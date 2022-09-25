ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tyler, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KLTV

Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater

GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a new manufacturing business coming to Gladewater. Premix-Marbletite or PMM broke ground today on Commerce Street. The Florida-based company makes pool plaster, stucco, and roof tile. They will initially employ about 7 people with phase one, and up to twenty when phase two is constructed. Product will be shipped from Gladewater, and the plant in Florida will remain open.
GLADEWATER, TX
101.5 KNUE

Ham for the Holidays As Tyler, TX Meat Market Confirms Turkey Shortage

For a few weeks now I have seen things online regarding a turkey shortage, but I didn’t believe it was real until I saw information about it from Country Meat Market in Tyler, Texas. It wasn't long ago that I stopped into the Country Meat Market to grab some of their delicious brisket queso, which I think is a must for watching football. But the post online regarding the turkey shortage made me pick up the phone and get the details from them directly.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Texas-based company acquires Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Austin-based EVO Entertainment announced the acquisition of Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam. As a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO […]
TYLER, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Business
City
Longview, TX
Local
Texas Society
Tyler, TX
Society
City
Baytown, TX
Tyler, TX
Business
Local
Texas Industry
City
Tyler, TX
Tyler, TX
Industry
City
Energy, TX
101.5 KNUE

You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home

As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
HENDERSON, TX
101.5 KNUE

Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees

Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
TYLER, TX
theeasttexasweekend.com

Tyler to be featured at the State Fair of Texas

The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest, and most historic state fairs, is gearing up to take off from September 30 - October 23!. Visit Tyler will be there to greet visitors from all over Texas and beyond, highlighting the events and attractions that make our East Texas community special, as a part of the State Fair’s “Destination Days”. The Visit Tyler staff will help man the Texas Heritage Travel booth in the historic GoTexan Pavilion, next to the State Fair Wine Garden and close to the Cotton Bowl.
TYLER, TX
doingmoretoday.com

Good Towns: Tyler, Texas

EDITOR’S NOTE: We first visited Tyler, Texas, three years ago, just before the pandemic hit. It was 90-year-old Winn Morton’s last year to serve as costume designer of the annual Texas Rose Festival. Morton passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 93, but his legacy lives on. Here, we revisit this previously unpublished Good Town, and the memory of one of the town’s most beloved costume designers.
TYLER, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alan Arthur
Mix 93.1

Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?

It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
KILGORE, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

PHOTOS: Rusk county crews fight 3 ‘back-to-back’ fires

RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said. Although Rusk County […]
RUSK COUNTY, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Hope#Plastics Pollution#East Texas#United States Census#East Duncan#Americans
KLTV

WebXtra: Pickup truck catches fire on I-20

KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown. The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park.
LONGVIEW, TX
KLTV

WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview

The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,...
LONGVIEW, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
EPA
Country
India
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Recycling
Country
Vietnam
CBS19

East Texas country club manager killed in crash

SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
WINONA, TX
inforney.com

1 dead in Texas oil well site accident

HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
HARLETON, TX
KLTV

Car runs into garage of Tyler house

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has run into the garage of a house in Tyler. The incident happened on Julia Drive Monday. According to the homeowner, they were in their car in the garage when it happened. They were able to get out of their car using the passenger door.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Police presence to be increased at Longview ISD campuses after investigation into threats

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social […]
LONGVIEW, TX
The Tyler Loop

The Tyler Loop

Tyler, TX
802
Followers
318
Post
91K+
Views
ABOUT

The Tyler Loop helps residents of our diverse and growing city understand our shared challenges and opportunities.

 https://thetylerloop.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy