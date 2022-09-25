To put it plainly, South Alabama wants what Louisiana has. The Ragin’ Cajuns have been the class of the Sun Belt Conference West since the league split into divisions in 2018, winning four straight West titles and 12 straight division games at one point. And though that latter streak ended with a 21-17 loss at Louisiana-Monroe last weekend, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack still considers Louisiana (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) the team to beat in the West as the Jaguars (3-1) get set to open conference play at Cajun Field in Lafayette on Saturday.

LAFAYETTE, LA ・ 19 HOURS AGO