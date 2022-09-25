Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch among top places to live near a large city
Photo: The water fountain at the entrance of Old Towne in Olive Branch. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) Folks in Olive Branch believe it already, but the DeSoto County city is near the top of the list of another survey, this time about liveability near a major city. The study, from SmartAsset, ranks...
Hernando police chase lawsuit dismissed by judge
UPDATE, Sept. 27, 2022: A judge dismissed the plaintiff’s federal claims against Hernando Police with prejudice, and the state claims were dismissed without prejudice. The case is now closed. UPDATE: The FBI has opened an investigation into this case, the Hernando Police Chief said Thursday. Chief Scott Worsham said someone filed a complaint with the […]
Florida man traveling wrong way on Mississippi highway ends up arrested on firearms charges
A Florida man was arrested in Mississippi Sunday on firearms charges during a traffic stop. On Sunday, Sept. 25, Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a vehicle traveling the wrong way on Highway 6 East. The vehicle was traveling west in the eastbound lane. Deputies were able to make contact with the vehicle and safely pulled the vehicle over.
thelocalvoice.net
Social Media Videos Lead to Arrest of Coldwater Man Arrested for Assault in Oxford
On September 18, 2022, the Oxford Police Department responded to the Baptist Memorial Hospital – North Mississippi for a report of an assault. Videos posted on social media were collected at that time and the investigations division was notified. The victim was then transported to Regional One Medical Center in Memphis, Tennessee.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Witnesses fail to show up as Memphis shooting spree suspect appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused in a deadly shooting spree across Memphis appeared in court on Tuesday morning. Ezekiel Kelly, 19, faces one count of first-degree murder, but more charges are expected. Three people died and three others were injured in the attacks. Kelly is set to return...
Ezekiel Kelly to appear in court; numerous charges pending
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A preliminary hearing is set for Tuesday for the man accused in a mass shooting across Memphis earlier this month. Right now, Ezekiel Kelly is only facing one count of murder instead of three but, more are expected to come as sources say numerous felony charges are pending against Kelly. Kelly, 19, […]
desotocountynews.com
Wicker Honors Mississippi National Guard for Ending 1962 Riot
Senate Resolution Commemorates Heroic Actions at Ole Miss 60 Years Ago. Mississippi is fortunate to have had a strong National Guard dating back to 1798, nearly two decades before we became a state. Since then, Mississippi National Guardsmen have served in virtually every armed conflict since the War of 1812, including both world wars, the Korean War, and the Global War on Terror. They have also been the backbone of disaster relief, responding to hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes. Additionally, they have been called upon to reestablish peace and order in times of civil unrest, as they did in Oxford in 1962.
3 witnesses a no-show as Ezekiel Kelly appears in court
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A judge issued subpoenas to three witnesses in the case of Ezekiel Kelly’s shooting rampage across Memphis when they failed to show up to a court hearing Tuesday. Kelly faced a preliminary hearing Tuesday, but he was escorted out and will appear again Oct. 18, after the witnesses needed to move the […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
‘There were evil spirits:’ Woman arrested in string of arsons in SW Memphis
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have arrested the woman they say is responsible for a string of arsons in Southwest Memphis. Delina Collier or “DC” was arrested Monday in the 38109 area, the Memphis Fire Department said. MFD identified Collier, 22, as a person of interest in the arsons last Wednesday. Eight arson fires were reported […]
Man found stabbed at South Memphis intersection
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was found stabbed and critically wounded Tuesday morning at a gas station at Mississippi Boulevard and Crump Boulevard, police said. Police believe the stabbing happened in the 500 block of East Alston in South Memphis. Police responded to the call at 5:21 a.m. The victim was taken to Regional One […]
Brewery, business on Madison report $10k in damage
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is accused of breaking into two businesses in the Edge District Saturday, causing more than $10,000 worth of damage. Police said they found Curtis Green, 33, hiding inside a bathroom at Memphis Made Brewery in the 400 block of Madison Avenue. They said he broke out windows of the […]
Memphis leaders expected to discuss armed protest by Proud Boys
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis leaders are discussing public safety after armed protestors disrupted a planned drag show at the Museum of Science and History. The Memphis Museum of Science and History, formerly known as the Pink Palace Museum, apologized after the Memphis Proud Drag Show and Dance Party was cancelled Friday night due to a protest […]
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Cordova house burglarized 7 times in 3 months, 4 arrested
CORDOVA, Tenn. — Four people were arrested Sunday outside a Cordova house the Shelby County Department says has been targeted by thieves at least seven times since June. Deputies were called to the house in the 9800 block of Humphrey around 5:30 p.m. after a neighbor spotted two strange vehicles in the driveway and saw […]
Family still looking for answers after man dies at Walmart Distribution Center
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An Orange Mound family wants answers, two weeks after they say their brother was killed while at work at a Walmart Distribution Center. James Boller was an outstanding baseball player for Melrose High School, graduating in 1979, and he later went on to play in college at Paul Quinn College.
Restaurant scores: A good week in Shelby County Sept. 19-26
Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest Scores: No facility posted […]
Woman attacks employee at Dodge’s Chicken, Memphis Police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department is searching for a woman after she allegedly struck and threatened to shoot employees at Dodge’s Chicken. Police said it happened at the restaurant on 3923 Elvis Presley Boulevard around 9:37 p.m. on Sept. 25. MPD said the woman struck the...
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
Homeowner frustrated after water leak turns yard into muddy mess
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis homeowner is concerned with muddy water standing in his yard, making it hard for kids to play outside. Marcus Craig said he wants some clear answers on what needs to be fixed and he’s not sure it’s on him. If you step...
actionnews5.com
Thieves raid woman’s purse, steal car from Memphis hospital, police say
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department is looking for the suspects responsible for raiding a woman’s purse in a hospital bathroom and stealing her car. According to MPD, a woman arrived at Baptist Memorial Hospital around 12:20 a.m. Sunday and went to the restroom. She left the bathroom 20 minutes later and noticed she forgot her purse.
desotocountynews.com
DCS receives an “A” grade in state accountability scores
Photo: Lewisburg High School received an “A” grade in the unofficial state accountability scores and scored the highest among DeSoto County Schools high schools. (Bob Bakken/desotocountynews.com) The Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) has put together its first accountability grades for state public schools since before the COVID-19 pandemic...
KFVS12
Off-duty officer’s gun, radio stolen outside restaurant
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A police officer’s gun and other department-issued items were stolen Monday night, according to Memphis police. The off-duty officer, employed in Mississippi, was one of several victims of car break-ins outside Juicy Crab on Winchester Road. Several customers said they walked outside and noticed their...
Comments / 1