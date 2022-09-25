ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Javier Báez, Harold Castro swing Detroit Tigers to another win, 7-2, over Chicago White Sox

By Evan Petzold, Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
The Detroit Free Press
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Se8qX_0i9EIOGt00

The Detroit Tigers passed the baton and separated the gap in the seventh inning.

Four singles and a Javier Báez three-run homer run were responsible for the four-run inning. The Tigers came out on top again, 7-2, against the Chicago White Sox on Saturday in the second of three games at Guaranteed Rate Field.

The Tigers (59-92) have won four of their past five games. They can sweep the series with a victory Sunday.

Left-hander Jake Diekman, who entered for the White Sox in a 3-2 deficit, allowed a single to Tucker Barnhart, a bunt single to Akil Baddoo and an RBI single to Riley Greene. Báez hammered an elevated fastball to right-center field for his team-leading 15th home run, driving in three runs and extending the Tigers' margin to 7-2.

FRIDAY NIGHT:Greene's sac fly helps Tigers beat fading White Sox, 5-3

SO IT BEGINS:Javier Báez playing his best baseball for Tigers but needs a bounce-back 2023

Báez pimped the homer by watching the ball carry over the fence from the batter's box. He held his hand to his ear while jogging down the first-base line and stretched his arms in a flying motion on his way to second base. Upon crossing home plate, he asked for attention and taunted the crowd in Chicago.

"They love, hate him," manager A.J. Hinch told reporters in Chicago. "They boo him, then they run down the dugout to try to get a picture with him. I'm not buying all the boos. They love Javy here in Chicago, obviously his background here. He loves the motivation. He's incredible."

Harold Castro followed with a single to chase Diekman, who allowed four runs on five hits and failed to record an out in the seventh. Right-hander Jose Ruiz retired the next three batters in order: Miguel Cabrera, Spencer Torkelson and Willi Castro.

The Tigers finished with 14 hits, two walks and seven strikeouts. Four batters posted multi-hit performances. Greene went 3-for-5 with one RBI; Báez, 3-for-5 with three RBIs; Harold Castro, 3-for-5 with three RBIs; and Candelario, 2-for-4.

The White Sox, meanwhile, were held to five hits and two walks.

Scoring early

For the second straight game, the Tigers posted two runs in the first inning. This time, they were matched up with right-hander Davis Martin. In his most recent outing, the 25-year-old pitched six innings of one-run ball Sept. 17 at Comerica Park.

A leadoff single from Greene put the Tigers in business from the beginning; Báez beat out a double-play attempt to keep a runner on base.

Harold Castro, who entered Saturday in a 1-for-24 stretch, attacked a first-pitch fastball at the top of the strike zone. He put the Tigers ahead 2-0 with his career-high seventh home run, a two-run blast.

"It's been a struggle for him," Hinch said. "His last month has been his worst month. He's continued to have to try to push through it. His playing time has got cut into with some of the younger kids coming up here. I think that's frustrated him a little bit."

The Tigers didn't score again until the fifth inning, when Greene singled and Báez advanced him to third base. Báez hit the ball to right and tried stretching a single into a double. He was thrown out at second base, but in the process, Greene moved up to the hot corner.

Harold Castro, again, provided the Tigers with the lead. He hit a fastball to left field, and the ball dropped just inside the foul line. It hung in the air long enough for Greene to score easily for a 3-2 advantage.

"The pull-side power has been a little bit more evident this year," Hinch said, "but the base hit down the left-field line with the score tied is just as important."

Martin conceded three runs on seven hits and one walk with four strikeouts over six innings.

Win, lose or Drew

Right-hander Drew Hutchison, despite some trouble, carried the Tigers through five innings. He allowed two runs on four hits and two walks with one strikeout, throwing 47 of 77 pitches for strikes.

The White Sox tied the game, 2-2, in the fourth inning with back-to-back home runs from Eloy Jimenez and Gavin Sheets on back-to-back pitches. Jimenez launched an inside sinker to left and Sheets blasted a hanging slider to right.

"He needed to keep it where it was, especially as they started to chip away," Hinch said. "A veteran guy, he's not going to cave or concede. ... He kept us in a position to win."

Hutchison escaped further damage in the fourth and retired all three batters in the fifth — Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu and Jimenez — to conclude his outing. He used 29 four-seam fastballs (38%), 23 sliders (30%), 13 sinkers (17%) and 12 changeups (16%), generating six swings and misses and 15 called strikes.

Right-handed relievers Alex Lange and Will Vest kept the White Sox scoreless in the sixth and seventh innings. Righty Garrett Hill did the same in the eighth and ninth innings, sending down six of seven batters. His only blemish: He walked Mark Payton on six pitches with two outs in the ninth.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Chisox eliminated in AL Central, 6th loss in row; Tigers win

CHICAGO (AP) — Dylan Cease pitched six scoreless innings, but the White Sox bullpen got tagged and Chicago was eliminated in the AL Central with a 4-1 loss to the Detroit Tigers on Sunday. Jonathan Schoop hit a tiebreaking single in the eighth and Chicago’s sixth straight loss clinched the division for Cleveland. The Guardians held a big lead in the ninth at Texas when the clinching became official, and they held on for a 10-4 victory. The White Sox, who won the AL Central last season in their first year under manager Tony La Russa, slipped to 76-77. La Russa hasn’t run the team since August because of a medical issue, and Miguel Cairo has been the acting manager. “Today was the worst one,” Cairo said. “Today was, that’s not acceptable. That’s not baseball. That’s not what the Chicago White Sox are about. It was terrible.”
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

White Sox Acting Manager Miguel Cairo Ejected From Twins Opener

Miguel Cairo ejected from White Sox-Twins opener originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. Acting White Sox manager Miguel Cairo was ejected from Tuesday's series opener against the Twins. Cairo was tossed after arguing a check swing call in the sixth inning. White Sox starter Lance Lynn threw an 0-0 cutter...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homer, IL
City
Detroit, MI
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Local
Michigan Sports
Detroit, MI
Sports
Chicago, IL
Sports
City
Homer, MI
numberfire.com

Isaac Paredes starting Sunday for Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Isaac Paredes is in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Toronto Blue Jays. Paredes is getting the nod at third base, batting fifth in the order versus Blue Jays starter Ross Stripling. Our models project Paredes for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.2 home...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
FOX Sports

Wallner, Ober highlight Twins' 4-0 victory over White Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Matt Wallner hit a two-run homer, Bailey Ober had a career-high 10 strikeouts and the Minnesota Twins beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 on Wednesday night. Ober (2-3) threw a career-high 7 1/3 innings, allowing just two hits. Wallner, the rookie outfielder from nearby Forest Lake,...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Tigers rest Eric Haase on Tuesday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Tuesday's contest against the Kansas City Royals. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was named Tuesday's catcher for Joey Wentz. Per Baseball Savant on 214 batted balls this season, Haase has recorded a 7.9% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Andrew Vaughn batting cleanup for White Sox Sunday

The Chicago White Sox will start Andrew Vaughn at first base for Sunday's game against the Detroit Tigers. Vaughn will bat fourth and handle first base Sunday while Jose Abreu takes the day off. Our models project Vaughn to score 10.5 fantasy points against the Tigers. He has a $2,700...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yoan Moncada
Person
Drew Hutchison
Person
Riley Greene
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Jake Diekman
Person
Javier Báez
Person
Tucker Barnhart
Person
Willi Castro
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Homer
numberfire.com

Franmil Reyes benched by Cubs on Tuesday night

Chicago Cubs outfielder Franmil Reyes is not starting in Tuesday's lineup against the Philadelphia Phillies. Reyes will sit on the bench after Patrick Wisdom was moved to right field, Zach McKinstry was shifted to third base, Nico Hoerner was aligned at shortstop, and Willson Contreras was picked as Chicago's designated hitter.
CHICAGO, IL
The Detroit Free Press

The Detroit Free Press

12K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit Michigan news - freep.com is the Detroit Free Press. News about Detroit, as well as headlines and stories from around Michigan.

 http://freep.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy