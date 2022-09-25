ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

PHOTOS: Day 1 of Pilgrimage Festival 2022 Featured Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Lennon Stella & More

By Donna Vissman
Cheatham County Source
Cheatham County Source
 3 days ago

Pilgrimage Music and Arts Festival kicked off on Saturday at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The five stages provided hours of music throughout the day with performances by Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Butch Walker, Texas Hill, and more.

For over five years, the festival has proven to be a place to hear music from new artists, see artists who are a true classic, and learn about the Americana Triangle while entertaining the kids. It’s truly a unique festival.

Take a look at photos from day one of the festival. Pilgrimage continues Sunday, September 25.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOSh8_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEOHK_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAm6C_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfutO_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpvqh_0i9EISYZ00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431Y3K_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URW9f_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman-Artist, The Peterson Brothers Band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXuQt_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2A5R_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8kCh_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Garrett T Capps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLavQ_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Garrett T Capps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GG1Sh_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist Bones Owens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRqau_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dYca_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Black Opry Revue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AObJD_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOQzU_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Black Opry Revue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhY7N_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGspY_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Adia Victoria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13W52D_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6Mrl_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3eC4_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3crA_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433vfA_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDYId_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Celisse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJc1r_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Celisse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpNYs_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPizr_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVRin_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ik2wg_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqWhO_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpnkU_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist, Dawes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqV8M_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist, Dawes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqtDP_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist, Dawes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gut4B_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHIaw_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkkyD_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman-Artist, Better Than Ezra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aePDN_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEdUb_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman-Artist Better Than Ezra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUBRJ_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7mql_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Lennon Stella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyUB8_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman-Artist, Lennon Stella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pahd_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Lake Street Dive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3m3C_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Lake Street Dive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neRts_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Lake Street Dive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28D1sF_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist Jon Batiste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vwws4_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman-Artist Jon Batiste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Xghu_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman Artist Jon Batiste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000yaz_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman Artist Jon Batiste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Shblg_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulzif_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3KS8_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KW81G_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M49fV_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLXJO_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swwfw_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCo0i_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Sl7z_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfS3R_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EixeC_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDaqQ_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084pGZ_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9qD0_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDFCL_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXvqS_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syXk5_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhWGX_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dk0tr_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220SpL_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbtf6_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2gOa_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSIxX_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJTAK_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i54zJ_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist – Brandi Carlile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEGul_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist Brandi Carlile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VyTD_0i9EISYZ00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist Brandi Carlile

Cheatham County Source

6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- September 26, 2022

One of the many benefits of living in Middle Tennessee is the availability of live music (hello, Music City!). So, get out of the house and check out these 6 live music shows taking place this week: September 26 – October 2, 2022. ZZ Top and Jeff Beck photo from FirstBank Amphitheater Tuesday, September 27, […] The post 6 Live Shows to Check Out this Week- September 26, 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

In Case You Missed it: Wynonna Judd Gives First Interview About the Death of Her Mother, Naomi Judd

Appearing on CBS Sunday Morning with Lee Cowan, Wynonna gave her first television interview after the death of Naomi Judd who died on April 30th, just one day before The Judds induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. A resident of Williamson County, Naomi Judd died at the age of 76 after taking her […] The post In Case You Missed it: Wynonna Judd Gives First Interview About the Death of Her Mother, Naomi Judd appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Poets From Around the Country will Perform With Local Poets & Songwriters This December at TPAC

Tickets on sale now at TPAC.org Top poets from around the country will perform alongside local poets and songwriters representing diverse cultural and ethnic backgrounds at Minton Sparks’ Spoken Word and Poetry Festival, which takes place at Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) Dec. 2-4. Led by Minton Sparks, the wildly original poet, performance artist, novelist, teacher and […] The post Poets From Around the Country will Perform With Local Poets & Songwriters This December at TPAC appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Franklin, TN
Entertainment
Local
Tennessee Entertainment
Franklin, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
City
Franklin, TN
Cheatham County Source

9 Not-to-Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2022

Pilgrimage Festival takes place this weekend, September 24 – 26 at Harlindsale Farm, located at 239 Franklin Road in Franklin. The two-day music and arts festival features at least ten hours of music each day with headliners including Chris Stapleton, Elle King, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Dawes and many more. But here are our […] The post 9 Not-to-Miss Performances at Pilgrimage Festival 2022 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Country Artist Craig Morgan to Hold Book Signing at Barnes and Noble

Country artist, Craig Morgan recently released his memoir God, Family, Country.  In support of his new book, Craig will hold a book signing on Thursday, September 29th at Barnes and Noble, located at 1701 Mallory Lane in Brentwood, at 5 pm. The event is free to attend, this will be his only local book signing. […] The post Country Artist Craig Morgan to Hold Book Signing at Barnes and Noble appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
BRENTWOOD, TN
dornob.com

Miley Cyrus Sells Nashville Ranch for $14 Million

Miley Cyrus just made bank selling her five-bedroom Tennessee farmhouse for a whopping $14.5 million. The “Wrecking Ball” singer formerly known as Hannah Montana purchased the 33-acre estate in 2017 for $5.8 million, which means she earned a 150-percent profit in a mere five years. The sale is said to be one of the most expensive real estate deals in the Nashville area this year, second only to Reese Witherspoon’s recent purchase of an $18 million home in the city’s upscale Belle Meade neighborhood. The buyer, in Cyrus’ case, is apparently a Minneapolis native who owns 200 Dairy Queen franchise locations worldwide.
NASHVILLE, TN
Person
Adia Victoria
Person
Brandi Carlile
Person
Lennon Stella
Person
Butch Walker
Person
Jon Batiste
Cheatham County Source

