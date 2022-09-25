ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Spearfish, SD

Black Hills Pioneer

Boys' golfers compete at Region 4A event

LEAD — Boys’ golfers from Lead-Deadwood and Belle Fourche competed at Monday’s Region 4A tournament held at the Tomahawk course. Belle Fourche fired an 18-hole 352 score to place second and qualify a team for the upcoming state tournament, set for Oct. 3-4 in Aberdeen. The top three teams and 22 individuals from Monday's event advanced.
LEAD, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Bike time

Kat and Dalton McMahon maneuver around the obstacle course at the Bicycle Rodeo, held Saturday in Lead. The event was organized by Thyssen Mining Inc. All participants received a free bicycle helmet. from ACE Hardware, snacks from Lynn’s Dakotamart, instruction and bike checks from the Lead Police Department, and a...
LEAD, SD
nbc11news.com

A new system possible later this week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Today, we continued to stay slightly above average for this time of the year, and the same happened on Saturday. Temperatures have hovered in the lower 80s in Grand Junction and the upper 70s in Montrose. We continue to see plenty of clear skies and sunshine throughout the day. High pressure continues to be the main factor that has contributed to the clear skies and calm conditions.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Black Hills Pioneer

Swarm Days parade fit for royalty

It was King Sting and the Knights of the Yellow Jackets Saturday morning as Black Hills State University hosted its annual Swarm Days parade.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Digger homecoming parade a Blast From the Past

Homecoming week in the Lead-Deadwood School District culminated with Friday's football game and other ancillary activities, including a homecoming parade that carried on the week's theme, Blast From the Past. Diggers big and small banded together to show their school spirit up Deadwood's Main Street, then down Lead's. To read...
LEAD, SD
nbc11news.com

Bridge in Fruita will be closed starting October 3

FRUITA, Colo. (KKCO) - The Pine Street Bridge at Little Salt Wash in Fruita will be closed for reconstruction beginning on October 2, 2022. The road is expected to remain closed to pedestrians and vehicles until June of 2023. The Pine Street Bridge is located north of K 4/10 Road...
FRUITA, CO
KELOLAND TV

Anthrax kills cows in western South Dakota

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — Several unvaccinated cows have died from anthrax in South Dakota. According to the State Veterinarian, several cows in a herd of 160 in Meade County were confirmed to have the disease. It’s the first confirmed case in livestock in the state this year. Anthrax...
PIERRE, SD
KELOLAND TV

Missing 11-year-old girl last seen on Friday

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Law enforcement in western South Dakota are asking for help in locating a missing girl. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office says 11-year-old Lei’Lynn Schierbeck was reported as a runaway on Monday. She was last seen on Friday, September 23 at 9 p.m. near N. Maple and Knollwood Drive in north-central Rapid City.
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Box Elder man identified in fatal crash

Preliminary crash information indicates that a 2010 Chevrolet Cobalt was westbound on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound 2016 Toyota Tacoma. Derek Vice, the 50-year-old driver of the Cobalt, was pronounced dead at the scene. Kyle Brown of Rapid City, the 31-year-old...
BOX ELDER, SD
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
KELOLAND TV

Rapid City police receive special visitor

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — A special visitor stopped by the Public Safety Building in Rapid City this morning. Rosalyn Baldwin, from Louisiana, is traveling across the country on a mission to show appreciation for law enforcement. Her little brother Phillip also made the stop in Rapid City. They...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Peak color change expected in Spearfish Canyon

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - The peak color change in Spearfish Canyon is expected this week. The swath of trees near the hydro plant building at Devil’s Bathtub trailhead, the bowl at Savoy, and Roughlock Falls are the closest to nearing peak color change, according to a release from The Spearfish Chamber.
SPEARFISH, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Rotary district governor to visit Spearfish

SPEARFISH — John Schneider, the 2022-2023 Governor of Rotary District 5610, will be speaking at the meeting of the Spearfish Rotary club at noon Wednesday at Lucky’s 13 Pub. Schneider’s message to the club encourages Spearfish Rotarians to expand on their efforts to provide the community, regional and...
SPEARFISH, SD
kotatv.com

Name released in Pennington County fatal crash

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Derek Vice, 50, has been identified as a person who died in a two-vehicle crash in Box Elder on Sept.21. According to the Department of Public Safety, Vice was driving on Country Road when it crossed the center line and collided head-on with an eastbound Toyota Tacoma. The second driver has been identified as Kyle Brown, 31, of Rapid City.
BOX ELDER, SD
nbc11news.com

Suspected DUI on 33 Road kills one, injures two

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - A suspected DUI on Monday night killed one and injured two others. According to the Colorado State Patrol, the driver of a 2015 Chevy pickup truck was driving northbound on 33 Road, approaching Front Street, when he crossed over into the other lane and hit a 2013 Ford sedan.
GRAND JUNCTION, CO
Black Hills Pioneer

Whitewood Grass Fires

A grass fire sparked just north of Interstate 90 near mile marker 25 Monday afternoon. The flames were fanned quickly from strong winds out of the west. fire crews were on the scene soon after it started shortly before 2 p.m. It was not immediately known how the fire began. Pioneer photos by Alex Watson.
WHITEWOOD, SD
gowatertown.net

Sturgis woman dies in accidental fire

STURGIS, S.D. – A woman who was rescued from an early morning fire on Sturgis’ Main Street has died from her injuries. The woman’s name hasn’t been officially released, although her friends on Facebook say Jessica Kerlin, owner of Unique to Antique, say she died Sunday from complications due to smoke inhalation.
STURGIS, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Water main breaks at Sandstone Hills Drive & Windmill Drive intersection

SPEARFISH — A water main broke early Saturday morning at two locations, both near the intersection of Sandstone Hills Drive and Windmill Drive. The section of water main with the breaks has been isolated and shut down. Those affected by this shutoff have been notified and alternative accommodations made. The area has been fenced off while it dries out.
SPEARFISH, SD

