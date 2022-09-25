ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket seen across skies on Saturday

By Courtney Ingalls, Nexstar Media Wire
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Jif2r_0i9EKmKd00

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. ( WAVY ) – If you’re on the east coast, you might have caught a glimpse of a tiny bright spot flying across the sky Saturday night. It was SpaceX’s Falcon 9 rocket!

According to Space Flight Now , the almost 230-foot-tall rocket lifted off from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida on Saturday evening and was carrying 52 new Starlink satellites to orbit.

10 On Your Side compiled a gallery of some viewer photos of the rocket soaring through the sky:

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1M22uz_0i9EKmKd00
    Photo Courtesy: Julie Mullet
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tXiq6_0i9EKmKd00
    Photo Courtesy: Jenn Begany
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jvtQH_0i9EKmKd00
    Photo Courtesy: Angela Thomas
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=008TkA_0i9EKmKd00
    Photo Courtesy: Caitlin Holder
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ss25M_0i9EKmKd00

This is the 41st launch from Florida this year.

