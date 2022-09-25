ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

uncwsports.com

Seahawks Conclude Lady Paladin Invitational

GREENVILLE, South Carolina – The UNCW women's golf team closed out the Lady Paladin Invitational in eighth place on Sunday at the Furman Golf Course. Host Furman captured the team title by three strokes over Old Dominion. North Florida's Christin Eisenbeiss won the individual crown with a four-under-par 68 score in the third round.
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Volleyball Swept By CAA Rival Charleston

WILMINGTON, N.C. – Anna Smith's match-high 14 kills lifted the College of Charleston to a 3-0 (25-18, 25-23,25-15) sweep of UNCW on Sunday in Colonial Athletic Association volleyball action at Hanover Hall. The Cougars upped their record to 7-8 overall and 2-0 in conference play with the weekend sweep...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Men's Golf Preview: at J.T. Poston Invitational

CASHIERS, N.C. – The UNCW men's golf team returns to the Country Club of Sapphire Valley this week when it competes in the J.T. Poston Invitational beginning on Monday with 36 holes. The Seahawks will stay with the same lineup of Walker Isley, Patrick Sparks, Gray Mitchum, Sander Akeren...
WILMINGTON, NC
uncwsports.com

Dragons Edge Seahawks On Late Goal

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Drexel's Casey Touey scored the game-winning goal with 71 seconds remaining to hand UNCW a 3-2 setback in Colonial Athletic Association women's soccer action on Sunday afternoon at UNCW Soccer Stadium. The Dragons, 7-0-3 (2-0 CAA), ran their unbeaten streak to 10 games. The Seahawks,...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

UNCW nanosatellite captures 5,000th photo from space

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – The UNCW Center for Marine Science has been working hard over the past year to capture images of our oceans and waterways from space. The high-resolution photos are captured by UNCW’s first nanosatellite, Seahawk-1, using a small sensor within it called HawkEye. This month,...
WILMINGTON, NC
Tryon Daily Bulletin

Saluda songwriter scores number one hit on national charts

Well-known singer-songwriter James Metcalf of Saluda, a descendant of some of Polk County’s earliest pioneers, and no stranger to the area’s music scene, scored a number one hit on the Bluegrass Today National Bluegrass Gospel Charts in early September. His composition, ”The Devil’s Not Afraid of a Dust...
POLK COUNTY, NC
country1037fm.com

Blind and Autistic Zac Brown Band Fan Blows Everyone Away At Charlotte Concert

Zac Brown promised his show in Charlotte would be something incredibly special and it sure was, in many ways. Zac brought on stage a very special young lady with talent to burn. Her name is Brianna Shirley, she is from Spartanburg, and she blew everyone away with her version of “Colder Weather”. Brianna was born legally blind and autistic, she was also born with an incredible gift for music.
CHARLOTTE, NC
ourstate.com

Tea & Toasts in Hendersonville

Mountain Moods series: In western North Carolina, there’s a place for everyone: artists and epicures, locals and visitors, explorers and kick-back-and-relaxers. Down in the valleys, high on the peaks, around every bend in the road, communities with identities all their own remind us that our mountains contain multitudes. Decked...
HENDERSONVILLE, NC
kiss951.com

North Carolina Apple Picking Spot One of the Best in the Country

As we embrace the fall season, we get into all of the fall activities. From pumpkin patches to apple picking, this is the season to get out and enjoy. Personally, I have never been apple picking but it does sound like a cool activity to give a try this year. Plus, since I am in North Carolina I can enjoy one of the best in the country.
CHARLOTTE, NC
borderbelt.org

Inflation pinches this Columbus crab shack

At 18, De’Maya Berry started selling seafood from home to earn money before pursuing graduate school. At 26, she has expanded, turning her dream into a restaurant in southeastern North Carolina. Maya’s Crab Shack, located in the eastern Columbus County community of Riegelwood, serves crab legs, shrimp and grits,...
WWAY NewsChannel 3

‘Mallorie deserves justice’: Best friend reacts to apparent overdose death in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Friends and family are mourning the loss of a young woman after an apparent overdose death in Wilmington last week. The body of 23-year-old Mallorie McCollum was found in the vehicle of 27-year-old Zakreigh Baker when he rear-ended a car stopped at the intersection of North Kerr Avenue and Martin Luther King Junior Parkway on Tuesday, September 20. Her death is being investigated as an overdose.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Women dies after Wilmington car crash

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — On Monday, around 3:00 a.m., Wilmington Police Department responded to a call of a single vehicle crash. The crash happened in the area of Pine Grove and Masonboro Loop Road in Wilmington. It has been reported that one female died at the scene. The name...
WILMINGTON, NC

