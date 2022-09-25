Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
voiceofmotown.com
Update on WVU Football Recruiting
Morgantown, West Virginia – The 2023 recruiting class got off to a fast and promising start, but has slowed down as of late. There’s a total of 17 commitments and they show plenty of talent across the board. At the beginning of the cycle, the ’23 class was on pace to become one of the best in school history.
Daily Athenaeum
What’s changed for WVU’s defense after two straight wins?
Despite opening the season allowing more than 30 points to Pittsburgh and Kansas, West Virginia football has flipped the script defensively. So, what has changed for the Mountaineers?. Now ranked 23rd in the NCAA, West Virginia’s defense has made great strides in its past two victories, restricting both Towson and...
WTRF
WVU secures 20 wins at Thunder in the Mountains
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University tennis team concluded action at Thunder in the Mountains on Sunday afternoon, in Charleston, West Virginia on Sunday. “It was a good weekend of competition,” WVU coach Miha Lisac said. “We competed well during the weekend as a team, and we saw strides with individual players in how they compete under pressure. It was a good weekend for us overall.”
West Virginia’s best high schools, according to Niche
Niche has released the Best Schools and Districts rankings for 2023, and several of the top schools are in north central West Virginia.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Metro News
Simpson resigns from position as Trinity football coach
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Trinity’s football team has experienced a solid start to the 2022 season by winning three of its first four games. If the Warriors are to maintain and build on their success the remainder of this season, they’ll have to do so with a new head coach.
wvsportsnow.com
WVU Basketball Officially Starts Preparation For 2022-23 Season
Monday marks the first official day of practice for college basketball teams. As West Virginia begins their preparation for the 2022-23 season, let’s take a quick look at the new faces and roles for the Mountaineers. Returning Players: Kedrian Johnson, Kobe Johnson, Seth Wilson, Jamel King, James Okonkwo. Transfer...
voiceofmotown.com
With A Tough Schedule And A New Roster, How Will The 2022-23 Basketball Team Look
With a completely new roster for the 2022-23 Basketball Season, the Mountaineers look to improve from a disappointing 2021-22 campaign. Last year, WVU went 16-17 (4-14) ending its season to 6th ranked Kansas (the eventual National Champions) in the second round of the Big 12 tournament. This year, things SHOULD be much different.
WBOY
Huggins on return of Matthews Jr.: “He called me”
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – Following the conclusion of the 2021-22 season, Emmitt Matthews Jr. decided to transfer out of the West Virginia men’s basketball program. After one season at the University of Washington – a quick 40-minute drive from his hometown of Tacoma, Washington opposed to the 2,600-mile journey from home to Morgantown – Matthews has returned to WVU.
IN THIS ARTICLE
WBOY
New biking and hiking trail opens in Morgantown
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) – The City of Morgantown and West Virginia University have made it a goal to have an outdoor wilderness hiking and biking trail within one mile of every citizen. WVU’s Brad and Alys Smith Outdoor Economic Collaborative held a grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony Tuesday...
voiceofmotown.com
Shocking Facts About Neal Brown’s Tenure as the Head Coach of the Mountaineers
Morgantown, West Virginia – Neal Brown has had a tumultuous first three seasons and four games of his career as the head coach of the West Virginia Mountaineers. His arrival in Morgantown had so much promise, but unfortunately he has not yet lived up to expectations or to the precedent set by his predecessors (Rich Rodriguez, Bill Stewart and Dana Holgorsen, namely).
Week 6 high school football rankings
It's week six of the West Virginia high school football season, and below is a list of the top ten rankings for every class.
WDTV
Fairmont State crowns Homecoming Royalty
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - Two Fairmont State University students were crowned Homecoming Royalty over the weekend by their peers during the 2022 Homecoming celebration. Sophomore, Madelyn Moore, and senior, Asia-Lynn Cooper, were crowned by last year’s Homecoming Royalty, Grant Elliot and Katlyn Cunningham, during halftime at the Fairmont State University versus UNC Pembroke Homecoming football game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
voiceofmotown.com
Dana Holgorsen is in Full Meltdown Mode
Former WVU and current Houston coach Dana Holgorsen has never been one to hold back his emotions. This was clearly evident with the sideline mannerisms he portrayed during his time in Morgantown…. However, while he never really showed a ton of emotions during postgame press conferences at WVU, that hasn’t...
wvsportsnow.com
Watch: WVU HC Bob Huggins Talks What He Likes About New Team
On Monday afternoon, WVU head coach Bob Huggins met with the media to talk about his new look team for the first time. Huggins and his coaching staff bring in nine new players all from the transfer portal, junior college and high school. Huggins is optimistic about the offensive abilities...
meigsindypress.com
Pomeroy Woman Indicted by Gallia County Grand Jury
GALLIPOLIS, Ohio – Prosecuting Attorney Jason D. Holdren announces that the Gallia County Grand Jury met in September 2022 and returned indictments against multiple individuals incuding one from Meigs County. Michelle D. Woodyard, 45, of Pomeroy, Ohio, one count of Failure to Appear, a felony of the fourth degree.
WSAZ
Disaster Loans for those impacted by flooding in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Some communities in Huntington are still picking up the pieces after flash flooding in May. Sharon Gadbois stopped by Frist Look at Four to talk bout disaster relief that is available for those who suffered damage during the flooding. You can call 1-800-659-2955 or click here...
WSAZ
Fresh Cut Friday with The Butcher Shop
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Butcher Shop has something for everyone, including a variety of seafood. Chris Dixon, owner of The Butcher Shop, stopped by First Look at Four to cook some. This segment is sponsored content and not a product of WSAZ news. If you are interested in a...
WDTV
Bridgeport trooper disciplined after profanity-filled audio recording
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Disciplinary action was taken against a Bridgeport-based state trooper after a profanity-filled audio recording of him interacting with a Harrison County business owner surfaced, officials said. The recording came after Jennifer Bruce, owner of a convenience store in Lost Creek, met with Trooper Trupo in August...
Metro News
Takubo, pulmonologist and senator, now also joins WVU Health as an executive
Tom Takubo, senator and pulmonologist, is adding another hat. The West Virginia University Health System today announced that Takubo will now serve as executive vice president of provider relations. The announcement indicated that Takubo will continue to maintain his clinical practice. And he remains majority leader for Republicans in the state Senate.
Wheeling doctor says a stroke can happen to anyone, even him
OHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – This Thursday is World Heart Day, and residents across the area will be out in force for the 2022 Ohio Valley Heart Walk. The American Heart Association says that even a single story can inspire, teach and provide hope for millions affected by heart disease and strokes. Dr. Michael Campsey […]
Comments / 0