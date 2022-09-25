Senate Resolution Commemorates Heroic Actions at Ole Miss 60 Years Ago. Mississippi is fortunate to have had a strong National Guard dating back to 1798, nearly two decades before we became a state. Since then, Mississippi National Guardsmen have served in virtually every armed conflict since the War of 1812, including both world wars, the Korean War, and the Global War on Terror. They have also been the backbone of disaster relief, responding to hurricanes, floods, and tornadoes. Additionally, they have been called upon to reestablish peace and order in times of civil unrest, as they did in Oxford in 1962.

MISSISSIPPI STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO