ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Comments / 0

Related
AL.com

Hurricane Ian: Disney World closes some resorts, Tampa, Orlando airports shutting down

Hurricane Ian, now a powerful Category 3 storm packing 125 mph winds, made landfall on the western tip of Cuba Tuesday morning. Ian is moving towards the north and is expected to slow as it turns towards the northeast later tonight and tomorrow. Ian will emerge over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico later today and pass west of the Florida Keys before approaching the west coast of Florida, strengthening as it goes.
ORLANDO, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
City
Pinellas Park, FL
City
Tampa, FL
Local
Florida Government
AL.com

California, tribal leaders announce new tourism initiative

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — In a state with the second-most federally recognized Indigenous tribes in the country, California officials and tribal leaders announced an initiative earlier this month to drive up tourism in native communities. The initiative, Visit Native California, and its accompanying website are funded by a $1...
CALIFORNIA STATE
AL.com

Will Hurricane Ian close Florida Waffle House locations?

You know it’s bad when the Waffle House closes. The 24/7 greasy spoons are known for keeping open no matter what comes their way. Nothing can stop a plate of smothered hash browns, right?. But sometimes, the weather is too much to bear. That was the case five years...
FLORIDA STATE
AL.com

Mobile Baykeeper sues Alabama Power over coal ash in Mobile-Tensaw Delta

The battle over storing coal ash on the banks of the Mobile River, in one of Alabama’s most ecologically sensitive and unique areas, is heading to federal court. Environmental group Mobile Baykeeper filed a lawsuit today against Alabama Power Company, arguing that the utility’s plans to cover in place coal ash ponds at the James M. Barry Electric Generating Plant, about 25 miles north of Mobile, would “leach pollutants into public waters of the United States and of Alabama indefinitely,” and would be in violation of the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, and federal coal rules enacted in 2015.
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
AL.com

Tropical Storm Ian: What does Alabama need to know?

Tropical Storm Ian got stronger on Sunday night as it headed in the direction of Cuba -- and eventually the Gulf of Mexico. Ian’s winds increased from 45 mph to 65 mph late Sunday, according to the National Hurricane Center. Ian is expected to become a hurricane on Monday...
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Hurricane Ian: Disney World reportedly closing for 2 days as Florida braces for storm; Universal closes

Walt Disney in Orlando is closing for at least two days due to Hurricane Ian, CNBC is reporting. The entertainment company will close Animal Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Epcot and Magic Kingdom on Wednesday, Sept. 28 through Thursday, Sept. 29, according to the report. The closure comes as Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida’s west coast as a major storm, with impact in Tampa before it makes its way to central Florida where Disney parks are located.
ORLANDO, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#State Of Florida#Emergency Management#State Of Emergency#Atlantic Hurricane#Disaster Management#Tropical Storm Ian#Floridians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FEMA
Country
Cuba
NewsBreak
Environment
AL.com

Selma grave of William Rufus King, Alabama’s only U.S. vice president, vandalized with black paint

The Selma gravesite of Alabama’s only U.S. vice president was defaced Friday after vandals splashed black paint on the mausoleum holding the tomb of William Rufus King. King, who was also a U.S. senator representing Alabama, briefly served as vice president during the Franklin Pierce administration, holding the post from March 4, 1853 until his death in Selma nearly a month later on April 15, 1853.
SELMA, AL
AL.com

AL.com

Birmingham, AL
197K+
Followers
58K+
Post
69M+
Views
ABOUT

AL.com is Alabama's source for news, sports, entertainment, weather and more.

 https://www.al.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy