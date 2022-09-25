Read full article on original website
2 more former South Alabama football starters off team
South Alabama offensive linemen Antawn Lewis and Anterrious Gray are no longer with the team, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Tuesday. Lewis and Gray were both starters for the Jaguars in 2021, Lewis at right tackle and Gray at left guard. Both former Division I transfers and fifth-year seniors, they’d lost their first-team positions to other players this season.
NCAA upholds targeting suspension for South Alabama’s Brock Higdon
South Alabama defensive end Brock Higdon remains out for the first half Saturday at Louisiana after the NCAA declined to overturn his targeting suspension, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Tuesday. “They’re going to leave his suspension in place,” Wommack said Tuesday. “That’s frustrating.”. Higdon, one of...
South Alabama men’s basketball schedule includes Alabama at home, trips to Oklahoma, UAB
South Alabama released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes a home game with Alabama and trips to New Mexico and Oklahoma. Richie Riley’s Jaguars open the season Nov. 9 at home vs. Mobile, then travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the first time in program history on Nov. 11. South Alabama then hosts Alabama Nov. 15, facing the Crimson Tide in Mobile for the first time.
South Alabama heads to Louisiana to face Sun Belt West’s ‘standard-bearer’
To put it plainly, South Alabama wants what Louisiana has. The Ragin’ Cajuns have been the class of the Sun Belt Conference West since the league split into divisions in 2018, winning four straight West titles and 12 straight division games at one point. And though that latter streak ended with a 21-17 loss at Louisiana-Monroe last weekend, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack still considers Louisiana (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) the team to beat in the West as the Jaguars (3-1) get set to open conference play at Cajun Field in Lafayette on Saturday.
Alt 101.7
Huh? This Is Said To Be The Dumbest City In the State Of Alabama
There is one word that I really don't like to throw around so loosely. You never know who you're offending; quite frankly, everyone's definition is different. After looking at the results of this study, some might consider this place the dumbest city in the state. I'd rather say, it's just...
Wildfire risk high for parts of Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday
Parts of Alabama will be under a higher than normal risk for wildfires both today and Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the combination of dry air and breezy winds could lead to an increased risk of wildfires -- and outdoor burning will be a bad idea. A red flag...
New Orleans dining in Spanish Fort? Mandina’s makes it happen
Any time a New Orleans culinary landmark opens a branch office in the Mobile area, it raises two burning questions: How does the interloper stack up, in an area that’s no slouch when it comes to coastal culinary diversity? And did anything get lost in translation?. The operators of...
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
WALA-TV FOX10
‘No, I’m not worried at all’: Mobilians remain confident as Ian tracks into the Gulf Coast
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - All eyes are on Ian as it continues to grow out in the Caribbean. Our team of meteorologists is continuing to track its final destination. In the meantime, anticipation continues to grow amongst locals. Still, a little over 1,100 miles away from our part of the...
thebamabuzz.com
HURRICANE IAN: Predictions on Alabama impact, plus how to prepare + stay safe
As Hurricane Ian approaches, Alabamians on the coast are urged to prepare for severe weather. The latest from the US National Weather Service Mobile states that Hurricane Ian’s track generally stays east of the Mobile area, but impacts are still expected. Here are tips on how to best prepare.
Verizon prepping for Hurricane Ian
PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — Verizon is preparing to connect communities across Florida as Hurricane Ian nears. Spokesperson for Verizon, Andrew Testa, said they have teams of engineers running emergency drills and preparing for the incoming storm. “Our team of engineers are actively preparing, running emergency drills, testing fiber, looking at cell sites and making sure […]
Mobile Baykeeper sues Alabama Power over coal ash in Mobile-Tensaw Delta
The battle over storing coal ash on the banks of the Mobile River, in one of Alabama’s most ecologically sensitive and unique areas, is heading to federal court. Environmental group Mobile Baykeeper filed a lawsuit today against Alabama Power Company, arguing that the utility’s plans to cover in place coal ash ponds at the James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant, about 25 miles north of Mobile, would “leach pollutants into public waters of the United States and of Alabama indefinitely,” and would be in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and federal coal rules enacted in 2015.
WTVM
Columbus man facing fish trafficking charges sentenced to probation
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - We have new details on a case involving a Columbus businessman charged with fish trafficking in Mobile, Alabama. News Leader 9 has obtained court documents detailing the local grocery store owner’s arrest and how he has avoided prison. Cuong Duc Bui - who also goes...
Local grocery store stocked ahead of potential Hurricane Ian impact
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — As some Floridians prepare to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Ian, further west in Escambia County, people are stocking up, just in case the area sees some impact from the storm. Grocery Advantage in Pensacola works year-round to keep the essentials stocked well ahead of hurricane season. “We have a checklist just like with holidays,” […]
Dangerous surf conditions expected for News 5 area as Ian approaches US
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — People have been watching the possible path of Ian all weekend and surf conditions along the coast may be a concern this week. Conditions have been pretty consistent for the last few days in south Baldwin County there yellow flags have been flying all weekend along with purple flags for […]
utv44.com
Baldwin County monitoring the potential storm in the Gulf of Mexico
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WPMI) — Ian will be churning up gulf waters and potentially creating dangerous rip currents at our area beaches. Beachgoers are enjoying the nice weather on the gulf coast but in the next few days, water rescue crews are asking folks to be on alert when going in the water.
Mobile Police investigating shooting on Marshall Alley
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Mobile Police Department confirmed that their officers are investigating a shooting that happened on Marshall Alley. Officials said the victim was shot by a man they did not know. Their injuries are not life-threatening. This occurred just after 10 a.m. No other information is available at this time. […]
3 North Alabama murderers up for parole
Three convicted murderers from North Alabama will learn on Tuesday if they will be granted an early release, according to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons & Paroles
Alabama prison inmate Kastellio Vaughan refused medical care after surgery, ADOC says
Alabama prison officials have released more medical information of an inmate whose photos of his physical deterioration have gone viral on social media. Kastellio Vaughan, 32, is serving a 20-year sentence for 2019 convictions of multiple car break-ins and a burglary in Baldwin and Mobile counties. He signed a waiver...
Fight at Bay Minette bar turns into shooting
BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Bay Minette Police Department said their officers are investigating a shooting that happened at a business early Sunday morning. According to officers, a woman came into the Bay Minette Police Department to report a shooting. The woman said she and another woman got into a fight with […]
