ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Designers & Collections

Normani Steps Out In Versace While Attending The Brand’s Fashion Show

By Sharde Gillam
Power 107.5/106.3
Power 107.5/106.3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2UM63S_0i9EKf9Y00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FmxOz_0i9EKf9Y00

Source: Kevin Winter / Getty


Normani stepped out in style over the weekend when she rocked a stunning Versace look that we absolutely love!

The starlet was spotted attending the luxury designer’s fashion show over the weekend in Milan, Italy, and was, of course, rocking a look from the brand that looked absolutely stunning on her! For her ensemble, the beauty donned an all leather black Versace dress that fit her like a glove. The midi dress included a gold chain belt around the waist and hugged her curves just right. The songstress paired the look with strappy black heels and minimal jewelry, only rocking a few bracelets to match her stunning black look. As for her hair, she wore her hair down with two clips on the sides of her face and gave us major ’90s vibes for her fashionable night out.

Taking to Instagram, the songstress shared her look with her millions of IG followers, captioning the fashionable post, ‘ one of dem nights @versace and thank you @donatella_versace ily ily ily”

Check out the stunning photo set below.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Normani (@normani)

Normani is certainly turning heads while spending time in Milan and we can’t wait to see what fashionable look she pulls off next! Beauties, what do you think about Normani’s stunning designer look for the brand’s fashion show? Would you rock this?

Don’t miss…

Normani And Cardi B Wear Nothing But Their Hair On ‘Wild Side’ Cover Art

Normani, Draya, Dess Dior Slay In This Sexy Dion Lee Crochet Skirt

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Normani
Power 107.5/106.3

Mary J. Blige Steps Out In A Pink Metallic Look

Mary J. Blige is still reminding us that she’s that girl when it comes to serving looks and as usual, we just can’t get enough of her incredible style and fashion sense! Her fashion for her “Good Morning Gorgeous” tour stops has been top tier and it doesn’t look like she has plans on slowing down anytime soon.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Design#Linus Entertainment#Linus Celebrities#Fashionable#Ig
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion Show
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Designers & Collections
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Power 107.5/106.3

Power 107.5/106.3

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
168K+
Views
ABOUT

Columbus' #1 for Hip Hop and R&B!

 https://mycolumbuspower.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy