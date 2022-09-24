ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Brunswick, NJ

Watch: Aron Cruickshank makes a beautiful touchdown catch while completely blanketed in coverage

By Kristian Dyer
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mdrmx_0i9EK6XU00

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — It took until the fourth quarter but Rutgers football found the endzone against Iowa. Evan Simon’s 18-yard touchdown link-up with wide receiver Aron Cruickshank making it a 24-10 lead for Iowa.

For a Rutgers offense that didn’t find the end zone last week in a 16-14 win at Temple, this was not an insignificant moment. And for Simon, this was important.

Simon threw a first quarter interception, a Pick-6, that set the tone early for Iowa. The Hawkeyes took the momentum of that play and scored 24 unanswered points against the home team.

His touchdown connection with Cruickshank was a nice bit of positivity during what was a difficult game at times for the quarterback.

Simon threw two interceptions against Iowa, who came into the game a bit lackluster and sluggish but appeared to turn the corner last week with a 27-0 win over Nevada.

Related

Watch: Rutgers and Iowa fans send a wave to the Iowa Children's Hospital

Check out Simon’s touchdown pass to Cruicskhank as the Rutgers wide receiver makes a nice catch and stays in bounds. Cruickshank was absolutely draped by Iowa defensive back Riley Moss on the play:

All things considered, Simon’s numbers weren’t all that bad. While the interceptions, both into double-coverage, were certainly poor he still was effective in moving the ball.

Related

Urban Meyer talks Rutgers football's 3-0 start: 'I think that was the perfect schedule for Rutgers'

At the time of his fourth quarter touchdown, Simon was 24-of-41 for 249 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions.  He also had two rushes for 13 yards.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

Jason Duclona decommits from Rutgers

Rutgers lost one of its commits in the class of 2023 today when Estero (Fla.) defensive back Jason Duclona announced his decision to reopen his recruitment. Duclona made the announcement via Twitter with the following statement. “First I‘d like to thank the Rutgers community, and coach Schiano for blessing me...
NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
New Brunswick, NJ
Football
City
New Brunswick, NJ
City
Piscataway Township, NJ
New Brunswick, NJ
Sports
94.5 PST

This Is New Jersey’s Best Place To Get A Drink According To Experts

There are a ton of great places to get a drink all over the Garden State, but only one can be named the best place to get a drink in New Jersey. And if you thought the award would go to an establishment in North Jersey, not too far from New York City, like so many of these awards do, you'd be wrong this time. it turns out this honor lands at the heart of the Jersey Shore.
ASBURY PARK, NJ
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

155K+
Followers
205K+
Post
60M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy