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury was impressed with the performance from Joe Joyce after watching him score an eleventh round knockout of his gym mate Joseph Parker last Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Fury says that as good as Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) looked last night...
