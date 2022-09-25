Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
Small numbers of fraud cases slow emergency rental assistance process
The fraud cases create a conflict between quickly meeting urgent need and carefully protecting the funding from swindlers.
Lake Lanier water deal ends decades-long legal fight
ATLANTA — Representatives of water supply systems in Gwinnett, Forsyth and Hall counties finalized an agreement with the state Monday guaranteeing them water from Lake Lanier through 2050. The long-term deal, first announced last month, closes the chapter on a major portion of the tri-state “water wars” between Georgia,...
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
CBS 46
Mayor of northwest Georgia town dies in motocross wreck
WHITE, Ga. (AP) — A mayor of a northwest Georgia town has died in a motocross wreck. Perry Bell was elected mayor of the Bartow County town of White earlier this year. Murray County Deputy Coroner Jonathan Sosebee says the 54-year-old Bell wrecked and was struck by another rider at the Lazy River Motocross track near Dalton. He died from blunt force trauma to the chest.
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta police forced to evacuate airport office over rat problem
ATLANTA - Atlanta police evacuated part of their office at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after a nasty discovery in department's ceiling. The APD's role preserving public safety at the airport is pivotal, but officers tell FOX 5 they believe their workplace is unsafe when it comes to their personal health.
cdrecycler.com
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
CBS 46
Community reacts to temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Community leaders are reacting to the temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment. “I was equally happy and equally disappointed,” Devin Barrington-Ward said. Barrington-Ward is the managing director of the Black Futurists Group in Atlanta. The sudden closure of AMC in Old Fourth...
MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, which provides need-based college scholarships to local students.
Police: 16-year-old dead after being shot at metro Atlanta apartment
ATLANTA — Atlanta police said a shooting left a 16-year-old dead in south Atlanta on Tuesday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police arrived the Villages at Carver apartment complex on Moury Avenue around 9 p.m. after reports of a person being shot. Police...
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
Second Georgia college designated as Hispanic Serving Institution
More than a quarter of students enrolled at Georgia Gwinnett College are Hispanic.
creativeloafing.com
NEWS BRIEF: Clarence Henderson may receive posthumous exoneration if prosecutor accepts case
In 1949, Clarence Henderson, a Black sharecropper, was accused of killing “Buddy” Stevens Jr. ,a 22-year-old white Georgia Tech student. Stevens was on a date in Carrollton, about 40 miles west of Atlanta, when he was murdered. Henderson was tried and convicted three times for the murder. Now, 40 years after Henderson’s death, a Georgia district attorney is considering taking up the case that may finally clear his name.
saportareport.com
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta
Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
Man police say assaulted woman in courthouse bathroom caught appearing to follow GA State student
ATLANTA — A man who police say assaulted a woman inside a bathroom at the Fulton County courthouse has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday evening after a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
fox5atlanta.com
DeKalb County teacher's profanity-laced exchange with students caught on tape
LITHONIA, Ga. - A DeKalb County teacher was placed on administrative leave after a profane-laced exchange with ninth graders surfaced. The instructor is a math teacher at Miller Grove in Lithonia. She had no idea her bad moment was captured on tape. The teacher, who is not being identified pending...
Gwinnett superintendent drops out of board of directors months after complaints from parents
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s superintendent is now off the board of directors of the agency that accredits schools. His resignation comes after months of complaints from a group of parents. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville finding answers as to why those parents say there...
Atlanta might cover criminal record discrimination in its employment law
Atlanta City Council is reviewing legislation to add people with a criminal history into the city’s protected class stat...
Man shot, injured near Downtown Atlanta condominium complex
ATLANTA — Police are investigating a shooting that left one man injured on Peachtree Street. According to the address given by authorities, the location looks to be the Peachtree Towers Condominiums. Officers add that the victim is alert, conscious, and breathing. They also said the incident appears to be...
fox5atlanta.com
Southwest flight attendants to protest in Atlanta
ATLANTA - Flight attendants are expected to flock to Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport on Tuesday, but it won't be to assist passengers. Members of TWU Local 556, the union of over 18,000 South West Airlines flight attendants are planning to picket at the airport. They say the want new contracts, and they want them now.
