Iowa City, IA

Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball’s Bailey Ortega embodies walk-on mentality

Hawkeye junior setter Bailey Ortega has looked up to and modeled her game after Iowa volleyball players since she was a kid. Now in the Black and Gold herself, Ortega is inspiring others on and off the court. The Davenport, Iowa, native was a two-time team captain and four-time all-conference...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa soccer’s Addie Bundy aims to surpass freshman season

Iowa soccer’s Addie Bundy is working her way back into the Hawkeyes’ lineup as she recovers from a knee surgery that followed her standout freshman season in 2021. Bundy started 18 of 20 games for the Hawkeyes in 2021, assisting six goals over the course of her freshman season.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Analyzing the Iowa soccer team’s tactics three games into Big Ten play

The Iowa soccer team is now three games into its Big Ten schedule, so it’s time to look at what the Hawkeyes are doing from a tactical standpoint. Sitting at 3-5-3, it’s been a rough start for Iowa, but that’s not to say that head coach Dave DiIanni’s team hasn’t shown flashes of brilliance.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Fifth-year transfer Anya Lamoreaux embraces the challenge of tennis

Even though she played six different sports growing up, Anya Lamoreaux was bored. Having participated in gymnastics, cheerleading, softball, dance, track, and even synchronized swimming, none of these sports stuck out to her. When Lamoreaux tried tennis for the first time, it was the difficulty that drew her in. “At...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Iowa volleyball ousted by No. 11 Purdue

Iowa volleyball dropped its match against No.11 Purdue, 3-1, on Sunday inside Xtream Arena. The Boilermakers, who came off a straight-set victory against No. 8 Minnesota on Friday, have now won their last nine matchups against the Hawkeyes, leading the all-time series, 32-10. Iowa fell to 6-7 on the season...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Daily Iowan

Iowa’s public universities report a decline in conduct violations on campus

Iowa’s three public universities reported conduct violations and criminal offenses decreased over the past year at the state Board of Regents meeting on Sept. 14. At the meeting, student life representatives from the University of Iowa, Iowa State University, and the University of Northern Iowa agreed conduct numbers have gone down, partially crediting the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact on student behavior.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

University of Iowa takes on $56.2 million in campus, UIHC capital improvements

The University of Iowa will work on five capital projects that will improve on-campus laboratories and replace hospital equipment and emergency generators. Rod Lehnertz, UI senior vice president for finance and operations, said at the Sept. 15 regents meeting that all projects combined will cost an estimated $56.2 million. The projects are set to be completed between 2023-25.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

Photos: Deidre DeJear visits UI campus

Iowa Democratic gubernatorial candidate Deidre DeJear spoke to University of Iowa students and Iowa City community members at the Iowa Memorial Union on Monday. The University Democrats at Iowa hosted the town hall for DeJear. DeJear spoke on education and health care access in Iowa. “Our children have had access...
IOWA STATE
Daily Iowan

UI students worry about high costs of living, tuition increases

The reality of rising costs and debt is all too familiar for University of Iowa fourth-year student Jarod Valencia-Cheng, who has paid out-of-state tuition ever since they moved from Maryland to Iowa City to study creative writing. “Every year I have watched those tuition fees go up and up,” Valencia-Cheng...
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

A New Plant-Themed Bar Welcomes the Community

The GreenHouse, a botanical inspired bar in Iowa City, opens as a new community space with plant-themed cocktails. DITV News Reporter Justina Borgman shows us more about what’s blossoming at this new venue.
IOWA CITY, IA
Daily Iowan

FilmScene’s first Refocus Film Festival to take over Iowa City

As the weather begins to cool and autumn starts to breeze in, FilmScene is preparing for its inaugural Refocus Film Festival. A community of film lovers gets ready to fill the seats of FilmScene’s Chauncey theater, equipped with popcorn and excitement. With the height of the pandemic in the...
