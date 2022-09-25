PHOTOS: Day 1 of Pilgrimage Festival 2022 Featured Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Lennon Stella & More

Pilgrimage Music and Arts Festival kicked off on Saturday at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The five stages provided hours of music throughout the day with performances by Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Butch Walker, Texas Hill, and more.

For over five years, the festival has proven to be a place to hear music from new artists, see artists who are a true classic, and learn about the Americana Triangle while entertaining the kids. It’s truly a unique festival.

Take a look at photos from day one of the festival. Pilgrimage continues Sunday, September 25.

