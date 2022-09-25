Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Explainer: Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be 'best-drunk driver' is out on bail - here's what that meansVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia Police Department used 'Fantasyland' Coordinates for Years until Discovered; Now they use 'Atlantic Ocean'Zack LovePhiladelphia, PA
The first union at Home Depot in the U.S. attracts nearly 300 workers in PennsylvaniaVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Visit Pennsylvania's One of a Kind Cookie SpeakeasyTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
This Abandoned Asylum is One of the Creepiest Places in PennsylvaniaTravel MavenPennsylvania State
Related
FOX Sports
Cowboys' pass-rush bullied the Giants. Here's how Micah Parsons and Co. did it
The Dallas Cowboys' defense is a problem. The group has only allowed three offensive touchdowns through three weeks. They are terrorizing pass-protection units, with 65 total pressures through the first three weeks of the season. That includes 13 sacks, with Defensive Player of the Year candidate Micah Parsons having four and defensive end Demarcus Lawrence adding three. Those two pass-rushers are the engine of Dallas' defensive success.
FOX Sports
Nick Wright reveals what worried him about KC Chiefs' huge upset | THE CARTON SHOW
Description: Nick Wright, host of First Things First, joins Craig Carton on The Carton Show after his Kansas City Chiefs suffer a shocking upset to the Indianapolis Colts. Nick and Craig decide what this loss means for the Chiefs and go over the highlights of the game, including what appeared to be a dispute between quarterback Patrick Mahomes and OC Eric Bieniemy. Plus, Nick reveals what really concerns him about this upset for the Chiefs.
FOX Sports
Bears rely on ground game and backup Khalil Herbert
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) — If not for running the football, the Chicago Bears would have very little offense. The Bears have been able to run it throughout quarterback Justin Fields’ struggles in the passing game and Sunday had their biggest day on the ground since Walter Payton was their starting running back in 1984 with 281 total team rushing yards.
FOX Sports
NFL Week 3: Giants lead rival Cowboys on Monday Night Football
Week 3 of the NFL season comes to a close Monday, as the Dallas Cowboys take on the New York Giants. Headed into Monday's matchup, the Giants are 2-0 for the first time since 2016 and favored to win this division rivalry, which would be just their second win against the Cowboys since that 2016 season.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
FOX Sports
There is NO quarterback controversy in Dallas right? | THE HERD
Dallas Cowboys insider Matt Mosley joins Colin Cowherd and discusses whether or not there is a quarterback controversy in Dallas despite Cooper Rush's great play in his past two starts. Colin reacts to Matt Mosleys's words.
FOX Sports
How good is Lamar Jackson? Plus, Bills' new offense, ascending teams
At this time last year, the Bills were 2-1. Exactly as they are this season. But their offense felt very different in 2021. Through the first three weeks last season, the Bills led at halftime in every single game. In fact, their average halftime lead was 12.3 points in those three games. That was No. 1 in the NFL.
FOX Sports
Patrick Mahomes takes blame for Chiefs loss to Colts in Week 3 | UNDISPUTED
The Indianapolis Colts stunned the Kansas City Chiefs yesterday, handing them their first loss of the season. Patrick Mahomes threw his first interception, coming late in the 4th quarter as the Chiefs were nearing field goal range. Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless discuss the effect of Chiefs offense without WR Tyreek Hill. G-BLOCK.
FOX Sports
Myles Garrett out of hospital; Browns not ruling out DE vs. Falcons
Cleveland Browns star defensive end Myles Garrett was released from a hospital late Monday night after he was injured when he rolled over his Porsche while driving on a rural road following practice. Garrett suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the one-car wreck. He had been taken to the hospital, along with...
IN THIS ARTICLE
FOX Sports
Lamar Jackson looks like a $50M QB, Jaguars step up: Bucky's Breakdown
There is nothing like watching a great slate of games on a Sunday. The soap-opera-like drama of the NFL makes the viewing experience resemble a roller-coaster ride with the emotional highs and lows that each viewer experiences throughout the day. Given some time to reflect on another wild Sunday, here...
FOX Sports
NFL Power Rankings: Dolphins take top spot, Cowboys rise; who's down?
We're early in the season, but it's starting to feel fair to wonder just how much separation we're going to see in 2022. Three weeks are officially in the books, and already we're down to just two unbeaten teams. Everyone is going to sing the praises of Miami and Philadelphia this week, and rightfully so. The Dolphins and Eagles have worked their way to 3-0 in impressive fashion, and they deserve their placement on top of the league.
FOX Sports
Why Bills should be cautious with Josh Allen after loss to Dolphins | THE HERD
The Miami Dolphins defeated the Buffalo Bills in a 21-19 slugfest. Josh Allen went 42-for-63 for 447 yards and two touchdowns, while Tua Tagovailoa completed 13 of his 18 pass attempts for 186 yards and one touchdown. Despite the Bills' loss, Colin Cowherd breaks down why they are still the better team and also shares his concern for Allen long-term.
FOX Sports
Davante Adams 'frustrated and angry' with Raiders 0-3 start | THE HERD
Davante Adams admitted that he is frustrated and angry with the Las Vegas Raiders' 0-3 start. The Raiders are coming off a tough Week 3 loss to the Tennessee Titans. Adams is entering his first season in Vegas after leaving Aaron Rodgers for college teammate Derek Carr. Colin Cowherd reacts to Adams' comments.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
FOX Sports
Is Daniel Jones no longer the Giants' guy? | THE HERD
Daniel Jones struggled for the New York Giants, finishing with 196 yards and an interception. While Brian Daboll has installed a new change in New York, questions remain about Jones' development and if he is the guy. Hear why Colin believes Danny Dimes is holding the Giants back.
FOX Sports
Eagles are 3-0, Sean Payton talks the ascension of Jalen Hurts | THE HERD
Sean Payton, former NFL coach, joins Colin Cowherd on The Herd to share his thoughts on the biggest news stories following Sunday's lineup of games. They start with the disappointing Sunday Night matchup between Jimmy Garoppolo and the San Francisco 49ers, and Russell Wilson and the Denver Broncos. Payton tells Cowherd why he still thinks the 49ers will come out on top in the NFC West. Plus, are Jalen Hurts' Eagles legitimate Super Bowl contenders after starting the season at 3-0?
FOX Sports
Did CeeDee Lamb cement his status as a Top 10 WR with last night's win over the Giants? | UNDISPUTED
Cooper Rush hit CeeDee Lamb four times on an 89-yard drive late in the fourth quarter - ending with a one-handed touchdown catch to seal the game against the New York Giants. The Cowboys WR set season highs in receptions and yards in the win. Shannon Sharpe react to Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb's play vs. Giants.
FOX Sports
Dolphins show they're one of NFL's best teams with win over Bills
The Miami Dolphins were so dang close to having their own version of The Butt Fumble. Punter Thomas Morstead was backed up in his own end zone with about two minutes left in the game when he booted the ball off the rear end of his punt protector, Blake Ferguson. That farcical gaffe led to a safety — and the Dolphins were forced to give the ball back to the Bills for a shot to take the lead.
FOX Sports
Jaguars silence most doubters with back-to-back blowouts
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars might still have some doubters, a few holdouts who view the past two weeks as more of a fluke than a factuality. It makes sense considering the Jaguars (2-1) had a league-low four wins combined the past two seasons and have long been among the NFL's most dysfunctional franchises (see Urban Meyer).
FOX Sports
College football odds Week 5: How to bet Utah State-BYU, pick
The Utah State Aggies will head about two hours south to take on the No. 19 BYU Cougars in Provo, Utah, on Thursday night. BYU leads the all-time series 50-37-3, but the Cougars canceled upcoming games against the Aggies from 2023-26 because of their impending move to the Big 12 Conference.
FOX Sports
Panic time for Russell Wilson's Broncos despite Week 3 win vs. 49ers? | THE HERD
Russell Wilson took over late in the Denver Broncos' final drive for a 11-10 Week 3 victory over the San Francisco 49ers. He went 20-of-33 for 184 yards, while Jimmy Garoppolo finished 18-of-29 for 211 yards, a touchdown and an interception. However, should fans be concerned for the Broncos' offense despite a 2-1 start? Colin Cowherd explains why they should 'take a deep breath.'
FOX Sports
Derrick Henry's 85 yards rushing and one touchdown leads Titans to win over Raiders
Tennessee Titans' RB Derrick Henry had 85 rushing yards and one touchdown. He avoided defenders and broke tackles left and right which helped the Titans to win against the Las Vegas Raiders 24-22.
Comments / 0