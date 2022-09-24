Read full article on original website
gobobcats.com
Bobcats Earn First MAAC Win of 2022 in Thriller at Siena
LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – Behind a double-double apiece from Alexandra Tennon and Aryanah Diaz, the Quinnipiac volleyball team earned its first MAAC victory of the season with a thrilling five-set victory over Siena on the road Saturday afternoon inside of the Alumni Recreation Center. Tennon posted 16 kills and 13...
hbsdealer.com
Aubuchon acquires Campbell’s True Value stores
Brent Burger, the owner and operator of four Campbell’s True Value stores in Maine, has agreed to sell his business to the Aubuchon Company. “Celebrating 50 years, Campbell’s is an independent success story that I have long admired,” said William E. Aubuchon, IV, president and CEO. The...
Speedway 95 Results from September 24
Speedway 95 wrapped up the 2022 season Saturday night with the four regular Saturday night divisions in action, joined by two divisions from the Wednesday night program that ended August 28. Action will return to Speedway 95 on October 7 and 8 with the Paul Bunyan Speed Week-end closing the season.
Squirrel causes power outage for thousands of Bangor residents
BANGOR, Maine — Sunday morning, many folks in Bangor were sent back to the dark ages thanks to one small critter. At about 7:30 a.m., a squirrel caused damage to the Broadway substation on Stillwater Avenue. The damage created an outage on parts of Kenduskeag Avenue, Stillwater Avenue, and many streets in between.
Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?
Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
It’s Fall: Here Are the Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership in Maine
The Bangor Police are more than just our Maine heroes that fight crime and protect us every day. They are also our moral compass. And they understand the issues that cause disruption and chaos in Maine households. One of their most popular Facebook posts of all time is their Rules of Flannel Shirt Ownership.
colbyecho.news
Gravy train stops in Waterville
The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
3 Great Pizza Places in Maine
What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
wgan.com
Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage
Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
WGME
UMaine closes dining and residence halls because there aren't enough students
(BDN) -- The University of Maine has closed one of its three dining halls and a residence hall for the fall semester, reflecting some of the lowest enrollment the Orono campus has seen in years and staffing troubles that have plagued virtually every industry. The university closed Hancock Hall, one...
wabi.tv
CMP crews heading to Canada to help thousands without power
BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Central Maine Power in Bangor is heading up to Nova Scotia after the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Fiona. “So, CMP put in an offer last night of 16 line crews and some support staff. The offer was immediately accepted,” said Adam Desrosiers, VP of Electric Operations.
WMTW
Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices
RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
wabi.tv
Mainers voice concerns over possible 200% price hike for natural gas
CUMBERLAND, Maine (WMTW) - A public hearing was held in Cumberland Thursday night to discuss a proposed 200 percent distribution rate increase for Summit Natural Gas. Only a handful of people got up to speak during the public comment period, but their tone was clear: they can’t afford this.
Bangor PD has new ideas to help with homelessness in the city
BANGOR, Maine — Some communities across Maine are seeing more and more people without housing. In Bangor, it's been an ongoing issue, and the city's police department has some ideas to help curb the number of people who are not seeking shelter. There are at least 170 people in...
penbaypilot.com
Rockland commemorates installation of El Faro Salute
ROCKLAND — “Upon seeing the sketch of the faceless seaman and sailors, I actually got chills with such a tremendous tribute to the crew,” said CDR John Buckley (retired), U.S. Navy, who wore his uniform to represent all senior member officers who truly cared for and served the persons in their charge.
N.H.’s Mt. Washington experiences snow, wind gust of 100 mph
Things have been pretty chilly and windy atop Mt. Washington in New Hampshire. Roughly an inch of snow fell Thursday into Friday morning and wind gust of 100 miles per hour were recorded atop the summit, according to the Mount Washington Observatory. The observatory shared several photos on Twitter Friday...
Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder
BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash
Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
wabi.tv
Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash
WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
wgan.com
Maine jail inmate found dead as result of “life-threatening situation”
Corrections officials say an inmate at the Penobscot County Jail in Bangor died on Sunday. The Penobscot County Sheriff’s Office says the inmate was found to be in a “life-threatening situation” during a routine population check around 5 a.m. The sheriff’s office said the death was not...
