Anchorage, AK

kmxt.org

Midday Report September 26, 2022

On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Chevak begins to set things straight after the storm. The Anchorage School District is facing a 68 million dollar budget shortfall. And the dams for Wrangell’s drinking water reservoirs are deemed among of Alaska’s worst.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage secures its place in top 5 wettest years on record

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Sunshine was a welcoming trend for the weekend across much of Southcentral Alaska. This comes following what has seemingly been nonstop rain for the region since the middle of July. While September has been considerably drier than August, the recent rains this month have helped propel this year to the current fifth wettest on record.
Must Read Alaska

Mayor names new librarian for Anchorage: Virginia Clay McClure

Anchorage Mayor Dave Bronson has named Virginia Clay McClure to be the director of the Anchorage libraries. McClure is the wife of former Lt. Gov. Mead Treadwell, and is not an unfamiliar person to the Anchorage library system. She worked for two years as an assistant director of public services, and was the librarian for the Mountain View branch. She worked in Kentucky public libraries before moving to Anchorage.
alaskasnewssource.com

Weather Lab: Nome students process major storm that moved through their town

Alaska's News Source Producer Ellie Baty brings you an update on the Anchorage Assembly's search for facilities to house the homeless, a federal disaster declaration for the Western Alaska storm and relief programs available to those affected which open today, as well as eligibility for land compensation for Vietnam-era Alaska Native veterans.
alaskasnewssource.com

Anchorage pilot dies in Mat-Su plane crash

Man accused of killing toddler in 2014 pleads guilty to manslaughter. Jyzyk Sharpe’s trial was set to get underway last week after a jury had been selected when the state’s prosecution team offered him a plea deal that would dismiss the Murder-2 charge in exchange for a guilty plea to manslaughter.
Outdoor Life

Grizzly Bear Mauls 9-Year-Old Boy on Moose Hunt in Alaska

A 9-year-old boy and a male relative were hunting moose north of Anchorage, Alaska, on Tuesday when they were attacked by an adult grizzly bear. According to Anchorage Daily News, the adult bear, which had a cub, mauled the young hunter. The older family member, a 41-year-old male, was able to shoot and kill the bear during the attack. The older hunter sustained minor injuries and both hunters were taken to Mat-su Regional Medical Center for care.
alaskasnewssource.com

Necropsy results indicate bear involved in Tuesday attack not the same as the one in Butte

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A necropsy has been completed on the bear that attacked a 9-year-old boy and an adult male on Tuesday evening near Palmer. The two were hunting in the Palmer Hay Flats area when they stumbled across a sow and her cub. Regional Management Coordinator for the Division of Wildlife Conservation Todd Rinaldi said Thursday that he believes the individuals surprised the bear.
kinyradio.com

Authorities find one dead in Palmer RV fire

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - A body was found in a Palmer RV after a fire broke out at the residence Monday. On Monday night at 9:15 pm, the Alaska State Troopers were notified of an RV fire at the 27800 block of East Knik River Road. Troopers, firefighters, and deputy...
alaskasnewssource.com

Wettest stretch of weather since 1989 continues for Southcentral

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage has seen numerous rainfall records this summer and that trend will likely continue into fall. With the wet and cooler weather pattern showing no signs of letting up, it’s possible that Anchorage and surrounding areas could make a run at the wettest year on record.
globalgrasshopper.com

Top 10 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Anchorage 2022

Fascinating cultural sites, sparkling glaciers, winding trails, amusement parks, the glistening Northern Lights, abundant wildlife, and the world’s largest seaplane base make Anchorage one of the most visited cities in Alaska. Surrounded by Kenai, Chugach, and Talkeetna mountains, Anchorage is where you can explore the best of Alaska’s wilderness....
Must Read Alaska

Winter is coming: Assembly sends to mayor its plan that spends $2,285 per month to house each homeless person

The Anchorage Assembly, in a special meeting on Monday, voted to approve $2.4 million in funding for the Assembly’s plan to house about 350 homeless people for three months. That’s a cost of over $6,800 per person for the three months, or $2,285 per homeless person for housing alone, per month beginning on Oct. 1. That only pays for housing the homeless through December through this plan. It does not include services such as free meals and social services.
alaskasnewssource.com

The only ‘cigarette’ boat in Alaska turns heads at Big Lake

BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - Not only is the She Said Yes the only cigarette boat in Alaska, it is also the farthest north cigarette boat in the world. Sandy Stuart has had a dream his whole life to own one of these world-class performance boats and this past year, after finding some money and the right boat, his wife Kira said yes.
BIG LAKE, AK

