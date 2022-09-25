Read full article on original website
Related
Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
fox29.com
Police: Female suspects sought after woman attacked from behind near Logan Square
PHILADELPHIA - Police are looking for the public's help to identify two female suspects after a brutal attack on a North Philadelphia street earlier this month. A 32-year-old woman was walking on the 400 block of 19th Street when she was reportedly attacked from behind. Two female suspects grabbed her...
CBS News
Man found shot in Carroll Park: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 40-year-old man was found shot in the Carroll Park neighborhood of Philadelphia. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Edgewood Street. The victim was shot twice in the chest and transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical...
phl17.com
Teen girl last seen in Holmesburg at 3:00 am
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Jayda Gomez was last seen on the 8200 block of Craig Street around 3:00 am. Gomez has a tattoo on her right shoulder, “Jay,” with a...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
phl17.com
Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair
Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
Philly police release video that shows suspects who ransacked a Wawa store in Mayfair
A newly released video shows the faces of many of the suspects as they rush through the door.
delawarevalleynews.com
Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home
Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
phl17.com
Philadelphia man arrested in North Carolina for allegedly raping, beating a 71-year-old woman
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A man wanted for sexually assaulting and beating a woman was arrested in North Carolina Monday. The incident happened on September 15, 2022, in the 7400 block of Devon Street around 3:30 pm. According to police, a 22-year-old man entered the home of a 71-year-old woman through an...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Teen being held by police after getting shot in West Philadelphia daytime shooting, authorities say
PHILADELPHIA - Police say the victim of a daytime shooting is also being held by officers for the time being. The 16-year-old boy was reportedly shot once in the leg on the 5500 block of Poplar Street around 11:39 a.m. Monday. He was transported to a local hospital, where he...
NBC Philadelphia
Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say
A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
WGAL
Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies
PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
Man fatally shot in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police say
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Oxford Circle. Officers say around 12:30 a.m. Monday, they responded to reports of a man being shot multiple times in an alleyway behind the 1600 block of Creston Avenue.Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene before officers were able to transport him to the hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Man dies after being shot 21 times in Philly neighborhood: police
A man was killed after being nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia’s Spring Garden neighborhood Monday afternoon, according to police. They said the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street, nbc10 is reporting. Police said that the man was...
fox29.com
DA: Suspect charged for Kensington basketball court shooting that left man paralyzed
PHILADELPHIA - A 23-year-old man is paralyzed after a pickup basketball game turned deadly last month, and now the man responsible is in custody, according to the DA's office. Fahim Key, 20, is charged with attempted murder and aggravated assault in connection to the shooting at McVeigh Playground Basketball Court on August 9.
Uber driver recounts violent carjacking in West Philadelphia, 2 teens arrested
"I could be dead right now," Essam Zarkli said. "I'm 65 years old. You think I can take a punch like this?"
NBC Philadelphia
Funeral Held for Philly Parks and Rec Worker Killed by Stray Bullet
City leaders and members of a West Philadelphia community gathered Monday for the funeral of a parks and recreation employee who was killed by a stray bullet outside the rec center she served. The viewing and funeral for Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three gunned down earlier this month...
Two teenagers shot, injured near McDonald's in Nicetown: Philadelphia police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teen boys are shot near a Philadelphia Mcdonald's. The scene unfolded near where Roosevelt Boulevard meets Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Nicetown neighborhood around 3 a.m. Monday. Police tell CBS3 they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg and rushed him to the hospital. A 13-year-old boy was also found just blocks away, also shot in the leg. Both are in stable condition Monday morning.
fox29.com
Video: Delaware jewelry store owner brutally beaten by armed robbery suspect
PHILADELPHIA - New video has emerged in a violent assault and robbery that occurred in a Wilmington, Delaware jewelry store earlier this month. The incident occurred back on the morning of Sept. 15 inside the store located on the 100 block of West 9th Street. Video of the incident shows...
2 teens arrested, 2 more wanted in connection with West Philadelphia Uber carjacking: Police
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two young suspects are under arrest and the search is on for two more following a violent carjacking of an Uber driver in West Philadelphia. Police say the Uber driver was beaten viciously in his face before being robbed.Now, two juveniles are in custody and the police are searching for two more teensCBS3 has video of two teenage suspects, 15 and 16 years old, being arrested and placed into the back of a police van. CBS3 is choosing not to show their faces at this point because they are minors.Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say the Uber...
fox29.com
Philadelphia shootings: 4 dead, 20 shot including 2-year-old in deadly first fall weekend
PHILADELPHIA - Philadelphia may be cooling off from the summer heat, but gun violence is still on the rise with at least 20 people struck by gunfire in a string of shootings this weekend. The deadly shootings began late Friday night when a teen succumbed to his injuries in Kensington....
Comments / 0