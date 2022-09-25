It’s no secret that Horizon lost our homecoming game, but that doesn’t mean that I can’t talk about what was going on during such a disappointing game!. I got to the football stadium at 6:00 pm, after the tailgate. While I have my own opinions on that as well, I would much rather focus on the game. The game itself was, as mentioned, extremely disappointing, mainly because Horizon’s football team typically does not do well when it comes to actual games. So, to pass the time, I decided to talk to a few of the other participants at the game.

EL PASO, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO