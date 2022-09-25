Read full article on original website
406mtsports.com
Montana women's golf team breaks 300 in second round of Eagle Invitational
MISSOULA — The Montana women’s golf team, which opened with a 313 on Monday, shot a 299 on Tuesday as the Eagle Invitational continued at Indian Canyon Golf Course in Spokane. It was the Grizzlies’ first time breaking 300 on a course outside of Missoula in nearly 18...
406mtsports.com
Montana State women's tennis strides in fall season
BOZEMAN — Montana State first-year head women's tennis coach Suzie Woodburn got a glimpse of her squad in a competitive team setting at the Barb Chandler Classic hosted by Boise State over the weekend. The format for the classic featured a mini-dual tournament. Each school split its team into...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings men's golf finishes up at Western Washington meet
BELLINGHAM, Wash. — The Montana State Billings men's golf team ended play Tuesday at the Western Washington University Invitational with a 14th-place finish out of 17 teams in the field. The Yellowjackets, who recorded a three-day score of 903 (297-298-308), had two top-50 individual finishers at the par-72 Bellingham...
406mtsports.com
Q&A: Montana State D-coordinator Willie Mack Garza reflects on previous games, breaks down UC Davis
BOZEMAN — Saturday’s football game at Eastern Washington epitomized Montana State’s defensive performance through four games this season. The Bobcats made some major mistakes, but they made up for them. MSU defensive coordinator Willie Mack Garza was happy with his players’ response to EWU’s first two touchdowns...
406mtsports.com
Montana State Billings volleyball sweeps Rocky to stop six-match slide
BILLINGS — After the month Montana State Billings volleyball has had, a sweep against its city rival in Rocky Mountain College was just what the Yellowjackets needed. But despite the appearance on paper of dominance, the victory was far from easy. MSUB rallied from deficits of five points or...
406mtsports.com
Montana garners Big Sky Conference weekly awards on offense and defense
MISSOULA — Just four weeks into the regular season, the Montana defense has picked up its third Big Sky Defensive Player of the Week honor. During a 53-16 homecoming victory over Portland State Saturday, redshirt senior safety Robby Hauck tied for the team high with seven tackles. However, it...
406mtsports.com
Montana Tech, Carroll enter poll as Rocky moves up and College of Idaho holds steady
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Four teams represent the Frontier Conference in the latest NAIA Coaches’ Top-25 Poll released on Monday. Another fell into the “receiving votes” category. College of Idaho, after blowing by Eastern Oregon to remain the lone undefeated team in the conference, held steady...
406mtsports.com
Oosterbaan paces Montana women's tennis team at Barb Chandler Classic
MISSOULA — The Montana women's tennis team wrapped up its second event of the fall tournament season with solid results against some of the region's top teams at the Barb Chandler Classic at Boise State this past weekend. Led by senior Olivia Oosterbaan in singles, Montana made third-place match...
406mtsports.com
Notebook: Montana State's Tommy Mellott ruled out, early look ahead to prime time matchup
BOZEMAN — Montana State head football coach Brent Vigen confirmed Monday that starting quarterback Tommy Mellott will not play against UC Davis this Saturday. Mellott suffered a head injury after colliding with two Eastern Washington defenders while sliding this past weekend. He was back at practice Monday but wasn’t dressed or running through drills. Vigen added that Mellott is “feeling better” after the weekend.
406mtsports.com
Montana volleyball team moves to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play
MISSOULA — The Montana volleyball team moved to 2-0 in Big Sky Conference play with home sweep over Idaho on Saturday night, 25-21, 25-14, 25-16. The Grizzlies out-hit the Vandals .302 to .110 and were never seriously challenged in the three-set match. "Griz Nation turned out in a big...
406mtsports.com
Blocking leads Montana State volleyball to win at Northern Colorado
GREELEY, Colo. — The Montana State volleyball team out-blocked Northern Colorado 14-6 while Jourdain Klein and Jordan Radick provided an offensive spark as the Bobcats rolled to a 25-20, 25-20, 17-25, 25-20 win over the Bears to remain undefeated in Big Sky Conference play after the opening week of league action.
Billings winery offers unique experience
Winemakers struggle cultivating their wine grape crops in Montana due to our harsh winter temperatures
406mtsports.com
Montana State's Lauren Lindseth named Big Sky volleyball defensive player of the week
BOZEMAN — Montana State freshman libero Lauren Lindseth has been named the Big Sky Conference volleyball defensive player of the week, the league office announced on Monday afternoon. Lindseth guided the Bobcats to a 2-0 mark during the opening week of Big Sky play. The Great Falls CMR graduate...
3 Great Steakhouses in Montana
What's your favorite to thing to order when you go out? If the answer is steak with some nice cooked vegetables on the side then you are in the right place because that's what this article is all about, three amazing steakhouses in Montana that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these restaurants are highly praised by both local people and travellers and are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food made with fresh ingredients. Are you curious to see if your favorite steakhouse is on the list, too? Here are the three steakhouses in Montana.
406mtsports.com
Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to Billings
BILLINGS — The Wrangler National Team Roping Finals return to the Magic City for the 17th consecutive year on Monday. The weeklong event is expected to attract between 5,000-7,000 teams and ropers come from all over the country along with Mexico and Canada said Dennis Tryan, president of the Wrangler Team Roping Championships.
406mtsports.com
Photos: Wrangler Team Roping Finals at MetraPark
Elyssa Leininger carries the colors for the start of the Wrangler National Team Roping Finals as they return to Billings for the 17th consecutive year on Monday. The event draws over 6000 teams and fills the First Interstate Arena, the Super Barn and the Expo Center at MetraPark.
406mtsports.com
Scoreboard: High school soccer (Sept. 27)
BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Max Mai. LIVINGSTON: No stats reported. BILLINGS CENTRAL: Goals – Amaya Lorash 3; Abby Derbyshire 2. Assists – Kendall Wahl 2; Lily Bland 1. LIVINGSTON: Did not score. GREAT FALLS 4, BELGRADE 0. BELGRADE: Did not score. GREAT FALLS: Goals – Tahlia Murillo...
yourbigsky.com
When will it freeze in the Billings area?
While temperatures across Montana are relatively warm this week, temperatures will start to cool. So when are meteorologists predicting the first freeze for south central and southeast Montana?. The National Weather Service in Billings released the probabilities for when the first frost, freeze, and hard freeze will hit portions of...
Army Vet, White House Chef Coming to Montana
He's an Army combat veteran who has served as executive chef under four different presidents in the White House. Not only will he be in Montana, but he is helping to design a 5-course meal that you will be able to enjoy, and all of the money raised will go to help his fellow veterans.
Update: Missing kayaker found safe in Rosebud County
Larry Grine of Arizona was identified in the Laurel area on Sept. 16-17 through his cell phone. On Sept. 20, he was identified by cell phone near the Gritty Stone Fishing Access point near Worden.
