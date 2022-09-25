DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man had a brief stint in handcuffs after Dunwoody police thought he stole a vehicle. Turns out, the car was his. The department said officers were patrolling when they found a stolen vehicle driving south on Winters Chapel Road last Saturday. During the traffic stop, the driver and the passenger complied with all law enforcement orders and were detained in handcuffs, according to police.

