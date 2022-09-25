Read full article on original website
Dry Weather For Alabama Through Friday; Ian Growing Stronger
COBALT BLUE SKY: Alabama’s weather will remain dry through Friday with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. Highs will remain in the mid to upper 70s, with lows mostly in the 50s, but cooler spots will dip into the 40s on most mornings. Picture perfect fall weather. THE...
Delightful Fall Weather Through Mid-Week; Some Weekend Rain Possible
COOLEST SO FAR: Parts of North Alabama have dropped into the mid to upper 40s early this morning… it is our coolest morning so far this fall. Expect fantastic fall weather for the rest of the week with sunny pleasant days and clear cool nights. Highs in the mid to upper 70s, lows in the 40s and 50s through Friday.
Dry Through Thursday; Watching Ian Closely
SUNNY AFTERNOON: The sky is sunny across Alabama this afternoon with temperatures mostly in the 80s, but a cold front is passing through in dry fashion, and tonight should be the coolest night so far this season. We project a low in the 46-52 degree range early tomorrow over the northern half of the state for a real “fall feel”…
Noon Update: Showers and Storms Pushing Southeast Ahead of Front; Ian Still Poised to be Major Hurricane in Gulf
Showers and storms are spreading southeastward area spreading southeastward early this afternoon ahead of a cold front. A few lightning flashes have been showing up over Winston and Lawrence Counties with storms that extend from Double Springs down to the east of Jasper. Finding the front is not hard to...
Sunday Weather Video: All Eyes on Ian
Showers and thunderstorms are on tap for today across Alabama ahead of a southward moving cold front that will play a big role in the future intensity of Ian if it moves into the northern Gulf of Mexico. The storms are not strong at this time. A few of them...
TS Ian Update: The Florida Keys Now Under a Tropical Storm Warning & a Storm Surge Watch
———————————————– LOCATION…17.3 N, 81.4 W. ABOUT 390 MI…630 KM SE OF THE WESTERN TIP OF CUBA. PRESENT MOVEMENT…NW OR 315 DEGREES AT 13 MPH…20 KM/H. MINIMUM CENTRAL PRESSURE…989 MB…29.21 INCHES...
