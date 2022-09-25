Most college rivalries revolve around academics or sports, but the rivalry between Princeton and Rutgers Universities is as much about sports as it is about a certain cannon. The cannon at the center of the controversy dates back to the Revolutionary War. Actually, there are two cannons in this story, both were used during the war, and were left on the Princeton campus after the war ended. During the War of 1812, one of the cannons called the “Big Cannon”, was taken to New Brunswick to help defend the city against British attack. It remained on the campus of the Rutgers university for the next 24 years, until it was taken back to Princeton. Unfortunately, the wagon it was being transported in broke down on the outskirts of Princeton, and the cannon lay where it fell, abandoned, for the next two years.

