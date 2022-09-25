ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dry Weather For Alabama Through Friday; Ian Growing Stronger

COBALT BLUE SKY: Alabama’s weather will remain dry through Friday with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s, with lows mostly in the 50s, but cooler spots will dip into the 40s on most mornings. Picture perfect fall weather. THE...
Delightful Fall Weather Through Mid-Week; Some Weekend Rain Possible

COOLEST SO FAR: Parts of North Alabama have dropped into the mid to upper 40s early this morning… it is our coolest morning so far this fall. Expect fantastic fall weather for the rest of the week with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s through Friday.
Dry Through Thursday; Watching Ian Closely

SUNNY AFTERNOON: The sky is sunny across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the 80s, but a cold front is passing through in dry fashion, and tonight should be the coolest night so far this season. We project a low in the 46-52 degree range early tomorrow over the northern half of the state for a real “fall feel”…
Sunday Weather Video: All Eyes on Ian

Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for today across Alabama ahead of a southward moving cold front that will play a big role in the future intensity of Ian if it moves into the northern Gulf of Mexico. The storms are not strong at this time. A few of them...
