Hurricane Ian: Here’s how Alabama is helping victims, evacuees as storm nears landfall in Florida
As Hurricane Ian is expected to make landfall in Florida on Wednesday into Thursday, Alabamians are both heading toward the storm to help victims and animals as others are providing refuge to evacuees in Alabama. The Birmingham-based Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi is sending volunteers and staff to Florida...
Tropical Storm Ian expected to become hurricane as it nears Florida
Authorities and residents in Florida were keeping a cautious eye on Tropical Storm Ian as it rumbled through the Caribbean on Sunday, expected to continue gaining strength and become a major hurricane in the coming days on a forecast track toward the state. Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of...
Hurricane Ian: Disney World closes some resorts, Tampa, Orlando airports shutting down
Hurricane Ian, now a powerful Category 3 storm packing 125 mph winds, made landfall on the western tip of Cuba Tuesday morning. Ian is moving towards the north and is expected to slow as it turns towards the northeast later tonight and tomorrow. Ian will emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later today and pass west of the Florida Keys before approaching the west coast of Florida, strengthening as it goes.
‘Don’t take anything for granted’: Alabama coastal leaders keep watch on Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian is expected to reach the Gulf of Mexico on Tuesday as a powerful Category 4 storm and is forecasted to head toward the western edges of the Florida peninsula. For coastal Alabama, that’s good news. But for officials in coastal cities like Gulf Shores and Dauphin Island, the storm’s entry into the Gulf of Mexico is enough to raise concerns.
Colorado lawmakers wage final fight to keep Space Command HQ out of Alabama
The Department of the Air Force hasn’t yet issued its final word on the location of U.S. Space Command headquarters — a decision that will determine whether the base remains at Peterson Space Force Base in Colorado Springs or moves to Huntsville — but a decision is coming.
California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative earlier this month to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1...
Will Hurricane Ian close Florida Waffle House locations?
You know it’s bad when the Waffle House closes. The 24/7 greasy spoons are known for keeping open no matter what comes their way. Nothing can stop a plate of smothered hash browns, right?. But sometimes, the weather is too much to bear. That was the case five years...
Mobile Baykeeper sues Alabama Power over coal ash in Mobile-Tensaw Delta
The battle over storing coal ash on the banks of the Mobile River, in one of Alabama’s most ecologically sensitive and unique areas, is heading to federal court. Environmental group Mobile Baykeeper filed a lawsuit today against Alabama Power Company, arguing that the utility’s plans to cover in place coal ash ponds at the James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant, about 25 miles north of Mobile, would “leach pollutants into public waters of the United States and of Alabama indefinitely,” and would be in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and federal coal rules enacted in 2015.
Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?
Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
Wildfire risk high for parts of Alabama Tuesday and Wednesday
Parts of Alabama will be under a higher than normal risk for wildfires both today and Wednesday. The National Weather Service said the combination of dry air and breezy winds could lead to an increased risk of wildfires -- and outdoor burning will be a bad idea. A red flag...
Hurricane Ian: Disney World reportedly closing for 2 days as Florida braces for storm; Universal closes
Walt Disney in Orlando is closing for at least two days due to Hurricane Ian, CNBC is reporting. The entertainment company will close Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 29, according to the report. The closure comes as Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida’s west coast as a major storm, with impact in Tampa before it makes its way to central Florida where Disney parks are located.
Prison strike, diabetes spike, distant extradition: Down in Alabama
An inmate work stoppage in Alabama’s prisons. Another nasty gift from the pandemic era. An extradition all the way from Alaska to Sylacauga. The coach who’ll be waving the green flag at Talladega this weekend. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is short and free. Listen to it by...
High-speed internet in Alabama: State provides $82 million for ‘middle-mile’ network
Back in January, the Alabama Legislature and Gov. Kay Ivey approved a plan to spend $276 million of the state’s American Rescue Plan Act federal funds on the expansion of access to high-speed internet. Today, Ivey and legislative leaders announced that $82 million of that would be used for...
Report: 4 in 10 Alabama children don’t have access to childcare, impacting parent workforce
When it comes to describing reasons that people are prevented from participating in the labor force, Alabama women are more likely to cite family responsibilities than men, said Alexander Ruder of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta during the second meeting of the Alabama Workforce and Wage Gap Task Force,
Alabama GOP chair’s family believed voter ID was mark of the beast, brother said in deposition
This is an opinion column. When Alabama’s voter ID was before the state Legislature, if I had come up with a hypothetical like the Wahl family, the proponents of that bill would have rolled their eyes and told me to stop being ridiculous. And I don’t know what I...
As fentanyl deaths rise, Alabama officials face vexing question: More prison sentences or alternative solutions
Alabama officials are scrambling to find solutions to the latest drug crisis as overdoses linked to illicit fentanyl ingestion are rattling the state with plenty of horrific stories. Recent examples played out in Alabama news outlets include:. A 15-year-old in Semmes snorted opioids, not knowing it was laced with synthetic...
Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves withheld Jackson water repair funds for fiscal conservatism
Years before people in Jackson were recently left without running water for several days, Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves claimed to have helped block money to fund water system repairs in the capital city. Reeves, a Republican, blames Jackson’s water crisis on mismanagement at the city level. The city’s latest water...
Mobile County District Attorney’s race: Candidates pitch plans to combat fentanyl
Alabama’s growing fentanyl overdose crisis is wedging itself into general election politics, and the candidates for Mobile County District Attorney are pitching plans on how they plan to combat it. Moshae Donald, a Democratic challenger for the county’s top prosecutor’s job, announced Monday that if elected, she will form...
Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint
The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
Alabama unable to issue driver licenses in person due to network outage
Alabama residents might have to wait a while to get a driver license if they plan to pick one up in person. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Driver License Division is currently experiencing a statewide network outage, which means examiners are unable to process any in-person license transactions. ALEA...
