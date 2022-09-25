Read full article on original website
Black Hills Pioneer
Bison stampede over Golddiggers 44-0
DEADWOOD — The Hot Spring Bison scored 21 points in the first seven minutes of play and went on to defeat the Lead-Deadwood Golddiggers Friday.
Black Hills Pioneer
Boys' golfers compete at Region 4A event
LEAD — Boys’ golfers from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche competed at Monday’s Region 4A tournament held at the Tomahawk course. Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 352 score to place second and qualify a team for the upcoming state tournament, set for Oct. 3-4 in Aberdeen. The top three teams and 22 individuals from Monday's event advanced.
Black Hills Pioneer
Bike time
Kat and Dalton McMahon maneuver around the obstacle course at the Bicycle Rodeo, held Saturday in Lead. The event was organized by Thyssen Mining Inc. All participants received a free bicycle helmet. from ACE Hardware, snacks from Lynn’s Dakotamart, instruction and bike checks from the Lead Police Department, and a...
nbc11news.com
A new system possible later this week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we continued to stay slightly above average for this time of the year, and the same happened on Saturday. Temperatures have hovered in the lower 80s in Grand Junction and the upper 70s in Montrose. We continue to see plenty of clear skies and sunshine throughout the day. High pressure continues to be the main factor that has contributed to the clear skies and calm conditions.
Black Hills Pioneer
Swarm Days parade fit for royalty
It was King Sting and the Knights of the Yellow Jackets Saturday morning as Black Hills State University hosted its annual Swarm Days parade.
Here’s Your Chance to Own a Super Cool Barndominium in Colorado
Barndominiums have been increasing in popularity over the years as they can be made into highly customizable homes. Personally, If I had the opportunity to own some land in Northern Colorado, I would build a barndominium on the property in a heartbeat. If living in a barndominium is your idea...
Black Hills Pioneer
Digger homecoming parade a Blast From the Past
Homecoming week in the Lead-Deadwood School District culminated with Friday's football game and other ancillary activities, including a homecoming parade that carried on the week's theme, Blast From the Past. Diggers big and small banded together to show their school spirit up Deadwood's Main Street, then down Lead's. To read...
nbc11news.com
Bridge in Fruita will be closed starting October 3
FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pine Street Bridge at Little Salt Wash in Fruita will be closed for reconstruction beginning on October 2, 2022. The road is expected to remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles until June of 2023. The Pine Street Bridge is located north of K 4/10 Road...
KELOLAND TV
Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
newscenter1.tv
Rapid City Concert Association brings widely-acclaimed talent to the Black Hills Region for new season
RAPID CITY, S.D. – The new season for the Rapid City Concert Association is officially underway in the Black Hills region. Vice President Don Stover talks about the organization and more. What is the Rapid City Concert Association?. For more than 80 years, the group has been bringing national...
KELOLAND TV
Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
newscenter1.tv
Box Elder man identified in fatal crash
Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Derek Vice, the 50-year-old driver of the Cobalt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Brown of Rapid City, the 31-year-old...
KELOLAND TV
Rapid City police receive special visitor
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
KEVN
Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
Black Hills Pioneer
Rotary district governor to visit Spearfish
SPEARFISH — John Schneider, the 2022-2023 Governor of Rotary District 5610, will be speaking at the meeting of the Spearfish Rotary club at noon Wednesday at Lucky’s 13 Pub. Schneider’s message to the club encourages Spearfish Rotarians to expand on their efforts to provide the community, regional and...
kotatv.com
Name released in Pennington County fatal crash
RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
nbc11news.com
Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.
Black Hills Pioneer
Whitewood Grass Fires
A grass fire sparked just north of Interstate 90 near mile marker 25 Monday afternoon. The flames were fanned quickly from strong winds out of the west. fire crews were on the scene soon after it started shortly before 2 p.m. It was not immediately known how the fire began. Pioneer photos by Alex Watson.
gowatertown.net
Sturgis woman dies in accidental fire
STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has died from her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
Black Hills Pioneer
Water main breaks at Sandstone Hills Drive & Windmill Drive intersection
SPEARFISH — A water main broke early Saturday morning at two locations, both near the intersection of Sandstone Hills Drive and Windmill Drive. The section of water main with the breaks has been isolated and shut down. Those affected by this shutoff have been notified and alternative accommodations made. The area has been fenced off while it dries out.
