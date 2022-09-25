BOSTON – A Massachusetts man was sentenced for racketeering and drug trafficking conspiracies stemming from his involvement in the street gang, NOB. 27-year-old Joshua Teixeira, a/k/a “Trouble,” of Boston was sentenced by U.S. District Court Judge Leo T. Sorokin to seven years in prison and three years of supervised release. In April 2022, Teixeira pleaded guilty to one count of RICO conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances.

MASSACHUSETTS STATE ・ 20 HOURS AGO