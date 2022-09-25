Read full article on original website
CFD is looking for Firefighters and EMTs, applications openLashaunta MooreChicago, IL
Chicago is a Welcoming City as They Support Over 1,000 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
Some Chicago residents to get up to $400Jake WellsChicago, IL
Woman rushed to ER for threats of suicide immediately following abortionLive Action NewsChicago, IL
Emil's - Restaurant Review - Grayslake, ILChicago Food KingGrayslake, IL
Chicago magazine
Something Good In Every Neighborhood: Part 3
In the third installment of the four-part series (you can read the first here and the second here), we’re back out into our favorite parts of the city’s neighborhoods. 39. Kenwood: Blackstone Branch, Chicago Public Library, 4904 S. Lake Park Ave. Every neighborhood wants a new library, right?...
evanstonroundtable.com
Books: Q&A with local author Lynn Sloan
Evanston resident Lynn Sloan is a writer and photographer. Her first novel, Principles of Navigation, was chosen for Chicago Book Review’s Best Books of 2015, and her second novel, Midstream, was published in 2022 and called “luminous” by Foreword Reviews. She is the author of the story...
World's Largest Laundromat in Berwyn offers bird aviary, Santa's village and more!
Looking for 24-hour coin laundry? The World's Largest Laundromat in Berwyn, IL has a bird aviary, Santa's village, pizza nights and more!
An Abandoned Theater Turned Chicago Biggest Thrift Shop Exists Right In Andersonville
Walking into the Brown Elephant in Andersonville, you know it’s something special. The massive space holds endless finds, standing tall with cavernous ceilings and spacious rooms. The Brown Elephant, a local thrift chain in Chicago, has three locations throughout the city, but their Andersonville location draws a crowd. Located in an old theater, the space feels welcoming with people milling around– it’s not hard to picture the area, once known as the Calo Theater, as a gathering place for live theater back in the day. Initially built in 1915, The Calo theater hosted live performances and was known around town as a movie theater. Part of larger the Ascher Brothers circuit, the theater once held seating for over 880 people and also included storefronts and over 30 offices. Now, the thrift shop sits in the gorgeous Spanish Baroque Revival building. It’s worth a trip if you’re in another part of the city, as it’s practically impossible to leave the store empty-handed.
ciceroindependiente.com
From Czech Fortress to Latinx Youth Rock Scene, Klas Was More Than Just a Restaurant
This summer, after a century of history, fine steaks and community, the Klas Restaurant on Cermak was demolished, and I can’t help but feel that a piece of Cicero went down with it. With its ornate dining rooms, murals reminiscent of a bygone era and stained-glass windows, the iconic Moravian-style building lived many lives—including being the home to Cicero’s DIY punk rock scene. Though the physical space is gone, Klas’s near century-long presence in Cicero still serves as a reminder of the history and changes the town has undergone, and all the complexities that come with it.
Gallucci Italian Imports Opening in Old Town
This comes from the same owner of Gallucci Pizzeria Napoletana
evanstonroundtable.com
Latest news from Evanston: Your Tuesday daily digest
Good Tuesday morning, Evanston. There is a beauty in ritual. Here RoundTable photographer Richard Cahan captures it as we see the silhouetted members of the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation walk Monday afternoon onto the pier east of Dawes Park to symbolically cast off their sins, marking tashlich, as part of the Rosh Hashanah New Year celebration.
Forest Park Review
Nancy Wilson, 74
Nancy Jane Wilson of Forest Park died on Sept. 10, 2022 after a short illness. Born on Oct. 24, 1947 to Clifford and Gwynedd Wilson, she overcame many obstacles. She was born premature with cerebral palsy and was not expected to survive past 13 years. Unable to walk until she was 4, she wore leg braces as a child and again later in life, using a walker and then a wheelchair as she lost mobility.
evanstonroundtable.com
At This Time
Members of the Jewish Reconstructionist Congregation walk onto the pier east of Dawes Park to mark tashlich, the ritual of casting off sins that is part of the Rosh Hashanah New Year celebration. “So let us go forth,” said Rabbi Rachel Weiss. “Let us do this work that is hard and is intimate and is personal and is vulnerable. We do it together, and that makes all the difference.” Members tossed birdseed, frozen corn and peas or small stones into the lake. Tuesday is the second day of the High Holidays. (Photo by Richard Cahan)
evanstonroundtable.com
‘Art of the Thread’ brings woven treasures to Central Street
Somewhat hidden among the hundreds of artifacts in Laura Soskin’s Gallery 1925 on Central Street are textiles of all kinds and sizes. Most of the pieces are neatly folded on shelves, waiting for visitors to ask to have them pulled out for viewing. This Saturday’s event at the gallery, Weaving through Time: Art of the Thread, will be a celebration of the gallery’s dazzling array of textiles from around the world.
