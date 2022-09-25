Read full article on original website
PATH Board member Kristina Ross on her induction to the Bishop Gorman Catholic School Athletic Hall of FameTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Fundraiser hosted by Lone Star Harley-Davidson benefits local nonprofit Empowerment Community Development CorporationTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
3rd East Texas Black Girl Magic Festival in Tyler, Texas celebrated business commerce, culture, arts, and the communityTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Texas Minority Coalition honoring Pastor Scott Solis with an Excellence in Ministry Award 2022Tour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
Journey's of the Heart Child Care announces Open House is this Saturday, September 24, 2022, in Tyler, TexasTour Tyler TexasTyler, TX
KLTV
Manufacturing company expands to Gladewater
GLADEWATER, Texas (KLTV) - There is a new manufacturing business coming to Gladewater. Premix-Marbletite or PMM broke ground today on Commerce Street. The Florida-based company makes pool plaster, stucco, and roof tile. They will initially employ about 7 people with phase one, and up to twenty when phase two is constructed. Product will be shipped from Gladewater, and the plant in Florida will remain open.
Realtors say East Texas sellers are having to cut prices to entice buyers
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Texas housing market is showing signs of cooling down after the pandemic drove it to new heights last year. Local realtors break down the current state of the housing inventory. “So, obviously, we are moving into a little bit of a different market,” said Macie Arrington, a Keller Williams Major […]
Ham for the Holidays As Tyler, TX Meat Market Confirms Turkey Shortage
For a few weeks now I have seen things online regarding a turkey shortage, but I didn’t believe it was real until I saw information about it from Country Meat Market in Tyler, Texas. It wasn't long ago that I stopped into the Country Meat Market to grab some of their delicious brisket queso, which I think is a must for watching football. But the post online regarding the turkey shortage made me pick up the phone and get the details from them directly.
Texas-based company acquires Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – On Monday, Austin-based EVO Entertainment announced the acquisition of Tyler’s Times Square Grand Slam. As a gathering place for birthdays, date nights, family fun, and more, Times Square Grand Slam has been an important part of the Tyler community. With that in mind, owner Howard Charba entrusted EVO and its CEO […]
You Would Be Living the Dream in this Henderson, Texas Home
As I continue to dream about homes that are way out of my price range, I found this place in Henderson, Texas and it made my jaw drop immediately. This place looks like a resort perfectly situated on a nice lake in East Texas. If I was lucky enough to win the lottery, I would be purchasing this beautiful home and property as soon as I cashed the check, you have to look at the photos below they are stunning.
Bubba’s 33 to Open Soon in Tyler, Texas and Looks to Hire 200 Employees
Texas Roadhouse is one of the most popular restaurants in East Texas. Their steaks are great and those rolls with the cinnamon butter is...is...an outer worldly experience. Yes, they're that good. Something you may not know is that Texas Roadhouse has a cousin in Bubba's 33. Instead of steaks and rolls, here you get stone baked pizza, burgers, wings and more. There is already a location in Longview, Texas that stays packed and the newest location will be opening soon in Tyler and is looking to hire about 200 employees.
theeasttexasweekend.com
Tyler to be featured at the State Fair of Texas
The State Fair of Texas, one of America’s largest, longest, and most historic state fairs, is gearing up to take off from September 30 - October 23!. Visit Tyler will be there to greet visitors from all over Texas and beyond, highlighting the events and attractions that make our East Texas community special, as a part of the State Fair’s “Destination Days”. The Visit Tyler staff will help man the Texas Heritage Travel booth in the historic GoTexan Pavilion, next to the State Fair Wine Garden and close to the Cotton Bowl.
doingmoretoday.com
Good Towns: Tyler, Texas
EDITOR’S NOTE: We first visited Tyler, Texas, three years ago, just before the pandemic hit. It was 90-year-old Winn Morton’s last year to serve as costume designer of the annual Texas Rose Festival. Morton passed away on April 22, 2022, at the age of 93, but his legacy lives on. Here, we revisit this previously unpublished Good Town, and the memory of one of the town’s most beloved costume designers.
Is Visiting The Bulldog Bed & Breakfast In Kilgore, Texas Worth It?
It has one of the most charming downtown areas in all of East Texas and it's full of history and discovery. Visiting downtown Kilgore, Texas you can get lost in learning about the oil boom and the history of this small East Texas town thanks to the East Texas Oil Museum. There's more to Kilgore too, you can check out the Texas Museum of Broadcasting & Communication, the Rangerette Showcase and Museum, Kilgore College and so many other charming locations to visit and learn about.
3 East Texas schools receive 2022 College Success Awards
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Three East Texas schools received 2022 College Success Awards. All three of the University of Texas at Tyler Academy charter schools were selected for this honor because they effectively prepared their students for college. They have campuses in Tyler, Longview and Palestine. UT Tyler Academy was on the list alongside 164 […]
PHOTOS: Rusk county crews fight 3 ‘back-to-back’ fires
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) — Crews in Rusk County have worked three back-to-back fires on Monday in the south portion of the county, according to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management. Laneville Fire Department, Mount Enterprise Fire Department and Reklaw Fire Department all responded to the blazes, Rusk County OEM said. Although Rusk County […]
TRAFFIC ALERT: Segment of Loop 323 in Tyler to be closed due to construction
TYLER, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation (TxDOT) has started the construction of the NNE section of Loop 323 in Tyler, already shutting down some lanes for maintenance. TXDOT says they want to make this as easy and as smooth as possible for everyone, saying they are going...
KLTV
WebXtra: Pickup truck catches fire on I-20
KLTV’s Jamey Boyum talks with Longview Fire Marshal Kevin May about a Sunday evening fire that happened in an unused building in the 800 Block of Methvin Street near downtown. The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park.
KLTV
WebXtra: Fire damages unused building in Downtown Longview
The parks director said the construction of the building is part of their master plan to improve the park. Neal McCoy back on country charts as featured artist on rewritten version of 'Wink'. Updated: 7 hours ago. |. East Texas native Neal Mccoy is back on the country music charts,...
New interim constable for Smith County Pct. 5 has been announced
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – In an executive session on Tuesday, the Smith County Commissioners Court voted unanimously to appoint Wesley Hicks as the new interim constable for Smith County Pct. 5. Commissioner Phillips made a motion to appoint Hicks as interim Smith County Constable Pct. 5 and approve the necessary bond effective Oct. 6. […]
Nose guard: East Texas security company adds four legs, new skills to K9 team
LONGVIEW, Texas — Not too long ago, Heat, a red nose pit bull, was facing a death sentence. Now, she’s the newest tool Bullock Investigations is offering to schools, events and venues — an open-air gun-sniffing dog. “It’s a progression of things,” said Lt. Nick Gaviria, head...
East Texas country club manager killed in crash
SMITH COUNTY, Texas — Hollytree Country Club's general manager, Eric Eitel was killed in a head-on crash on Saturday on State Highway 155 north in Winona. The wreck involved two vehicles, 2004 Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Darrell T. Lewis, 21, and a 2010 Nissan 370Z driven by Eitel, 53.
inforney.com
1 dead in Texas oil well site accident
HARLETON, Texas -- A man died Tuesday in what Texas authorities are calling an industrial accident at an oil well site near Liberty Road and Baker Road north of Harleton. Harrison County sheriff's deputies were notified Tuesday night about the accident that happened earlier in the afternoon. The victim was taken to Good Shepherd Medical Center in Longview, Texas.
KLTV
Car runs into garage of Tyler house
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A car has run into the garage of a house in Tyler. The incident happened on Julia Drive Monday. According to the homeowner, they were in their car in the garage when it happened. They were able to get out of their car using the passenger door.
Police presence to be increased at Longview ISD campuses after investigation into threats
LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Police presence at Longview High School and the rest of the district’s campuses will be increased after Longview and Gregg County law enforcement investigated threats against “LHS,” according to the district. The investigation on Sunday night determined “there was no credible threat against Longview schools” and the threats posted to social […]
The Tyler Loop helps residents of our diverse and growing city understand our shared challenges and opportunities.https://thetylerloop.com/
