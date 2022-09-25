ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Mathieu van der Poel charged with assault before Road World Championship race

By Kieran Pender in Wollongong
The Guardian
The Guardian
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EygFd_0i9EKo6500
Mathieu van der Poel Photograph: REX/Shutterstock

Dutch cyclist Mathieu van der Poel, who was the favourite going into the UCI Road World Championships elite men’s road race in Wollongong, was arrested and charged with common assault on Saturday night following an incident at his hotel.

He started the race on Sunday morning but retired after less than an hour of racing.

Van der Poel is understood to have gone to sleep early ahead of the race, the biggest one-day event on the annual cycling calendar, only to be repeatedly woken by two teenage girls knocking on his door at the hotel in Brighton-Le-Sands, in Sydney’s south.

A spokesperson for New South Wales police told Guardian Australia that late on Saturday night, an unidentified 27-year-old man was allegedly involved in a verbal altercation at the hotel.

Related: Shocked Van Vleuten rides through pain to cap stellar year with road race gold

“It’s further alleged the man then pushed both teenagers, with one falling to the ground and the other being pushed into a wall, causing a minor graze to her elbow,” the spokesperson said.

“Hotel management were notified of the incident, who then called police. Officers from St George police area command attended and arrested a 27-year-old man shortly after.”

The individual, understood to be Van der Poel, was taken to Kogarah police station and charged with two counts of common assault. He was granted conditional bail and is due to appear on Tuesday at the Sutherland local court.

The incident was first reported by Sporza, the Belgian public broadcaster.

“I went to bed early and many children in the hallway of my room found it necessary to knock on the door continuously,” Van der Poel told Sporza .

Van der Poel said he returned to his hotel room at 4am on Sunday morning. The race began at 10.15am.

“That’s certainly not ideal,” he said. “It’s a disaster but I can’t change anything anymore. I’m trying to make the best of it.

“It is on little sleep that I will race, hopefully on adrenaline. It was certainly not fun. It is what it is, I have to deal with it.”

Despite only sleeping for a few hours, Van der Poel took to the start line and began the 266.9km race.

Before the disruption, the four-time cyclo-cross world champion and 2013 road race junior world champion was ranked among the favourites to win the rainbow jersey. But he retired from the race at about 11am.

The Royal Dutch Cycling Union was approached for comment. The Wollongong 2022 event organisers declined to comment.

Comments / 1

Related
ESPN

Remco Evenepoel follows breakthrough win with road race gold at cycling worlds

WOLLONGONG, Australia -- A fortnight after becoming Belgium's first Grand Tour winner in 44 years, Remco Evenepoel became his country's first men's elite road race world champion in a decade to cap his breakthrough season. Evenepoel won the Vuelta a Espana Grand Tour two weeks ago and was again dominant...
CYCLING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mathieu Van Der Poel
BBC

World Challenge Cup: NI gymnasts McClenaghan and Montgomery clinch gold in Paris

Northern Ireland gymnasts Rhys McClenaghan and Eamon Montgomery clinched gold medals for Ireland at the World Challenge Cup in Paris. McClenaghan returned to form after his Commonwealth Games and European Championship disappointment as he dominated the pommel horse final. Belfast man Montgomery won the floor final at the Paris 2024...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Common Assault#Guardian Australia#Rex Shutterstock#Dutch#Hotel
The Guardian

Mystery over new woman in Kim Jong-un’s inner circle

Often spotted in an understated suit dress, glasses, and carrying a black handbag, there’s a new character in the inner circle of Kim Jong-un in nuclear-armed North Korea. But her identity, for now, remains a mystery. She was at Kim’s side last week during a massive outdoor concert and...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
The Guardian

The Guardian

454K+
Followers
103K+
Post
206M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy