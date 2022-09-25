ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KVIA

The Rise of Rey Flores: From walk-on to a leader at UTEP

EL PASO, Texas -- Beating Boise State Friday was big for the entire UTEP Football program but for running back and wide receiver Rey Flores, it's a night he'll never forget. Rey is in his sixth and final season with the program and Friday marked his first touchdown - a 4th quarter 3 yard burst into the end zone.
EL PASO, TX
theprofilehhs.com

Hoco 2022: They Certainly Came Home (Homecoming Game)

It’s no secret that Horizon lost our homecoming game, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t talk about what was going on during such a disappointing game!. I got to the football stadium at 6:00 pm, after the tailgate. While I have my own opinions on that as well, I would much rather focus on the game. The game itself was, as mentioned, extremely disappointing, mainly because Horizon’s football team typically does not do well when it comes to actual games. So, to pass the time, I decided to talk to a few of the other participants at the game.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Las Cruces, NM
State
New Mexico State
Baton Rouge, LA
Football
Baton Rouge, LA
Sports
Local
Louisiana Football
Local
Louisiana College Sports
Las Cruces, NM
Football
Las Cruces, NM
Sports
Las Cruces, NM
College Sports
Baton Rouge, LA
College Sports
Local
Louisiana Sports
City
Baton Rouge, LA
KVIA

Southern New Mexico State Fair kicks off Wednesday

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- The Southern New Mexico State Fair is back. The rodeo and carnival kicks of Wednesday morning and runs until October 2. New this year, expect to see the freestyle motocross with the Brigade FMX riders show. Catch some exciting aerial cliffhangers and backflips. The Brigade FMX riders have over 35 years of combined show experience.
LAS CRUCES, NM
KTSM

Abraham Romero laid to rest Saturday

EL PASO, TEXAS (KTSM) – 17-year-old Abraham Romero’s funeral was held today at Las Cruces first, followed by St. Joseph’s cemetery where he was laid to rest. Romero was a linebacker for the Organ Mountain Varsity Football team. He lost his life after battling a three week medically induced coma. Romero collapsed at a game […]
LAS CRUCES, NM
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Miles Kendrick
Person
Jayden Daniels
KTSM

Audit links SISD superintendent’s golf donors to bond contractors at previous district in south Texas

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The vice president of the San Benito Consolidated Independent School District told our sister station KVEO she is calling for a criminal investigation of current Socorro Independent School District Superintendent Dr. Nate Carmen. Carmen was the superintendent of San Benito CISD before coming to SISD. “There is a possibility that […]
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Roxy’s Tuesday Forecast: Cooler start to the day

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Good morning everyone! Happy Tuesday! A cool start to the day and expect much drier conditions!❣️❣️❣️. Grab those sweaters instead of umbrellas this morning, we are looking much cooler, calm and drier.⛅️. Expect a high of 86 degrees,...
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lsu#American Football#College Football#Lsu Gamer#Sec#Tigers
KVIA ABC-7

A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight

EL PASO, Texas - The final touches are being put on two 7-foot swords, that will soon be on display at Hank's High School, home of the Knights. The swords are a gift to the school from former state Rep. Joe Pickett. After stepping down from politics due to a cancer diagnosis in 2019, he The post A Local high school is receiving a gift fit for a knight appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
El Paso News

Exclusive 9 day forecast: Fall like weather this week

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is expecting seasonal weather this workweek. Afternoon highs are expected to stay in the mid to upper 80s, which is very seasonal for El Paso. A high pressure system is expected to take over, which will dry us out, but the good...
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Views from the anchor desk: El Paso is a diamond in the desert

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — “Views from the Anchor Desk” is a new KTSM blog my co-anchor, Natassia Paloma, and I will be putting together on a weekly basis. I couldn’t think of a more appropriate way to begin than sharing my view of El Paso. I might not be from the Sun City, but […]
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
KVIA ABC-7

Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- A man wanted in connection to a deadly shooting at a Las Cruces hotel died a little over a week after that incident. Las Cruces police confirm that 35-year-old Alfred Marquez died on August 19. Marquez was wanted in connection with the August 10 murder of a 35-year-old following a The post Las Cruces murder suspect died in Mexico appeared first on KVIA.
LAS CRUCES, NM
nmsuroundup.com

Breaking: Dean of Students office announces death of NMSU student

In a statement sent to The Round Up on Thursday (Sept. 22), the Dean of Students office announced the death of a New Mexico State University student, which occurred off campus. An investigation into her death is on-going. Emilia Rueda, 20, from El Paso, Texas, was a junior studying art...
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Did You Miss Iron Maidens’ El Paso Concert? If So, Keep Reading

If you didn't get to see Iron Maiden earlier this month, don't worry ... a fan who was there was kind enough to film the entire show. Iron Maiden brought their "Legacy Of The Beast" tour to El Paso a few weeks ago but not everyone got to see it. Some couldn't afford tickets, some couldn't get tickets, some had to work, etc, etc. For whatever reason, a lot of Iron Maiden fans missed out.
EL PASO, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy