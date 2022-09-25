ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pocono Update

Approaching Life Critically Can Save A Lot Of Hardship

Pocono Update
Pocono Update
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJ8Yg_0i9EKg2H00
Photo by Shahariar Lenin

By Adam Capotorto

It is no secret that life can be difficult at times. Life is full of ups and downs, and at points, it becomes rather hard to navigate, but there is an approach that allows us to keep our cool in the hardest times.

OPINION | Stoicism is often confused with the definition of being stoic - a person who can endure pain or hardship without showing their feelings or complaining. However, this is actually the exact opposite of what a Stoic (a person practicing Stoicism) would do. In fact, being stoic can be harmful. Stoicism is a subject with multiple teachings for a variety of complexities that we encounter in life. Although, for now, we will only be looking at how a true Stoic would handle difficult situations and the emotional effects that follow.

According to the book How To Think Like A Roman Emperor by Donald Robertson, the act of being Stoic in the difficult situations life presents us with would be to let yourself be at the mercy of your emotions the moment the event occurs. Simply meaning, if you are experiencing an event that makes you fearful, do not shy away from this fear. It is a natural human response that you cannot control. Therefore, trying to hide your fear is just an injury you are incurring on your mental and physical state. Rather, a proper Stoic would allow this initial wave of emotion to run its course, but then once that initial shock is over - the Stoic must think.

A Stoic must analyze their situation and decide what the best course of action would be. For example, in Robertson's book, he recalls the story of a Stoic being caught in a storm at sea. The Stoic in this story was initially terrified that the ship he was sailing on would sink, but after analyzing the situation returned to a state of calm. This is because the Stoic realized that there was nothing that he could do. The ship would either make it through the storm or fall apart and sink with him and the crew. Knowing that ultimately he could not change the outcome of this event, the Stoic - though still afraid - remained calm and did not panic like the others on the ship.

In summation, when approached with a challenge, one should ask themselves if they can change a situation. And, if so, what actions can be taken rather than reacting on pure emotion? What sets the average individual and Stoic apart from one another is the pause between reaction and action. The moment of clarity where critical thought takes place-- this action of thought allows for better action and planning to take place during times of stress. For example, a person may be on the way to an important interview and hit a traffic jam that would make them upwards of 30 minutes late to the interview. Initially, this individual may experience emotions of anger and frustration. If they allow themselves to get taken away by their emotions, they may begin to engage in aggressive driving acts or begin shouting and cursing in their car. However, if this individual allows themselves the time to think critically after that initial wave of anger, they can begin to construct a plan. They can realize that they are at the mercy of the traffic jam and cannot get out. However, they have the contact info for the interviewer. Thus, they can now contact the interviewer, explain the situation, and move the interview to another time.

This act of thinking before acting on your emotions can save you from undue amounts of stress and misfortune. To best react to this new difficulty that has crossed one's path, one must take a moment to consider the options available to them rather than react blindly based on their feelings. Allowing one to accept their current emotion but not act irrationally based upon them, resulting in much more concise and effective decision making.

Comments / 0

Related
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Thrive By Invalidating Victims Emotions

Would you like to know the best way to make someone feel invisible and worthless and erase their sense of self-worth?. Invalidatetheir emotions and feelings. If you don’t believe me then you have never been in a relationship with a Narcissist or someone that was emotionally abusive.
Stacy Ann

Opinion: Narcissists Often Never Experience "Love"

Recently I talked with a friend that is in a relationship with a Narcissist. He kept saying how much he wanted to help her and how much he wanted her to be in his life but that she is constantly shaming, manipulating, gaslighting, and verbally abusing him.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emotion
The Independent

How you sleep could be ‘strongest predictor’ of when you will die, study says

Increased sleep fragmentation is the “strongest predictor of mortality,” according to a new review of studies. The research, published recently in the journal Digital Medicine, assessed 12,000 studies investigating characteristics of individuals during their sleep, including chin and leg movement, breathing, and heartbeat.Scientists, including Emmanuel Mignot from Stanford University, developed a system using machine learning to predict a person’s “sleep age” and identify variations in sleep most closely linked to mortality.Sleep age, they say, is an estimated age of a person based on the characteristics of sleep that are linked to their health.Previous research has documented that sleep is...
SCIENCE
Lefty Graves

Woman horrified when she finds out landlord is sneaking into her house and playing with her underwear

** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as shared with me by a friend who experienced them first hand; used with permission. My friend and I were both single moms living in a small town. When a quaint house opened up for rent, my friend jumped at the opportunity to put in her application. When she was called to tell her that she qualified to rent the house, I helped her pack her things up and move into her new home.
Kath Lee

"We're family and you should be ashamed for involving courts and lawyers." Husband enraged when asked to sign contract

Even if both partners are millionaires, making a marriage last can be difficult. When money issues are involved, things can quickly become problematic. Just ask any happily married couple and they would tell you that love isn't enough to keep the marriage together. Trust, loyalty, respect, and the pursuit of common goals are the bedrock on which a happy marriage can be constructed and maintained. Even though most couples are aware of this intellectually, emotionally, and spiritually, many of them disregard it financially.
marthastewart.com

Do You Take a Daily Multivitamin? Scientists Say It May Be the Secret to Preventing Mental Decline as You Age

There are plenty of ways we try to protect our brains against cognitive decline, like doing crossword puzzles and exercising regularly—but can keeping your mind sharp be as simple as taking a daily multivitamin? Scientists seem to think so. According to new research published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association, multivitamins can improve thinking skills in older individuals and help prevent cognitive decline.
HEALTH
Pocono Update

Pocono Update

Stroudsburg, PA
17K+
Followers
754
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Pocono Update is a community news outlet that highlights current and upcoming news, events, and artists in Monroe County and beyond. Pocono Update brings you the stories that matter most. Representing the entire community, Pocono Update has established itself as the voice of the people and a beacon of hope in an industry that has largely lost the public's trust. Breaking the mold, Pocono Update takes a fresh approach to traditional reporting by presenting unbiased and unmanipulated facts through various mediums, bringing attention to happenings that shape life in the Poconos. Pocono Update is a division of American Media Partnership.

 https://www.poconoupdate.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy