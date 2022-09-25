ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

CBS Philly

Man shot, in critical condition in East Oak Lane, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 26-year-old man is in critical condition after police say he was shot in the chest. The shooting happened just after 12:30 a.m. Tuesday in Philadelphia's East Oak Lane section along Camac Street.CBS3 was told the victim is undergoing surgery at Einstein Medical Center.Investigators say the shooting happened on the same block where the victim lives.Police are still searching for a suspect and a motive.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS News

Man found shot in Carroll Park: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) - A 40-year-old man was found shot in the Carroll Park neighborhood of Philadelphia. Police say it happened around 1:30 a.m. Tuesday on the 1500 block of Edgewood Street. The victim was shot twice in the chest and transported to the hospital where he is listed in critical...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Teen girl last seen in Holmesburg at 3:00 am

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The Philadelphia Police Department needs the public’s assistance locating a missing girl last seen on September 18, 2022. Police say 13-year-old Jayda Gomez was last seen on the 8200 block of Craig Street around 3:00 am. Gomez has a tattoo on her right shoulder, “Jay,” with a...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Man shot multiple times in the head, pronounced dead in Mayfair

Philadelphia (WPHL)- The search is on for the person who shot and killed a man in Philadelphia’s Mayfair neighborhood. The shooting incident happened on the 1600 block of Creston Street around 12:33 am Monday. According to police, a 23-year-old man was shot multiple times in the head. Medics arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarevalleynews.com

Woman Car Jacked At Gun Point In Front Of Her Northeast Philly Home

Philadelphia Police released video of a masked carjacker who pulled a gun on a woman in a residential neighborhood last week. It was September 19, 2022 in front of a house on the 8900 block of Maxwell Place. The video( below) shows the woman toss her handbag to the ground as the thief pulls a pistol on her.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
#Shooting#Philadelphia Police#Temple University#North Philly#Violent Crime
NBC Philadelphia

Man Dies After He's Shot 21 Times in Spring Garden, Police Say

A man was killed after he was shot nearly two dozen times in Philadelphia's Spring Garden neighborhood on Monday afternoon, police said. According to Philadelphia police, the 19-year-old was shot 21 times throughout his body while on the 600 block of North 13th Street. Officers rushed him to the hospital...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WGAL

Five students shot behind Philadelphia high school, one dies

PHILADELPHIA — Five students were shot behind a Philadelphia high school on Tuesday evening, police said. The incident happened behind Roxborough High School in the Roxborough neighborhood of Philadelphia. The victims are believed to be members of a football team who just finished a scrimmage and walked off the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Man fatally shot in Oxford Circle, Philadelphia police say

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating the shooting death of a man in Oxford Circle. Officers say around 12:30 a.m. Monday, they responded to reports of a man being shot multiple times in an alleyway behind the 1600 block of Creston Avenue.Investigators say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene before officers were able to transport him to the hospital.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NBC Philadelphia

Funeral Held for Philly Parks and Rec Worker Killed by Stray Bullet

City leaders and members of a West Philadelphia community gathered Monday for the funeral of a parks and recreation employee who was killed by a stray bullet outside the rec center she served. The viewing and funeral for Tiffany Fletcher, a 41-year-old mother of three gunned down earlier this month...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Two teenagers shot, injured near McDonald's in Nicetown: Philadelphia police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two teen boys are shot near a Philadelphia Mcdonald's. The scene unfolded near where Roosevelt Boulevard meets Hunting Park Avenue in the city's Nicetown neighborhood around 3 a.m. Monday. Police tell CBS3 they found a 14-year-old with a gunshot wound to his leg and rushed him to the hospital. A 13-year-old boy was also found just blocks away, also shot in the leg. Both are in stable condition Monday morning.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

2 teens arrested, 2 more wanted in connection with West Philadelphia Uber carjacking: Police

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two young suspects are under arrest and the search is on for two more following a violent carjacking of an Uber driver in West Philadelphia. Police say the Uber driver was beaten viciously in his face before being robbed.Now, two juveniles are in custody and the police are searching for two more teensCBS3 has video of two teenage suspects, 15 and 16 years old, being arrested and placed into the back of a police van. CBS3 is choosing not to show their faces at this point because they are minors.Just before 2:30 a.m. Tuesday, police say the Uber...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

