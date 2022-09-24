Watch: Aron Cruickshank makes a beautiful touchdown catch while completely blanketed in coverage

PISCATAWAY, N.J. — It took until the fourth quarter but Rutgers football found the endzone against Iowa. Evan Simon’s 18-yard touchdown link-up with wide receiver Aron Cruickshank making it a 24-10 lead for Iowa.

For a Rutgers offense that didn’t find the end zone last week in a 16-14 win at Temple, this was not an insignificant moment. And for Simon, this was important.

Simon threw a first quarter interception, a Pick-6, that set the tone early for Iowa. The Hawkeyes took the momentum of that play and scored 24 unanswered points against the home team.

His touchdown connection with Cruickshank was a nice bit of positivity during what was a difficult game at times for the quarterback.

Simon threw two interceptions against Iowa, who came into the game a bit lackluster and sluggish but appeared to turn the corner last week with a 27-0 win over Nevada.

Check out Simon’s touchdown pass to Cruicskhank as the Rutgers wide receiver makes a nice catch and stays in bounds. Cruickshank was absolutely draped by Iowa defensive back Riley Moss on the play:

All things considered, Simon’s numbers weren’t all that bad. While the interceptions, both into double-coverage, were certainly poor he still was effective in moving the ball.

At the time of his fourth quarter touchdown, Simon was 24-of-41 for 249 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions. He also had two rushes for 13 yards.