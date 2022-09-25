ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscaloosa, AL

Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show

An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
ALABAMA STATE
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday

The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?

It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
ALABAMA STATE
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown

Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
EUTAW, AL
Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday

River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa Nonprofit Offering Couples Cash to Participate in Relationship Courses

Tuscaloosa's One Place, a local family resource nonprofit, is hosting a free relationship course where participating couples can earn over $300. According to the nonprofit's website, the six-course class "creates opportunities for growth and connection." The nonprofit emphasizes the classes are educational and not therapy, but said healthy relationships build strong families, which are the cornerstone of a healthy community.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season

The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
