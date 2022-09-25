ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

CBS 46

Mayor of northwest Georgia town dies in motocross wreck

WHITE, Ga. (AP) — A mayor of a northwest Georgia town has died in a motocross wreck. Perry Bell was elected mayor of the Bartow County town of White earlier this year. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee says the 54-year-old Bell wrecked and was struck by another rider at the Lazy River Motocross track near Dalton. He died from blunt force trauma to the chest.
WHITE, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
Atlanta, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta police forced to evacuate airport office over rat problem

ATLANTA - Atlanta police evacuated part of their office at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a nasty discovery in department's ceiling. The APD's role preserving public safety at the airport is pivotal, but officers tell FOX 5 they believe their workplace is unsafe when it comes to their personal health.
ATLANTA, GA
cdrecycler.com

Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
ATLANTA, GA
creativeloafing.com

NEWS BRIEF: Clarence Henderson may receive posthumous exoneration if prosecutor accepts case

In 1949, Clarence Henderson, a Black sharecropper, was accused of killing “Buddy” Stevens Jr. ,a 22-year-old white Georgia Tech student. Stevens was on a date in Carrollton, about 40 miles west of Atlanta, when he was murdered. Henderson was tried and convicted three times for the murder. Now, 40 years after Henderson’s death, a Georgia district attorney is considering taking up the case that may finally clear his name.
CARROLLTON, GA
saportareport.com

Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta

Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Man shot, injured near Downtown Atlanta condominium complex

ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Peachtree Street. According to the address given by authorities, the location looks to be the Peachtree Towers Condominiums. Officers add that the victim is alert, conscious, and breathing. They also said the incident appears to be...
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Southwest flight attendants to protest in Atlanta

ATLANTA - Flight attendants are expected to flock to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, but it won't be to assist passengers. Members of TWU Local 556, the union of over 18,000 South West Airlines flight attendants are planning to picket at the airport. They say the want new contracts, and they want them now.
ATLANTA, GA

