The battle over storing coal ash on the banks of the Mobile River, in one of Alabama’s most ecologically sensitive and unique areas, is heading to federal court. Environmental group Mobile Baykeeper filed a lawsuit today against Alabama Power Company, arguing that the utility’s plans to cover in place coal ash ponds at the James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant, about 25 miles north of Mobile, would “leach pollutants into public waters of the United States and of Alabama indefinitely,” and would be in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and federal coal rules enacted in 2015.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO