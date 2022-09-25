Read full article on original website
Missing in Georgia: Police searching for 12-year-old girl who disappeared overnight
MORROW, Ga. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Police in Georgia are asking for the public's help finding a missing 12-year-old girl. According to the Clayton County Police Department, officers responded Monday night to Trammel Road in Morrow in reference to a missing person. Police say Aliyah Ransom left...
Parents of 10-year-old killed in house fire charged with felony murder
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — The parents of a 10-year-old killed in a Gwinnett County house fire now face felony murder and other charges. William and Carina McCue vanished for months after the fire until police found them on the Appalachian Trail in June. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for...
Duluth police asking for tips to find 13-year-old autistic boy last seen Wednesday
ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Have you seen Sean Ayling? The Duluth Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating the 13-year-old boy with autism, who went missing Wednesday. According to police, Sean Joel Ayling was seen walking near 2635 Pleasant Hill Road at 3:15 p.m. Wednesday. Sean...
Police release image of person of interest in murder of 13-year-old found along DeKalb trail
DeKalb County police have released a photo of a person wanted for questioning in the murder of a 13-year-old boy found dead in Lithonia last week. DeKalb Police responded to reports of a person found dead near Lithonia Park on Sept. 19. A mother and daughter walking the trails told police they found the body of Jamiren Crosby, who had last been seen a few days earlier.
Police: Clayton County 16-year-old boy missing after leaving home Friday
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police are asking the public for help finding a runaway 16-year-old boy who has been missing since Friday night. Officials say 16-year-old Christopher Lewis Jr. left his home on the 8000 block of Park Ridge Drive at around 9:30 p.m. on Friday. He has not returned home.
Wrong-way driver arrested after pulling into Duluth Police Department parking lot drunk, officers say
DULUTH, Ga. — A 23-year-old woman facing several charges after police said she was driving drunk opposite of traffic on Buford Highway and pulled into the police department's parking lot. Duluth Police Department shared the 911 call reporting the driver on Sept. 23. "Hi, I just want to let...
Police: Suspect caught on camera vandalizing Stockbridge home multiple times
STOCKBRIDGE, Ga. - Henry County police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect wanted for a series of criminal damage incidents. Officials say between 2 and 3 a.m. on Aug. 24 and Sept. 19 home security cameras caught the suspect in the area of Barrington Parkway in Stockbridge, Georgia.
4-year-old stabbed by 19-year-old uncle in Gwinnett County, police say
Gwinnett police are investigating a stabbing that left a 4-year-old child seriously injured. At about 8 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to Lewis Ridge Circle in Lawrenceville about a child being injured. According to officials, once officers arrived, they found a 4-year-old with a stab wound to his stomach. Detectives...
DeKalb County police investigating woman's murder
A woman is dead and witnesses say it is all because of a fist fight. It happened at an apartment complex near Glenwood Road.
Man police say assaulted woman in courthouse bathroom caught appearing to follow GA State student
ATLANTA — A man who police say assaulted a woman inside a bathroom at the Fulton County courthouse has been arrested. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Lester Walker was taken into custody Monday evening after a senior investigator with the Fulton County District Attorney’s...
Dunwoody police stop man who 'stole' his own vehicle, police say
DUNWOODY, Ga. — A man had a brief stint in handcuffs after Dunwoody police thought he stole a vehicle. Turns out, the car was his. The department said officers were patrolling when they found a stolen vehicle driving south on Winters Chapel Road last Saturday. During the traffic stop, the driver and the passenger complied with all law enforcement orders and were detained in handcuffs, according to police.
Police open homicide investigation after victim in Moreland Avenue shooting dies
A man injured in a shooting at a Moreland Avenue business last week has died, and Atlanta police homicide detectives have taken over the investigation, the department announced Monday.
Neighbor rescues sleeping family of 7 from burning Snellville home, officials say
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — A Snellville family of seven is thankful that their neighbor was alert after their home caught fire early Monday morning. Gwinnett County firefighters were called to a home on Hidden Forest Drive just before 4 a.m. where they found the house fully engulfed in flames.
1 shot, killed at Atlanta apartment complex, police say
ATLANTA — A man was shot and killed at a south Atlanta apartment complex Tuesday night, according to the Atlanta Police Department. APD said officers responded to Villages At Carver apartment complex at 201 Moury Ave SW at 9 p.m. The apartment complex is not far from Arthur Langford Jr. Skate Park.
Woman shot to death at DeKalb County apartment complex
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. — DeKalb County police said a woman is dead at Decatur apartment complex. Police said they were called out to the complex for reports of a person shot. Investigators said that they found the body of woman who had died from a gunshot wound. Channel 2...
Mother remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog
ROSWELL, Ga. — A Roswell mother is being remembered after police say she was struck and killed while on a morning jog. It happened outside of a Roswell fire station on the corner of Market Boulevard and Old Alabama Road on July 13, 2022. Police say a Roswell firefighter was behind the wheel.
2 men shot to death at Gwinnett County apartment complex; shooters still on the run
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Gwinnett County police said two men were shot and killed at a Norcross apartment complex Sunday night. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Police said they responded to reports of a shooting at the Parc 1695 apartments around 11 p.m. When...
Missing 9-year-old Atlanta girl found
ATLANTA – Police have issued a "critical missing child" alert for a 9-year-old Atlanta girl last seen early Tuesday evening. Alvaria Porter was last seen around 6 p.m. in the area of Byrere Terrace SW and Epworth Street SW, just a few blocks south of Rev James Orange Park in the Oakland City neighborhood, Atlanta police say.
Police investigation underway after shooting at DeKalb County apartment complex
LITHONIA, Ga. — DeKalb Police are investigating after a shooting at a complex in Lithonia Monday evening. 11Alive crews spotted DeKalb Police crime scene investigators at 5907 Sutcliffe Square around 6:30 p.m. Evidence markers were also seen on the second-floor railing of the complex. DeKalb Police said it appears...
Cobb teen goes to jail after going over 130 mph in a 55 mph zone, police say
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A Powder Springs teen lands himself behind bars after speeding and reckless driving. Powder Springs officers were working the area of CH James Pkwy just before 3 a.m. on Sunday when two cars were racing at high-speeds. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as...
