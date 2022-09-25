Read full article on original website
Related
Georgia Gets Championship Themed Soft Drinks, Where’s Alabama’s?
The 2022 -2023 college football season is officially underway and Bama fans are hopeful that the Tide will be able to add another national championship win to their resume. In the 2021 season, things didn't end as well as Bama fans would've hoped. After defeating the Georgia Bulldogs in the...
Alabama Pitmaster Competes For $10,000 Prize On Hulu Show
An Alabama pit master is being featured on National television in an unlikely scenario. Dwayne “Big Daddy” Thompson competes in an episode of “Best In Dough” on Hulu. In this particular episode, three pit masters are competing for a 10,000 prize and Thompson wanted to be sure he represented the Yellowhammer state.
Tuscaloosa Strip to Go Pedestrian-Only After Bama Game Saturday
The Tuscaloosa Strip will be closed to vehicle traffic for several hours after the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on Vanderbilt in Bryant-Denny Stadium Saturday. The University of Alabama took to Twitter Friday to announce their plans to collaborate with the Tuscaloosa Police Department and limit traffic on a small stretch of University Boulevard late Saturday night.
Why Is Alabama On The List Of Top 10 Most Dangerous Places In America?
I have lived in Tuscaloosa/Northport since 1988 (the first time around), moving away for a bit and moved back in 2021. Personally, I've almost hit, at least half-a-dozen people on the streets of Tuscaloosa and Northport, Alabama. OF COURSE, most of these near-misses happened on Skyland Boulevard and McFarland Boulevard.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Photos: New Must-Try Restaurants and Shores To Visit in Tuscaloosa on Gameday
Guests from near and far will flood Tuscaloosa this weekend as the Alabama Crimson Tide takes on the Vanderbilt Commodores Saturday evening in Bryant-Denny Stadium, but no trip to Tuscaloosa is complete without visiting local eateries and businesses in the Druid City. Whether you are looking for a great bite...
Legendary Alabama Burger Joint Now Offers The Bear Food Challenge
One of Tuscaloosa's favorite local restaurant's Oasis bar-and-grill has come back strong After temporarily shutting down due to the death of the owner Jr Hall. We received this note from Jr's wife Lindy Hall after Jr Halls passing. "I would like to thank everyone for the thoughts, prayers & outpouring...
The City In Alabama That Hates Exercise The Most Is…?
It's no secret that states in the south traditionally have the worst health. I can admit I don't have the best relationship with exercising. When it comes to food, there are some healthy options in Alabama. Maybe not as many as other states like California and Florida, but there are some options.
Tuscaloosa Toddler, Woman Killed in Monday Afternoon Interstate Wreck
A toddler and a 33-year-old woman were killed in a wreck on Interstate 20/59 that snarled traffic near Tuscaloosa for hours on end Monday afternoon. Corporal Reginal King, a spokesperson for the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency State Troopers, said the collision took place around 4:15 p.m. near Exit 68 in Tuscaloosa County.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Eutaw Gets New Spiller Furniture Store Downtown
Friday, September 16th the brand new Spiller Furniture store in Eutaw held their grand opening event. The store employs staff who are all from the Greene County area according to President of Spiller Furniture Shane Spiller. "We're excited about the new store that we've got in Eutaw. We got 8,000...
Aliceville Toddler Severely Hurt, Pit Bull Killed in Thursday Morning Mauling
A 3-year-old was badly injured by a pit bull that bystanders ultimately had to shoot dead in West Alabama Thursday morning, police told the Thread. Tonnie Jones, the chief of police in Aliceville, Alabama, said officers were made aware of a dog attack at a home in the area just before 7 a.m. Thursday.
Mayor Maddox Announces Opening of River District Park Friday
River District Park, a new amenity funded by the Elevate Tuscaloosa tax plan, is open to the public in downtown Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox announced Friday evening. In a Facebook post, Maddox shared photos of showing off the park, which is located directly below the Hugh R. Thomas Bridge that leads from Downtown Tuscaloosa into Northport.
A Tuscaloosa Mother’s Heartbreaking Plea to the Community
A Tuscaloosa mother lost her son to gun violence and she's making a plea to the Tuscaloosa community ahead of an upcoming event in the city. "Try to understand our pain," Lolita Richey said while speaking on the upcoming anti-gun violence rally in Tuscaloosa. Richey lost her son to gun...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Tuscaloosa Nonprofit Offering Couples Cash to Participate in Relationship Courses
Tuscaloosa's One Place, a local family resource nonprofit, is hosting a free relationship course where participating couples can earn over $300. According to the nonprofit's website, the six-course class "creates opportunities for growth and connection." The nonprofit emphasizes the classes are educational and not therapy, but said healthy relationships build strong families, which are the cornerstone of a healthy community.
Bite This: Tuscaloosa Jack’s New Menu Item Includes Southern Staple
The Tuscaloosa’s Jack’s has recently launched a new menu item that has been devoured by Alabamians. So, I can’t miss out on this excitement. Now there is a collaboration between Jack’s and Wickles Pickles. So this new menu item at Jack’s truly caught my attention. For $6.79 you can get the Wickles Pickles Bacon Burger plus fries.
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra Kicks Off Exciting New Season
The Tuscaloosa Symphony Orchestra 2022-2023 season will be “filled with showstoppers that everyone will be able to enjoy,” said Natassia Perrine, the orchestra's Executive Director. “From classics like the Overture to William Tell to fresh and current composers like Gabriela Lena Frank.”. The kick-off to concert season...
Police Respond to 3rd Tuscaloosa School in 6 Days on Unfounded Threat
Police in Tuscaloosa responded to an ultimately unfounded threat at Westlawn Middle School Monday morning -- the third time in six days officers have been dispatched to a city school. In a post to Facebook Monday morning, the department said they received a call reporting an active threat at Westlawn...
“Vulnerable, Elderly” Woman Badly Hurt In “Completely Random” Attack At Tuscaloosa Publix
A Tuscaloosa woman will require multiple surgeries after she was viciously, randomly beaten at the Publix supermarket on the Strip, according to court documents filed Thursday afternoon. In a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread, University of Alabama Police said they were called to the store just after 4 p.m....
Narcotics Agents in Tuscaloosa Catch Couple with 2 Pounds of Marijuana, $17,000 Cash
Agents with the West Alabama Narcotics Task Force arrested a couple after finding over two pounds of marijuana and almost $18,000 cash at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex last week. According to a deposition obtained by the Tuscaloosa Thread Monday, the incident occurred at an apartment complex in the 1600 block...
BREAKING: Tuscaloosa POW Reportedly Free After Over 100 Days in Russian Captivity
Alex Drueke, the Tuscaloosa man who was captured by Russian forces in Ukraine in June, is free and soon to return to the United States after being held captive for 104 days. As previously reported by the Tuscaloosa Thread, Drueke and fellow Alabama resident and Andy Huynh went missing on June 9 following a battle near the town of Izbytske in Ukraine.
Alabama: 12 Items You Should Only Buy At Dollar General Stores
We all love a bargain. That’s why we all love Dollar General!. The DG as is affectionately called by friends. Did you know there are more Dollar General stores than Alexander Shunnarah billboards?. No, really. DollarGeneral.com says there are more than 17,000 Dollar General stores in 46 states around...
Catfish 100.1
Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
2K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Catfish Tuscaloosa plays the best classic country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://catfishtuscaloosa.com/
Comments / 0