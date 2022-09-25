ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ruston, LA

2 more former South Alabama football starters off team

South Alabama offensive linemen Antawn Lewis and Anterrious Gray are no longer with the team, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Tuesday. Lewis and Gray were both starters for the Jaguars in 2021, Lewis at right tackle and Gray at left guard. Both former Division I transfers and fifth-year seniors, they’d lost their first-team positions to other players this season.
NCAA upholds targeting suspension for South Alabama's Brock Higdon

South Alabama defensive end Brock Higdon remains out for the first half Saturday at Louisiana after the NCAA declined to overturn his targeting suspension, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack said Tuesday. “They’re going to leave his suspension in place,” Wommack said Tuesday. “That’s frustrating.”. Higdon, one of...
South Alabama men's basketball schedule includes Alabama at home, trips to Oklahoma, UAB

South Alabama released its full 2022-23 basketball schedule on Tuesday, which includes a home game with Alabama and trips to New Mexico and Oklahoma. Richie Riley’s Jaguars open the season Nov. 9 at home vs. Mobile, then travels to Albuquerque to face New Mexico for the first time in program history on Nov. 11. South Alabama then hosts Alabama Nov. 15, facing the Crimson Tide in Mobile for the first time.
South Alabama heads to Louisiana to face Sun Belt West's 'standard-bearer'

To put it plainly, South Alabama wants what Louisiana has. The Ragin’ Cajuns have been the class of the Sun Belt Conference West since the league split into divisions in 2018, winning four straight West titles and 12 straight division games at one point. And though that latter streak ended with a 21-17 loss at Louisiana-Monroe last weekend, Jaguars coach Kane Wommack still considers Louisiana (2-2, 0-1 Sun Belt) the team to beat in the West as the Jaguars (3-1) get set to open conference play at Cajun Field in Lafayette on Saturday.
LAFAYETTE, LA
