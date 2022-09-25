ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WSB Radio

4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say

Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials, once officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach. Detectives...
11Alive

Dunwoody police stop man who 'stole' his own vehicle, police say

DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man had a brief stint in handcuffs after Dunwoody police thought he stole a vehicle. Turns out, the car was his. The department said officers were patrolling when they found a stolen vehicle driving south on Winters Chapel Road last Saturday. During the traffic stop, the driver and the passenger complied with all law enforcement orders and were detained in handcuffs, according to police.
11Alive

1 shot, killed at Atlanta apartment complex, police say

ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed at a south Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. APD said officers responded to Villages At Carver apartment complex at 201 Moury Ave SW at 9 p.m. The apartment complex is not far from Arthur Langford Jr. Skate Park.
fox5atlanta.com

Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found

ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
11Alive

11Alive

