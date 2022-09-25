Read full article on original website
Popular restaurant chain opening first location in GeorgiaKristen WaltersAtlanta, GA
As Atlanta Braves Visit the White House, Biden’s Press Secretary Suggests a “Conversation” Is Needed About a Name ChangeToby HazlewoodAtlanta, GA
UPDATE: Atlanta's National Cybersecurity Summit postponed due to Hurricane IanD.J. EatonAtlanta, GA
MacKenzie Scott donates $8 million to Atlanta scholarship organization
Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donated $8 million to Achieve Atlanta, which provides need-based college scholarships to local students.
Atlanta Daily World
Wale and Trina Headline 31st Annual AIDS Walk & Music Fest
(L-R) Performers Wale and Trina at AIDS Walk Atlanta 2022 presented in partnership with AHF Pharmacy at Piedmont Park on Sept. 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images for AIDS Healthcare Foundation) On Saturday, Sept. 24, 2022, multi-platinum and award-winning recording artists, Wale and Trina, joined forces...
CBS 46
Community reacts to temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Community leaders are reacting to the temporary moratorium placed on Atlanta Medical Center’s redevelopment. “I was equally happy and equally disappointed,” Devin Barrington-Ward said. Barrington-Ward is the managing director of the Black Futurists Group in Atlanta. The sudden closure of AMC in Old Fourth...
CBS 46
Atlanta Fair returns Sept. 30 to Nov. 6
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Atlanta Fair is returning to south Atlanta Sept. 30. It will occupy a lot across the street from Center Parc Stadium. Visitors can partake in classic carnival games as well as food served by Angel’s Lemonade and Sharon’s Diner. This year’s fair will...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Rockdale Public Schools names Teacher of the year finalists
CONYERS — Rockdale County Public Schools officials surprised three educators Thursday with the news that they had been selected as the top three finalists for Teacher of the Year honors. The three finalists are: Lydia Churillo from Rockdale Career Academy, Qwensweler Taylor from Edwards Middle School, and Tara Thieleke...
Gwinnett superintendent drops out of board of directors months after complaints from parents
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County’s superintendent is now off the board of directors of the agency that accredits schools. His resignation comes after months of complaints from a group of parents. Channel 2′s Matt Johnson was in Lawrenceville finding answers as to why those parents say there...
claytoncrescent.org
Trans pioneer, politician Michelle Bruce found dead at home
Former Riverdale City Councilperson Michelle Bruce, Georgia’s first openly transgender elected official who lost reelection in 2003 after an opponent filed suit claiming she was “fraudulently” running for reelection as a woman, was found dead in her home on Roy Huie Road September 27. Although an official cause of death was not yet available as of press time, a member of the Clayton County Medical Examiner’s office on scene said Bruce appeared to have died of natural causes.
atlantaga.gov
Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Appointed to Georgia Municipal Association Board of Directors
Atlanta City Council Member Keisha Sean Waites Appointed to Georgia Municipal Association Board of Directors. ATLANTA — Post 3 At-Large Council member Keisha Sean Waites was appointed to serve on the Georgia Municipal Association (GMA) Board of Directors as the Third District – Central board member. Created in 1933, GMA is the only state organization that represents municipal governments in Georgia. Based in Atlanta, GMA is a voluntary, nonprofit that provides legislative advocacy, educational, employee benefit, and technical consulting services to its members.
Casting Call: A Lawyer, Dancer & Golfer needed this week
Productions in the film and television industry have returned, and this page will regularly present job opportunities in front of and behind the camera.
AccessAtlanta
5 must-see concerts in Atlanta this week
It’s a new week and it’s time for you and I to talk about what’s on the music agenda! Just like every week, there is an amazing lineup of concerts for you and your friends to enjoy. Why waste any more time? Let’s get right to it!
‘Woman Thou Art Loosed’ conferences end, but messages to continue
Bishop T.D. Jakes is saying goodbye to the hugely popular “Woman Thou Art Loosed” conference, which is holding its final...
Multi-specialty VA clinic opens in Marietta, expanding services for veterans
The Veterans Affairs multi-specialty clinic opened in Marietta on Monday, expanding specialty health care services for metro Atlanta veterans.
Metro Atlanta rapper Q Money convicted of killing a friend while the victim slept
A metro Atlanta rapper was convicted Friday of the killing of a friend — execution style — while the friend slept. According to DeKalb County District Attorney Sherry Boston, jurors returned guilty verdicts on Friday against 26-year-old Qamar “Q Money” Williams on charges of malice murder, felony murder (two counts), aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony in connection with the shooting death of 24-year-old Calvin “Scotty” Chappell.
Eater
Legendary Gay Bar Atlanta Eagle Is Reopening in Midtown
After closing two years ago, one of Atlanta’s oldest and most legendary gay and leather bars is reopening in Midtown, and right before Pride next month. Atlanta Eagle closed in March 2020 as part of a mandatory statewide shutdown of bars and restaurants throughout Georgia in the early months of the pandemic. While restaurants were allowed to reopen for takeout in April 2020, bars remained closed until June, eventually reopening that summer at only 35 percent total capacity. Unable to sustain business, Atlanta Eagle officially closed in the old Kodak Building on Ponce de Leon Avenue in November 2020.
‘Diamond Doris’: notorious jewelry thief details life of crime in exclusive interview with Channel 2
ATLANTA — She’s a notorious jewel thief who stole millions of dollars’ worth of bling around the world. Nicknamed “Diamond Doris” — Doris Payne, 91 — is the focus of documentaries and books detailing her life as a jewel thief spanning cities across the world, especially right here in Atlanta.
CBS 46
Fulton County retired K9 Diesel passes away
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office has announced the death of a K-9 officer. According to the sheriff’s office Facebook page, retired K9 Diesel passed away over the weekend. Diesel worked for the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office for six years, becoming the first cell phone...
saportareport.com
Church’s historic status is another wrinkle in Star Bar redevelopment
With outrage still boiling over the Star Community Bar’s possible demolition, a little-discussed wrinkle is the historic status of a former church that is part of the larger plan. Dating to at least 1951, according to DeKalb County property records, the church at 1240 Euclid Ave. is listed as...
Mayor says Atlanta Medical Center can’t be repurposed after closure
ATLANTA — Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens wants to make sure Wellstar Atlanta Medical Center is not redeveloped when it closes in November – at least not yet. He signed an executive order Monday morning, banning any repurposing of the 25-acre northeast Atlanta site. The mayor says he wants the city to have time to review the impact of the hospital’s closure.
saportareport.com
Five Points Station: A Transformative Project for Downtown Atlanta
Recently, MARTA announced the awarding of a $25 million RAISE grant for the Five Points station and publicly shared a first peek at concepts for its busiest transit station located in the heart of Downtown Atlanta. The additional funding, bringing the total project budget to $200 million, gives us an opportunity to do something truly transformative where it’s needed the most.
Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23
The estate for late country legend and longtime Atlanta resident Kenny Rogers is placing some of his memorabilia and personal effects up for auction next month. The three-day auction will be held in person at Julien’s Auctions in Los Angeles and online at julienslive.com. People can view the 1,200 lots in person at Julien’s Auctions from Oct. […] The post Kenny Rogers estate auctioning valuables from Atlanta home Oct. 21-23 appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
