LSU football dominates New Mexico, heads to Auburn winners of three straight

BATON ROUGE - The game was never in doubt.

LSU football (3-1, 1-0 SEC) dominated Nex Mexico (2-2, 0-1 Mountain West Conference) on Saturday night from Tiger Stadium to maintain new coach Brian Kelly's undefeated record in Baton Rouge, 38-0.

The Tigers' defense never allowed the Lobos to even sniff the end zone, as New Mexico never got into the red zone. Quarterback Jayden Daniels completed his first seven and 18 of his opening 21 pass attempts.

Daniels, after exiting the game due to an injury, was replaced by Garrett Nussmeier and he played just as well. Nussmeier completed 9-of-10 passes for 135 yards and a touchdown.

Daniels entered the medical tent but never the locker room and appeared to be ready to come back into the game once he left the tent. But the senior was kept out after LSU scored another touchdown to make it 24-0.

Jayden Daniels dominates

After an uneven performance against Mississippi State last week, Daniels was almost flawless against the Lobos.

He finished the first half completing 18-of-21 passes for 224 yards against a Lobos defense that entered the game allowing only 13.7 points.

Daniels excelled in the Tigers' quicker tempo and wasn't afraid to spray the ball around to different receivers. He also completed his longest pass of the season, a 51-yard pass to a wide-open Chris Hilton in the first quarter.

LSU has had trouble generating explosive plays through the air, given Daniels' impatience in the pocket and his accuracy issues on deeper throws which made the play all the more encouraging for offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock.

Jack Bech gets more involved

Kelly told reporters during the week that LSU needed to get the sophomore wideout more involved in the offense. And on Saturday they did that in more ways than one.

Besides grabbing six catches for 43 yards, Bech was also the Tigers' punt returner in place of Greg Clayton.

His first return in the first quarter went for 76 yards and a touchdown. The play was called back for a block in the back penalty, but it was still easily the best return the Tigers have had this season.

On offense, Bech primarily did his work from the slot and gave Daniels a reliable option in the middle of the field. It was needed with Kayshon Boutte out and Malik Nabers playing more on the outside.

The safety situation

With Major Burns in shorts and Jay Ward sitting out despite being fully dressed, LSU was beyond thin at safety with Joe Foucha still suspended and Matthew Langlois in crutches.

So LSU adjusted. It played more of a 4-3 base defense with Harold Perkins starting and moved Jarrick Bernard-Converse from cornerback to safety. Sophomore Derrick Davis Jr. even saw some first half action at safety.

All of that shuffling never affected the result, however. LSU's defense held the Lobos to two first downs and kept them to under 100 total yards.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.

This article originally appeared on Lafayette Daily Advertiser: LSU football dominates New Mexico, heads to Auburn winners of three straight