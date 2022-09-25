Read full article on original website
Georgia voters will decide 4 ballot questions in November
After Gov. Brian Kemp suspended then-state Insurance Commissioner Jim Beck in 2019 following Beck’s indictment for fraud and money laundering, he continued collecting his annual taxpayer-funded salary of $195,000. Those dismaying political optics would be avoided in the future if Georgia voters approve a constitutional amendment on the November...
National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams
Quality Journalism for Critical Times I follow polls. I study polls. I look to polls for insight into how people outside my immediate circle might be thinking about things. But no, I do not trust polls. If you trust something you put faith in it. Trust implies a readiness to make decisions based on what those polls tell you, and […] The post National politics, career arcs explain why Georgia’s Kemp polls ahead of Abrams appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
Are politics worth breaking up over? Expert weighs in on Georgia elections, polarization
It’s a politically contentious time in Georgia, with negative campaign attack ads running round the clock ahead of the upcoming midterm elections. The word divisive often comes up. Georgia public school teachers can no longer teach “divisive concepts” — including that the U.S. and the state of Georgia are fundamentally or systemically racist. That law was passed in the last session. Plus most abortions in Georgia are now banned at around six weeks into a pregnancy, before many know they are pregnant.
False claims, threats fuel poll worker sign-ups for midterms
ATLANTA (AP) — Outraged by false allegations of fraud against a Georgia elections employee in 2020, Amanda Rouser made a vow as she listened to the woman testify before Congress in June about the racist threats and harassment she faced. “I said that day to myself, ‘I’m going to...
Abortion, inflation, homelessness: Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp talks key issues ahead of general election
ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – In just under two months, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp will once more face off against Stacy Abrams in the race for governor of the Peach State. Recently, Gov. Kemp took a break from the campaign trail and sat down with The Means Report’s Brad Means to talk about the top issues […]
Got questions about how Georgia’s votes are counted? Here’s your chance to see for yourself
If you have questions about the integrity of Georgia’s elections and whether or not your vote actually counts, Georgia’s elections chief is inviting you to see for yourself how the votes are tabulated. Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger is encouraging the public to be active participants in...
'I'm almost insulted about having to be here to beg for you not to raise our rates' | Customers attend Georgia Power rate hearings
ATLANTA — Starting January, Georgia Power Company's customer bills could go up about $14 a month, if state regulators approve the increase. Now customers are formally voicing their concern over the proposal. The first of three hearings on the rate hike began Tuesday at the Public Service Commission building...
Second Georgia college designated as Hispanic Serving Institution
More than a quarter of students enrolled at Georgia Gwinnett College are Hispanic.
Georgia teacher stars in new series “Oscarville,” says show offers history lesson not taught in school
(Photo/Oscarville: Below the Surface) (Forsyth County, GA) Lisa Crosby has been teaching Georgia social studies classes to middle and high school students in North Georgia for more than two decades, but she didn’t learn the history of the town of Oscarville in any textbooks.
Transgender deputy suing Georgia county goes to trial
County officials argued they didn't intentionally discriminate against Lange because she was transgender, but rather were trying to keep health insurance costs low.
Senate committee focuses on veterans' homes in Georgia
ATLANTA — A state Senate study committee focusing on veterans’ nursing homes in Georgia met last week to hear about problems Georgia veterans face and what the state can do to help. Though most veterans’ health care services are spearheaded by the federal government’s Department of Veterans Affairs,...
Hearings begin on Georgia Power proposal to raise rates 12%
ATLANTA (AP) — State regulators begin hearings Tuesday on Georgia Power Co.’s request to raise rates by 12% over the next three years. The hearings are likely to see clashes over how much profit the utility should earn and how much solar panel owners should be paid. The...
Ga. Mortgage Assistance Program: Millions of dollars available to homeowners
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - It’s been almost 3 years and we are still feeling the effects of the pandemic. Just like some covid symptoms, one thing that might still linger from the virus is the impact of people losing income during the pandemic. That loss has cost some people their homes, but now there is help available.
Georgia law enforcement agencies seek better pay to stem turnover
ATLANTA — Representatives of state and local law enforcement agencies are urging Georgia lawmakers to raise salaries and benefits to help them surmount the difficulties of recruiting and retaining officers and investigators. “Ask yourself this question: What if there were no police officers?” Col. Chris Wright, commissioner of the...
Huge surplus leaves Georgia with $6.6B in cash to spend
ATLANTA — Georgia ran a surplus of more than $6 billion in the budget year that ended June 30, meaning the state's next governor and lawmakers could spend or give back billions. The State Accounting Office, in a Friday report, said Georgia ran a $6.37 billion surplus even after...
Red Cross and Salvation Army ready teams to send to Florida and southern Georgia
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The American Red Cross and the Salvation Army are on the front lines of helping those in need when disaster strikes. Both agencies are preparing for every possible scenario as Hurricane Ian eyes Florida. “Just really been on a planning timeline the four or five days,”...
Atlanta parking garage headed for demolition
Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp has signed an executive order granting Georgia State University permission to seek bids to demolish a four-deck parking garage on its campus in Atlanta. The late-August order gives the Georgia state board of regents and its vice chancellor authorization to “demolish and remove” the structure, which...
Many Georgia Residents To Receive $350
The state of the economy has put pressure on the budgets of many Americans. The state plans to help by sending people one-time payments of extra cash. Governor Brian Kemp dedicated over $1 billion to the Department of Human Services. The funds will provide cash aid. It is a one-time bonus payment for people in Medicaid, PeachCare for Kids, SNAP, or TANF. Governor Kemp said the money aims to help some of Georgia’s most vulnerable residents. It will aid them in coping with the continued economic impacts and inflation. (source)
Georgians say $350 payments start rocky, state defends push
ATLANTA (AP) — Some Georgia residents say they’re having a hard time accessing and spending $350 payments the state is making to more than 3 million residents who benefit from Medicaid, subsidized child health insurance, food stamps or cash welfare assistance. Others have been able to access the...
State says issues with Georgia $350 cash assistance payments 'largely resolved'
ATLANTA — Georgia officials said Monday that ongoing issues with the rollout of $350 cash payments to residents enrolled in certain social benefit programs had been "largely resolved." Many of the people who received the assistance reported problems spending the money after it was sent out in the form...