Local Student Bands Superlocrian and Outpost Win Coveted Spot to Perform at Pilgrimage Festival

Two local bands, comprised mainly of high school students, have won a spot to play at the Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival, a two-day festival taking place this weekend in Franklin, TN. Pilgrimage Festival partnered with Williamson County Schools’ Entrepreneurship & Innovation Center (EIC), to host the two finalists in its Battle of the Bands […] The post Local Student Bands Superlocrian and Outpost Win Coveted Spot to Perform at Pilgrimage Festival appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
TODAY.com

Family vacations in Nashville with matching shirts and Sunday Mugs

Willie Geist wraps up Sunday TODAY by sharing mug shots sent in by viewers. This week, Willie gives a shout out to Carey Pat, James, Glenda, Sue Faye, Jacquelyn, Jeannette and Freddie Lou on vacation in Nashville and more! To share your photos, use #SundayTODAY on social media.Sept. 25, 2022.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Wynonna Judd to Speak Out about the Death of her Mother, Naomi Judd

Wynonna Judd will speak out about the death of her mother, Naomi Judd this weekend on CBS SUNDAY MORNING. Resident of Williamson County, Naomi Judd died on April 30, 2022 at the age of 76 after taking her own life. Daughters, Ashley and Wynonna Judd announced their mother’s death on social media. Stating, “Today we […] The post Wynonna Judd to Speak Out about the Death of her Mother, Naomi Judd appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
WILLIAMSON COUNTY, TN
Cheatham County Source

Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend

Looking for something to do this weekend? Here are 5 events across Middle TN. Pilgrimage Music & Cultural Festival Saturday, September 24 & Sunday, September 25 239 Franklin Road, Franklin, TN Purchase tickets online for the music festival in Franklin. Robertson County Fair Friday, September 23-Saturday, September 24 4635 Highway 41 N, Springfield, TN Purchase […] The post Cheatham Weekend: 5 Happenings This Weekend appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
CHEATHAM COUNTY, TN
#Local Life#Localevent#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Lennon Stella More#Harlinsdale Farm#Texas Hill#Peterson Brothers Band
Cheatham County Source

Nashville Predators Announce Single Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2022-23

The Nashville Predators organization has announced their single game ticket promotions and theme nights for the 41 home games during the 2022-23 season. All fans – including students, families and hometown heroes – will be able to take advantage of the Preds’ full slate of single game ticket promotions during the upcoming season. To view […] The post Nashville Predators Announce Single Game Ticket Promotions and Theme Nights for 2022-23 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
My 1053 WJLT

Tennessee Dad’s Perfect Musical Impressions Go Viral on TikTok [Videos]

Just when I start to feel like I am a pretty cool dad, some really creative and talented fella has to show up on my FYP on TikTok just in time to make me feel like a big ol' boring loser. Okay, maybe it's not that bad - I still feel really good about myself - but I'd be lying if I said I wasn't jealous of this particular fella. I'm jealous that I didn't come up with the idea, and I'm jealous that I don't have the musical or video skills to create content like this.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

Nashville’s Shuttered Cannery Row to Reopen as Cannery Hall in 2023

We have good news for those disappointed that Cannery Row in Nashville closed. In October 2021, we reported about the closure of The Mercy Lounge complex, which includes Mercy Lounge, The High Watt and The Cannery Ballroom. In its place will be a new venue called Cannery Hall, expected to open in 2023. Cannery Hall […] The post Nashville’s Shuttered Cannery Row to Reopen as Cannery Hall in 2023 appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
NASHVILLE, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Billy Joe ‘B.J.’ Thompson

Billy Joe “B.J.” Thompson, 61, of Ashland City, passed away on September 23rd, 2022, at his home in Ashland City surrounded by his loving family. Billy Joe was born at Baptist Hospital in Nashville, TN to Billy W. & Betty Ann (Morris) Thompson on March 8th of 1961. He attended CCHS and graduated class of […] The post OBITUARY: Billy Joe ‘B.J.’ Thompson appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
luxury-houses.net

Exquisite Greek Revival Home with Boxwood Gardens and Lush Landscaping in Franklin Lists for $23.25M

The Home in Franklin is a luxurious home with extensive restoration to the period of original construction, now available for sale. This home located at 1711 Old Hillsboro Rd, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 5 bedrooms and 6 bathrooms with 8,517 square feet of living spaces. Call Janet T Jones – Corcoran Reverie – (Phone: 615-300-5045) for more detailed; and set a tour schedule of the Home in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN
Cheatham County Source

Don’t Miss Ashland City’s 7th Annual Music On Main

Don’t miss Ashland City’s 7th Annual Music on Main this fall. It takes place October 1, 2022 from 10am – 4pm. The event is free to attend. At the event, you can expect crafts, artists, food truckers, farmers market, community groups and more. If you would like to be a part of this amazing event, […] The post Don’t Miss Ashland City’s 7th Annual Music On Main appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Cheatham County Source

OBITUARY: Dorothy Marie ‘Cricket’ Smock

Dorothy Marie “Cricket” Smock, age 93 of Ashland City, Tennessee, died Wednesday, September 21, 2022 at her home in Vantage Pointe Village. Mrs. Smock was born on March 31, 1929 in Nashville, Tennessee to the late Tommie & Tennie Perry. She was a retired caregiver who loved her former job at McDonald’s. She enjoyed traveling, […] The post OBITUARY: Dorothy Marie ‘Cricket’ Smock appeared first on Cheatham County Source.
ASHLAND CITY, TN
