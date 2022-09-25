ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

247Sports

Jason Duclona decommits from Rutgers

Rutgers lost one of its commits in the class of 2023 today when Estero (Fla.) defensive back Jason Duclona announced his decision to reopen his recruitment. Duclona made the announcement via Twitter with the following statement. “First I‘d like to thank the Rutgers community, and coach Schiano for blessing me...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
Amusing Planet

Why Two Prestigious American Universities Fight Over a Cannon

Most college rivalries revolve around academics or sports, but the rivalry between Princeton and Rutgers Universities is as much about sports as it is about a certain cannon. The cannon at the center of the controversy dates back to the Revolutionary War. Actually, there are two cannons in this story, both were used during the war, and were left on the Princeton campus after the war ended. During the War of 1812, one of the cannons called the “Big Cannon”, was taken to New Brunswick to help defend the city against British attack. It remained on the campus of the Rutgers university for the next 24 years, until it was taken back to Princeton. Unfortunately, the wagon it was being transported in broke down on the outskirts of Princeton, and the cannon lay where it fell, abandoned, for the next two years.
PRINCETON, NJ
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

New Jersey College Ranked No. 3 In 2023 Hardest Colleges To Get Into

New Jersey is known for having several high-ranking public school systems and it doesn’t stop at the collegiate level. Choosing where you want to go to college is not an easy decision and you have to weigh a lot of options to make sure your time and money are well spent. Besides making sure the college has your desired major and minor, tuition, class size, internship opportunities, and the school’s reputation are just some of the choices to consider. With that in mind, picking an institution that is high ranking comes with many sacrifices. That being said, attending a prestigious college is not an easy feat but is possible.
PRINCETON, NJ
birchrestaurant.com

18 Best Restaurants In Manasquan, NJ

Manasquan, NJ is a scenic, seaside town in the southern part of the state. With a full mile of picturesque beach, it’s the perfect place for sand and sea lovers. It also boasts the popular Manasquan river, which is a hub for local boaters and fishermen. Quaint shops line the streets, inviting visitors to browse everything from antiques to beach decor.
MANASQUAN, NJ
boozyburbs.com

North Jersey Restaurant Has Best Paella in State

The folks at Yelp have shared a list of the Best paella across every state and province in the US and Canada (Read List). In highlighting the “signature dish” that originated in Spain, that “has united families and loved ones” for “centuries”. The list...
NEWARK, NJ
constructiondive.com

Turner wins $900M New Jersey film studio project

Turner Construction will build a 1.5-million-square-foot, 17-building film and television studio campus in Bayonne, New Jersey, for developer Togus Urban Renewal, according to a company press release. 1888 Studios, named after the year Thomas Edison invented the motion picture camera, is reportedly the country’s largest ground-up film studio with a...
BAYONNE, NJ
The Staten Island Advance

‘They discriminated against the Italian-American community’: Columbus Day eliminated as school holiday in one Jersey Shore township

Local Italian-American organizations urged the Toms River Regional school district this week to reverse a decision to eliminate Columbus Day as a school holiday, saying the move is an insult to their heritage. The district’s school calendar, approved over the summer, made Columbus Day a regular school day. Students in...
TOMS RIVER, NJ
