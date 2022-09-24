ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamden, CT

gobobcats.com

Bobcats Earn First MAAC Win of 2022 in Thriller at Siena

LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. – Behind a double-double apiece from Alexandra Tennon and Aryanah Diaz, the Quinnipiac volleyball team earned its first MAAC victory of the season with a thrilling five-set victory over Siena on the road Saturday afternoon inside of the Alumni Recreation Center. Tennon posted 16 kills and 13...
LOUDONVILLE, NY
hbsdealer.com

Aubuchon acquires Campbell’s True Value stores

Brent Burger, the owner and operator of four Campbell’s True Value stores in Maine, has agreed to sell his business to the Aubuchon Company. “Celebrating 50 years, Campbell’s is an independent success story that I have long admired,” said William E. Aubuchon, IV, president and CEO. The...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
92.9 The Ticket

Speedway 95 Results from September 24

Speedway 95 wrapped up the 2022 season Saturday night with the four regular Saturday night divisions in action, joined by two divisions from the Wednesday night program that ended August 28. Action will return to Speedway 95 on October 7 and 8 with the Paul Bunyan Speed Week-end closing the season.
HERMON, ME
B98.5

Do You Remember The Classic Pepsi Commercial That Was Filmed in Maine?

Pepsi People Feelin' Free. That was the title of a Pepsi commercial that was filmed in Maine way back in 1973. The commercial actually played during the 1974 Super Bowl Pretty cool. The spot's premise is classic: a bunch of cool 70's kids get together and throw a charity car wash. All while hammering some Pepsi-Cola. Check out the price of the car wash at the beginning of the spot....only a BUCK!. Hey, it was 1973, after all. The best part of this commercial, other than it being filmed in Maine, is the 70's fashion and the throwback cars. And of course, the schmaltzy Pepsi singers and jingle. Be wary-the song will be stuck in your head all day.
MAINE STATE
colbyecho.news

Gravy train stops in Waterville

The annual Fall Concert is officially back, and it’s coming in full steam ahead. The Student Programming Board (SPB) released the highly anticipated news of the Fall Concert’s headliner through an email on Saturday, Sept. 17. As the news rippled through the campus, murmurs of Yung Gravy—dubbed the Gravy Train—and his future arrival, could be heard everywhere.
WATERVILLE, ME
Alina Andras

3 Great Pizza Places in Maine

What is one food that you would never get tired of eating? If the answer is a delicious pizza then keep on reading to find out about three amazing pizza spots in Maine that you should visit if you've never tried their food. No matter how you prefer your pizza, you will most definitely find something for your liking at any of these places.
MAINE STATE
wgan.com

Two rural Maine dental practices to close amid workforce shortage

Workforce shortages have led to the closures of two dental offices in Maine. Community Dental says it’s closing two of its six locations in Maine. The Rumford Center and Monson dental clinic will be closing on November 23rd. According to CBS 13 news, Community Dental said it’s been unable...
MAINE STATE
wabi.tv

CMP crews heading to Canada to help thousands without power

BANGOR, Maine (WABI) -Central Maine Power in Bangor is heading up to Nova Scotia after the catastrophic damage from Hurricane Fiona. “So, CMP put in an offer last night of 16 line crews and some support staff. The offer was immediately accepted,” said Adam Desrosiers, VP of Electric Operations.
BANGOR, ME
WMTW

Chronic staffing shortages forces closure of Maine dental offices

RUMFORD, Maine — Community Dental leaders announced Friday that they will close their offices in Rumford and Monson. The offices in Portland, Biddeford, Lewiston and Farmington will remain open. The Board of Directors for Community Dental blamed chronic workforce shortages for both dentists and dental hygienists. They said the...
RUMFORD, ME
penbaypilot.com

Rockland commemorates installation of El Faro Salute

ROCKLAND — “Upon seeing the sketch of the faceless seaman and sailors, I actually got chills with such a tremendous tribute to the crew,” said CDR John Buckley (retired), U.S. Navy, who wore his uniform to represent all senior member officers who truly cared for and served the persons in their charge.
ROCKLAND, ME
NEWS CENTER Maine

Bangor police arrest man charged with attempted murder

BANGOR, Maine — A LaGrange man was arrested in Bangor on suspicion of attempted murder on Friday. Patrick H. Lloyd, 36, was arrested on an outstanding warrant from Webster, Massachusetts, according to a news release issued Friday by the Bangor Police Department. Police said the charge stemmed from a...
BANGOR, ME
B98.5

Motorcyclist Fleeing Police Causes Downtown Skowhegan Crash

Two men were seriously injured in a Wednesday evening motorcycle crash in downtown Skowhegan. According to the KJ, both 38 year old Jerry Grivois, of Topsham, and Joshua Cullinan, 27, of Oxford, Massachusetts, suffered injuries and were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital. At about 11:30 on Wednesday evening, Trooper Tyler...
SKOWHEGAN, ME
wabi.tv

Police release identity of man killed in West Gardiner crash

WEST GARDINER, Maine (WABI) - Police have identified the victim in a fatal crash in West Gardiner on Saturday. It was the third crash to happen on the turnpike in less than an hour. State police say 53-year-old William Stevenson of Stonington was rear-ended which resulted in his car being...
WEST GARDINER, ME

