Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
saturdaydownsouth.com
Kentucky basketball shares scenes from first day of practice
College basketball is about a month away and Kentucky basketball is back out on the practice court. The Wildcats’ social media shared the scenes from their practice session Tuesday morning. Kentucky looks to rebound from last year’s first-round exit to Cinderella Saint Peters, when the Peacocks marched all the...
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. Kansas time and TV channel set for SEC/Big 12 Challenge
ESPN has announced game times and TV channel designations for the 2023 SEC/Big 12 Challenge, which features the Kentucky Wildcats hosting the Kansas Jayhawks. As usual, this game is getting the primetime treatment, as ESPN will have the game at 8 pm ET. Entering the 2022-23 college basketball season, both...
aseaofblue.com
Monday Headlines: Ole Miss Week Edition
The Kentucky football team saw their rank in the Associated Press poll rise to seven on Sunday. While the 31-23 score of their win over Northern Illinois was a bit too close for comfort, the Wildcats did several things well that they can use as momentum into their matchup with No. 14 Ole Miss.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky to open regular season vs. Howard
Basketball season is just around the corner, as the Kentucky Wildcats are officially starting practice this week. With the conference schedule announced to start September, and some non-conference games being released throughout the offseason, we finally know who the Cats will open the regular season against in just over a month.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
aseaofblue.com
Barion Brown earns weekly SEC honor
The Kentucky Wildcats were able to come away with a 31-23 win over Northern Illinois on Saturday, improving to 4-0 on the season. It was a game of explosive touchdowns for the Cats, and it was another big night for freshman wide receiver Barion Brown, who was just named co-SEC Freshman of the Week, sharing the honor with Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky vs. South Carolina time and TV channel set
The SEC has announced game times and TV channels for the Week 6 slate of action, which features the No. 7 Kentucky Wildcats hosting the South Carolina Gamecocks. In what will be a primetime showdown, Kentucky’s clash with the Gamecocks will kick off at 7:30 pm ET on the SEC Network.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky Football Bowl Projections
Through four games, the Kentucky Wildcats are off to a 4-0 (1-0 SEC) start and ranked No. 7 in the country. However, the Wildcats are about to enter the toughest part of the schedule with seven straight conference games, including three top 15 matchups, with two of them on the road.
aseaofblue.com
Kentucky players talk Northern Illinois win, plus postgame notes and milestones
Saturday night at Kroger Field saw the Kentucky Wildcats score a 31-23 win against Northern Illinois. Despite getting the win, Mark Stoops called the performance “sluggish” and said there are plenty of things to work on heading into the Week 5 clash with Ole Miss. After the game,...
RELATED PEOPLE
WKYT 27
AAA: Hurricane Ian partly to blame for gas price spike in Kentucky
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If gas hasn’t increased where you live, chances are it will. Reports out of Richmond say some gas stations have increased 30 cents. AAA says it’s because of an oil refinery fire in Ohio, plus Hurricane Ian. We talked to Tony Evola, who is...
fox32chicago.com
Puttshack Oakbrook takes miniature golf to a new level
Hi-tech putt putt golf has arrived in the Chicago area. Puttshack in Oakbrook Center has miniature golf, a globally inspired menu, full bar and more. Tim McGill took to the links for Good Day Chicago.
thecentersquare.com
Illinois quick hits: Violent weekend in Chicago; another mayor denounces SAFE-T Act
It was another violent weekend in Chicago. Police report 38 people were shot and seven proved to be fatal. This follows one of the most violent weekends of the year last week when more than 60 people were shot, including a 3-year-old girl, a 10-year-old boy and a 14-year-old girl.
WKYT 27
Ky. minister falls into pond while officiating wedding
CASEY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A southern Kentucky minister took a fall during a wedding on Saturday. It’s the plunge that is getting a lot of attention on social media. Jason Coulter had carefully planned what he was going to say at Josh and Whitney Carmicle’s outdoor Casey County wedding.
IN THIS ARTICLE
gbsindependent.org
A Bittersweet Farewell
After 29 years, Glenbard south has to bear the difficult task of letting go Mr Nussbaum. Mr. Nussbaum bids a long awaited farewell as he retires from Glenbard South after a long-lasting career as a passionate educator in the math department and an encouraging coach for the girls junior varsity two tennis team and freshman girls basketball team.
Illinois Man Caught Straight Up Mowing The Lawn With A Car
Witnessing someone's creativity can be a joy. If the person does something to make life easier it makes it that much better. Instead of judging an action that looks ridiculous, try and find the positive, like this Illinois man who was spotted mowing grass with the help of a car.
This is why gas prices in Illinois spiked over the last week
What is to blame for the sudden rise in gas prices?
jazminmarie.co
7 Things Tourists Should NOT Do in Chicago – What to Avoid When You Visit Chicago, Illinois
I always encourage travelers to get off the tourist route and explore the location they’re in. There’s something about diving into an unfamiliar place that can make even the mundane details interesting. I do, however, caution tourists when looking for too authentic of an experience; especially when they get caught up with some locals. Here are my best tips on what tourists should avoid when traveling to Chicago, Illinois:
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
These Chicago area high schools rank in Top 10 in the country for 2023, study shows
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
It’s Been Four Years Since Illinois’ Iconic Eyesore Was Destroyed
From 1968 until 2018, drivers who trekked along Northern Illinois from Wisconsin likely passed the same memorable landmark. For decades it was impossible to travel along the I-90/E. State Street (Rockford) corridor without knowing the time. It's safe to say hundreds of thousands, if not millions, spotted the iconic Clock Tower that once stood tall.
wmay.com
Illinoisan Jim Post, 1960s One Hit Wonder, Dies At 82
An Illinois folk singer who created one of the great “one hit wonder” tunes of the 1960s has died. Jim Post was a singer and songwriter based in Chicago in the ‘60s and ‘70s. In 1968, he and his wife at the time, Cathy Post, had a Top 10 hit called “Reach Out of the Darkness,” under the group name Friend and Lover. The song has been featured in a number of films and TV shows since then. But Post never returned to the Billboard Top 40.
WKYT 27
Ribbon-cutting held for new manufacturing facility in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The ribbon was cut Tuesday morning for a new manufacturing facility that could bring new jobs to Lexington. Officials with the Lexington Manufacturing Center say that they’re ready to provide opportunities to anyone who wants to work and the new facility will help with that.
Comments / 0