Locals gather for Irish-themed Danny Golden Fundraiser
CHICAGO — A fundraiser with a little Irish flair took place on the North Side of Chicago Sunday, aiming to benefit a police officer on the mend after attempting to be a good Samaritan off the clock several months ago. That officer’s name is Danny Golden, who was off-duty on July 9 when he tried […]
Family and friends raising money for AFSP in honor of Arlington Heights man
CHICAGO (CBS) – September, is Suicide Awareness Month. An Arlington Heights mother knows the unimaginable heartache of losing a loved one to suicide. Now, she wants to empower others in need.Michael Piet was from Arlington Heights. He played football and baseball at Saint Viator and attended the University of Illinois where he studied financial planning. In 2021, Michael took his own life. He was just 25 years old.His mother, Donna Piet says her son struggled with his mental health, for nearly five years."We'd get different diagnosis, different treatment plans, outpatient, inpatient. We finally sent him out of state for some...
getnews.info
Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday is to be celebrated by releasing balloons in presence of his daughter and granddaughter
Legendary actor/comedian Bernie Mac’s 65th birthday will be celebrated by fans by releasing golden and black colored balloons in Chicago. Bernie Mac was a legendary actor and comedian who would have turned 65 on October 5, 2022. However, he died on the 9th of August in 2008. To celebrate his life, his laughter, and his legacy, an event Titled: Celebrate the King will be organized in Chicago. A balloon release ceremony will be held in honor of the veteran actor/comedian.
evanstonroundtable.com
Letter to the Editor: Planning & Development Committee
[Editor’s note: The Planning and Development Committee meets at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the Council Chambers (Agenda) (Packet)]. Dear Members of the Planning & Development Committee,. I can’t believe you’re actually considering this idea, explained in more detail today by Evanston Now. What a terrible idea. Deriving...
Elderly Hyde Park residents upset elevators are not working in 12-floor building
CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2Imagine having to walk several flights of stairs each day. It is a long, frustrating climb. For days, a 90-year-old woman was forced to use the stairs at her Hyde Park apartment building - because the elevators didn't work.That what residents at one Hyde Park apartment have been enduring the past couple of days. CBS 2's Shardaa Gray spoke to a couple of tenants who said they're fed up."We not paying public housing rent up in here. So why don't we have elevators?"Ninety-year-old Etna Pitman said she's lived at Hyde Park West Apartments and Townhomes...
Chicago residents work together to find missing bird
People around the Chicago area have been helping to look for a missing pet. She's been spotted flitting about in Rogers Park on the city's North Side, even bathing in a gutter.
napervillelocal.com
‘It’s been a very long journey’: Hotel Indigo returning to life in downtown Naperville
It took three years to build the Hotel Indigo into the downtown Naperville skyline, and three months of the pandemic to nearly bring it down. The fall came that quickly for the boutique hotel that opened in November 2016 as part of the 10-year, $93-million Water Street District redevelopment project. After some tough short-term decisions, though, the Hotel Indigo once again is poised for long-term success.
fox32chicago.com
2 shot near busy shopping center on Chicago's South Side
CHICAGO - A shooting was reported late Tuesday afternoon near a busy South Side Chicago shopping center. The shooting occurred near 34th Street and King Drive. Numerous police squad cars responded to the scene. According to the fire department, two men were wounded by gunfire. The victims were a 33-year-old...
WGNtv.com
South Side eatery serving up Chicago classics
Fabulous Freddie’s on 31st is a family-owned, women-led Southside eatery that has been serving up Chicago classics for over 30 years. Here in our Studio 41 kitchen to break down one of their signature burgers is co-owner Denise Bertucci. 701 W. 31st Street. Facebook @freddieson31st. Instagram @freddieson31st. Twitter @freddieson31st.
mommypoppins.com
Top Bat and Bar Mitzvah Venues in Chicago
A bar or bat mitzvah is a special time and a special ceremony for Jewish teens ages 12 or 13, and there are lots of great venues and event spaces for bat and bar mitzvahs in Chicago. From hotels to city lofts and gaming spaces, these bar mitzvah venues in Chicago are sure to pack the fun for friends and family. For more great party resources, check out our Kids' Party Places in Chicago Guide and our Guide to Special Occasions.
