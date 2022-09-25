ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Walter Baldree
2d ago

It seems to me maybe it’s people being to comfortable in the bears habitat instead of killing the animal’s maybe we need to keep people out of the bears home.

Gaynor V. Henry
2d ago

People want that country living. But they don’t want the wildlife, or anything else that goes with it. They encroach and interfere and disrupt and destroy wildlife habitat, where exactly is wildlife supposed to go? Or are they just expected to recognize boundaries and read signs? Maybe they should move to condos somewhere in Butte. SMDH!

Jerene Harrison
2d ago

poor little baby bear has to be taken away from it mother and sent to a zoo that's not right could have moved them to a new location 😢😓😓😓🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻🐻

