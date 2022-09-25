ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Guardians on doorstep of division title after another win over Rangers

By The Associated Press
Akron Beacon Journal
Akron Beacon Journal
 3 days ago
ARLINGTON, Texas — Cal Quantrill won his career-best 10th consecutive decision, rookie Oscar Gonzalez hit two home runs and the Guardians moved closer to clinching the American League Central Division, beating the Texas Rangers 4-2 on Saturday night.

The Guardians won for the 17th time in 20 games. They lowered their magic number to one with the Detroit Tigers' win over the Chicago White Sox. The Guardians can clinch the division title with a win or a White Sox loss Sunday.

Quantrill (14-6) hasn’t lost in 15 starts dating to July 5 and has a career high in wins. He allowed one run, a solo homer to Marcus Semien in the third inning. He struck out four and walked three.

Quantrill’s winning streak is the longest active string in the major leagues. It’s the longest by a Cleveland pitcher since Mike Clevinger ran off 10 consecutive wins in 2019.

Both of Gonzalez’s homers were leadoff shots, in the fifth and ninth innings, giving him 11. It was his second multi-homer game of the season.

Andres Gimenez also hit a solo homer, in the seventh off Brock Burke (7-4) to give Quantrill a 2-1 lead.

Emmanuel Clase earned his major-league-best 39th save in 43 opportunities despite giving up a solo homer to rookie Sam Huff in the ninth.

The Guardians are 61-3 when leading after seven innings.

Amed Rosario drove home Myles Straw with the Guardians' third run in the eighth with a ground-rule double to right-center into the home bullpen.

Rangers starter Glenn Otto gave up one run in 5⅓ innings, two outs short of equaling the most innings pitched in his two-year big-league career.

Otto walked the game’s first hitter, Steven Kwan, on four pitches, then retired the next 12 batters before giving up Gonzalez’s homer leading off the fifth inning.

In the sixth, Rosario’s major league-best ninth triple to the base of the right-field wall came with one out. Otto struck out Jose Ramirez, and Burke came on and retired left-handed hitting Josh Naylor on a grounder.

Trainer's room

Guardians: Right-hander Zach Plesac (broken hand) pitched five innings in a rehab start for Triple-A Columbus on Saturday, likely the final step before he’s activated. He broke his hand earlier this month in Seattle when he punched the ground after giving up a home run.

Rangers: Outfielder Adolis Garcia, fourth in the AL with 95 RBIs, was given Saturday off after being hit by a pitch in the left wrist in the ninth inning of Friday night’s game. … Right-hander Dane Dunning will undergo season-ending arthroscopic hip surgery next week. He finished 4-8 with a 4.46 ERA. He was chosen as Texas’ pitcher of the year in 2021 going 5-10 with a 4.51 ERA in his first year with the club.

Guardians rookie outfielder Steven Kwan named American League Player of the Week

Steven Kwan received recognition Monday for his recent role in helping the Guardians punch their tickets to the postseason. Kwan, 25, claimed the first American League Player of the Week award of his young career. The rookie outfielder also became the second Guardians player to earn the honor this season, joining All-Star third baseman José Ramírez, an AL Player of the Week in April and May.
Cleveland Guardians 2022 postseason tickets to go on sale to public Thursday

The Guardians announced that postseason tickets for the 2022 American League Wild Card and Divisional Series will go on sale to the general public on Thursday at 2 p.m. The Guardians clinched the AL Central on Sunday, their first divisional title since 2018. That will likely give them the No. 3 seed in the AL, meaning they'll host the best-of-3 Wild Card Series. All three games, if needed, will take place at Progressive Field. The Guardians will play whichever team ends up as the No. 6 seed, which will likely be Tampa Bay or Seattle. If the standings hold, the winner of the Guardians series would advance to a best-of-5 series to play the New York Yankees.
