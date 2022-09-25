Read full article on original website
Two Fights Break Out Between Parents and Coaches During Texas Youth Football Games
Way to set an example, parents and coaches. Tempers flared during a couple of separate youth football games in El Paso over the weekend, according to News 4 San Antonio. However, instead of the players getting into it as you would expect, it was adult coaches and parents. The first...
UTEP hoops fans can meet team, Golding and former Miner coach Doc Sadler
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Coming off its best season in nearly a decade, fans of the UTEP men’s basketball team will get a chance to meet the team and hear from head coach Joe Golding and special guest and former Miner coach Doc Sadler at the second annual “Dinner in the Don.” The event […]
KVIA
The Rise of Rey Flores: From walk-on to a leader at UTEP
EL PASO, Texas -- Beating Boise State Friday was big for the entire UTEP Football program but for running back and wide receiver Rey Flores, it's a night he'll never forget. Rey is in his sixth and final season with the program and Friday marked his first touchdown - a 4th quarter 3 yard burst into the end zone.
theprofilehhs.com
Hoco 2022: They Certainly Came Home (Homecoming Game)
It’s no secret that Horizon lost our homecoming game, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t talk about what was going on during such a disappointing game!. I got to the football stadium at 6:00 pm, after the tailgate. While I have my own opinions on that as well, I would much rather focus on the game. The game itself was, as mentioned, extremely disappointing, mainly because Horizon’s football team typically does not do well when it comes to actual games. So, to pass the time, I decided to talk to a few of the other participants at the game.
KVIA
Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
pethelpful.com
Video of Dog Who's Been Returned to Texas Shelter Five Times Is Nothing Short of Devastating
It's hard to know that some dogs get returned to a shelter, but when it happens five times to the same dog it's gut-wrenching. That's why employees at the Humane Society of El Paso in Texas are sharing the story of one of their dogs — Dallas. Who sadly has been returned to the shelter several times over.
Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday
EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
Who Knew Hamburgers Were Invented In Texas? Here Are EP’s Best
Texas has a lot to be proud of and here is one more thing to add to the list. With the exception of some vegetarians, pretty much everybody loves a good burger. With cheese or without ... around El Paso and throughout the southwest, 'ya gotta add some green chili too ... pretty much anything can go on a burger.
Why the El Paso Star on the Mountain Won’t Be Lit Up This Week
El Paso's Star on the Mountain. When you see it, you know you are home. It’s been a daily part of our evening skyline since April 1993. But if you've looked towards the Franklins at night these last few days, you may have noticed the iconic symbol has gone dark.
Texas Bucket List Made A Stop At Favorite BBQ Spot In El Paso
We've talked about The Texas Bucket List before on the website; we've mentioned whenever they come to a new place in El Paso & we've mentioned what their top 10 popular places on their YouTube page. Currently The Texas Bucket List is on their 17th season & they stopped at...
Audit links SISD superintendent’s golf donors to bond contractors at previous district in south Texas
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The vice president of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District told our sister station KVEO she is calling for a criminal investigation of current Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carmen. Carmen was the superintendent of San Benito CISD before coming to SISD. “There is a possibility that […]
El Paso News
Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Cooler start to the day
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! A cool start to the day and expect much drier conditions!❣️❣️❣️. Grab those sweaters instead of umbrellas this morning, we are looking much cooler, calm and drier.⛅️. Expect a high of 86 degrees,...
A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight
EL PASO, Texas - The final touches are being put on two 7-foot swords, that will soon be on display at Hank's High School, home of the Knights. The swords are a gift to the school from former state Rep. Joe Pickett. After stepping down from politics due to a cancer diagnosis in 2019, he The post A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight appeared first on KVIA.
El Paso News
Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall like weather this week
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting seasonal weather this workweek. Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s, which is very seasonal for El Paso. A high pressure system is expected to take over, which will dry us out, but the good...
Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert
EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
El Paso Hotel Chosen As One of Best Places To Stay In Texas
Lately the Sun City has been shown a ton of love from people all over social media; from influencers choosing some great local restaurants, or just coming to visit for the first time. Well recently another influencer, the Texas Travel blogger, Ana aka The Bucket List Latina, on Instagram, has...
Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico
LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
nmsuroundup.com
Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student
In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
Did You Miss Iron Maidens’ El Paso Concert? If So, Keep Reading
If you didn't get to see Iron Maiden earlier this month, don't worry ... a fan who was there was kind enough to film the entire show. Iron Maiden brought their "Legacy Of The Beast" tour to El Paso a few weeks ago but not everyone got to see it. Some couldn't afford tickets, some couldn't get tickets, some had to work, etc, etc. For whatever reason, a lot of Iron Maiden fans missed out.
KFOX 14
NMSU student's former manager describes what she was like before her death
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KFOX14/CBS4) — New Mexico State University confirmed that one of its students, Emilia Rueda was one of two people identified in a murder-suicide. Emilia Rueda, 20, was found dead at an apartment complex in Las Cruces along with 19-year-old Carlos Esparza. KFOX14 spoke with Rueda's former...
