Is Tyson Fury ready for Joe Joyce?
By Charles Brun: Joe Joyce has already proven that he’s ready for the likes of Tyson Fury with his knockout victories over Joseph Parker and Daniel Dubois. The 90+ punches that Joyce threw in rounds 9, 10and 11 in his victory over Joseph Parker last Saturday night would be a total nightmare for Fury, who isn’t capable of throwing anywhere near that number.
Did Team Joshua intentionally sit on contract for Fury fight?
By Allan Fox: Anthony Joshua’s management’s delay in working through the contract for the Tyson Fury fight may ultimately have saved their fighter from suffering a career-ending loss on December 3rd. The question is whether Joshua’s management intentionally dragged their feet in reviewing the contract. If they...
Fury states he’s NOT fighting Joshua next because he missed the deadline today
By Charles Brun: Just moments ago, Tyson Fury announced that he’s officially moving on after Anthony Joshua missed Monday’s 5:00 p.m. deadline that he’d set for him to sign the contract for a December 3rd fight. Fury never seemed to fancy the fight with Joshua, which would...
Josh Warrington defends against Luis Alberto Lopez on Dec.10th in Leeds
By Charles Brun: IBF featherweight champion Josh Warrington will be defending against #1 IBF Luis Alberto Lopez on DAZN on December 10th. Warrington (31-1-1, 8 KOs) and Lopez (26-2, 15 KOs) will headline at the First Direct Arena in Leeds. This isn’t the type of fight that’ll attract a lot...
VIDEO: Canelo Alvarez vs Gennady Golovkin – Post Fight Review
By Geoffrey Ciani: Last weekend it finally happened. It had been 4 years since they last met, and 5 years since they first squared off – the highly anticipated third fight between Canelo Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin. This one was for Canelo’s undisputed super middleweight world championship. The...
Warren still trying to get Fury vs. Joshua fight done
By Barry Holbrook: Promoter Frank Warren revealed that he’s still trying to get the Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua fight done for December 3rd despite the deadline passing. Fury had set a 5:00 p.m. deadline today, and when it passed without Joshua signed, he announced that he was moving on. However, that’s not stopped Warren from continuing to work hard to get the Fury-Joshua fight over the line for December 3rd, and he’s hopeful he can get it done.
Eubank Jr will “be there on weight” – said Eddie Hearn on Conor Benn fight on Oct.8th
By Adam Baskin: Eddie Hearn says he’s confident Chris Eubank Jr will make weight for his fight against Conor Benn 13 days from now on October 8th on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London. Eubank Jr (32-2, 23 KOs) has been seen eating high-calorie foods during the...
Tyson Fury wants Manuel Charr next
By Jim Calfa: Tyson Fury says he wants Manuel Charr for his next fight after giving up on his fight against Anthony Joshua when he failed to sign the contract by his appointed 5:00 p.m. deadline today. The 37-year-old Charr isn’t ranked in the top 15 by the WBC, so...
Usyk Interview: On fighting Joe Joyce and “Fury’s a Lunatic”
Parimatch sat down with Oleksandr Usyk after his win against Anthony Joshua last month. During the interview, Usyk discussed a potential bout with Fury and the new WBO interim champion Joe Joyce. On your Twitter you invited Joe Joyce to come to Kyiv and have a fight at the Olympic...
Amanda Serrano Wants The Last Piece of the Puzzle
By Vince D’Writer: The co-feature bout on the September 24 Joe Joyce-Joseph Parker card was a one-sided affair as WBC/WBO/IBO featherweight champion Amanda Serrano made her return to the ring, and she did it in dominant fashion by earning a convincing unanimous decision victory over Sarah Mahfoud at the AO Arena in Manchester, England.
Tyson Fury says Joe Joyce “wouldn’t land one punch on me”
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury was impressed with the performance from Joe Joyce after watching him score an eleventh round knockout of his gym mate Joseph Parker last Saturday night at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England. Fury says that as good as Joyce (15-0, 14 KOs) looked last night...
Floyd Mayweather announced another stop on his exhibition tour, but Jake Paul is offering him 'a real fight'
Floyd Mayweather will box Deji in an exhibition at a Dubai arena in November. Meanwhile, internet celebrity Jake Paul is challenging him to a real fight.
Chris Eubank Jr on Conor Benn fight: “I can’t lose this fight”
By Robert Segal: Chris Eubank Jr admits that he has a huge weight on his shoulders going up against Conor Benn in a 157-lb catchweight on October 8th on DAZN pay-per-view at the O2 Arena in London. The rehydration clause could be a problem for Eubank Jr, who will need...
Eddie Hearn says Joshua won’t sign by Monday, dares Fury to walk away
By Brian Webber: Eddie Hearn says Anthony Joshua “won’t” sign the contract by Monday for a fight against Tyson Fury because they have a meeting planned for that day to discuss the contract points. Hearn says that Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) should walk away if he’s true...
Video: Hungry Paddy Pimblett crashes Conor McGregor’s Black Forge Inn, panicked ‘Notorious’ calls in
UFC buffetweight champion Paddy Pimblett will not rest until he’s complete annihilated every famous eatery on the planet. Fresh off his destruction of Wiener Circle in Chicago (seriously), the rapidly-expanding “Baddy” took his talents overseas to Dublin, Ireland. Those poor saps at Black Forge Inn never knew...
