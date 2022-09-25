ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

PHOTOS: Day 1 of Pilgrimage Festival 2022 Featured Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Lennon Stella & More

By Donna Vissman
Wilson County Source
Wilson County Source
 3 days ago

Pilgrimage Music and Arts Festival kicked off on Saturday at Harlinsdale Farm in Franklin. The five stages provided hours of music throughout the day with performances by Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Butch Walker, Texas Hill, and more.

For over five years, the festival has proven to be a place to hear music from new artists, see artists who are a true classic, and learn about the Americana Triangle while entertaining the kids. It’s truly a unique festival.

Take a look at photos from day one of the festival. Pilgrimage continues Sunday, September 25.

1 of 75

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rOSh8_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pEOHK_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4YAm6C_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EfutO_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dpvqh_0i9EIJrG00

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=431Y3K_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URW9f_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman-Artist, The Peterson Brothers Band

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vXuQt_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r2A5R_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W8kCh_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Garrett T Capps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HLavQ_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Garrett T Capps

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GG1Sh_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist Bones Owens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nRqau_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11dYca_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Black Opry Revue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AObJD_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0DOQzU_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Black Opry Revue

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JhY7N_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XGspY_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Adia Victoria

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13W52D_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2c6Mrl_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2j3eC4_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4b3crA_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=433vfA_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sDYId_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Celisse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3MJc1r_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Celisse

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NpNYs_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1NPizr_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IVRin_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Ik2wg_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqWhO_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cpnkU_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist, Dawes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uqV8M_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist, Dawes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SqtDP_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist, Dawes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gut4B_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oHIaw_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nkkyD_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman-Artist, Better Than Ezra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aePDN_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2PEdUb_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman-Artist Better Than Ezra

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WUBRJ_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0r7mql_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Lennon Stella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WyUB8_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman-Artist, Lennon Stella

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21pahd_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Lake Street Dive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2t3m3C_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Lake Street Dive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2neRts_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist, Lake Street Dive

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28D1sF_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist Jon Batiste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vwws4_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman-Artist Jon Batiste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38Xghu_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman Artist Jon Batiste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=000yaz_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman Artist Jon Batiste

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Shblg_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ulzif_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4G3KS8_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2KW81G_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M49fV_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MLXJO_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swwfw_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oCo0i_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Sl7z_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WfS3R_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3EixeC_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GDaqQ_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084pGZ_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1k9qD0_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vDFCL_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VXvqS_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0syXk5_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2jhWGX_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2dk0tr_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=220SpL_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qbtf6_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3M2gOa_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gSIxX_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FJTAK_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Taylor Means

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i54zJ_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman -Artist – Brandi Carlile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uEGul_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist Brandi Carlile

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21VyTD_0i9EIJrG00
photo by Donna Vissman – Artist Brandi Carlile

The post PHOTOS: Day 1 of Pilgrimage Festival 2022 Featured Brandi Carlile, Jon Batiste, Lennon Stella & More appeared first on Wilson County Source .

