PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two young suspects are under arrest and the search is on for two more following a violent carjacking of an Uber driver in West Philadelphia. Police say the Uber driver was beaten viciously in his face before being robbed.Now, two juveniles are in custody and the police are searching for two more teensCBS3 has video of two teenage suspects, 15 and 16 years old, being arrested and placed into the back of a police van. CBS3 is choosing not to show their faces at this point because they are minors.Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say the Uber...

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 21 HOURS AGO